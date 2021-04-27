Prep Baseball Preview: Young McDonell squad from 2019 now older, stronger

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A lot has changed for those players since the last time the Macks were on the field. The 2020 spring sports season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the Macks did get some work in last summer when allowed to by the WIAA. The last time the team was on the diamond for a varsity game was the Division 4 regional finals nearly two years ago when the Macks just missed upsetting top-seeded Spring Valley in a 3-2 defeat.

Since then there’s been a lot of practice work with fundamentals the focus during contact days before expanding to game situations once practice began last week. All that drill time since the last official game on the field has helped Baier’s team.

“It’s exactly what we needed I would like to see, especially with a young group last summer it gave me a lot of time to go over more situations,” Baier said. “I know (in) the game of baseball you learn a lot from in game stuff because you can’t really simulate some of the stuff that’ll happen but we try our best in practice and my last summer that’s what we did. I took the contact days as more of a fundamental training in the three weeks that I had versus the situations because I believe that if I could get the fundamentals down prior to the season starting we can work more on the situational drills come time for the season.”