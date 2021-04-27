Prep Baseball Preview: Young McDonell squad from 2019 now older, stronger

A lot of young players saw significant action on the diamond for the McDonell baseball team in 2019.
Now two years older, wiser and stronger, their head coach believes that could help the Macks take a step forward this spring.
Third-year coach Ryan Baier’s team had less roster turnover than most since the end of the 2019 season and many of the players who earned playing that time this season have now grown and had success in other sports as their coach believes the team is ready to improve on a 3-16 record from two years ago.
“Expectation wise between the contact days and the first days of practice here I can tell how much these guys have matured,” Baier said. “They’re growing into their young-man bodies. They’re a lot bigger than they were two years ago, hit the weight room a lot and I’m pretty excited to see what we can do.
“I think we’ll make a little bit of noise (and) knock on some doors and raise some flags I’m hoping in the Western Cloverbelt this year.”
Noah Hanson, Tanner Opsal and Brendan Bresina were among those players with previous experience that could be poised for big steps forward. Xayvion Matthews, Lincoln Herman, Aidan Misfeldt, Eddie Mittermeyer, Joe Davis, Joe Leibrandt, Jakob Burrier, Carter Stelter, Chase Berg, Logan Hughes, Keagan Galvez, Miles Flanagan and Ethan Goulet are the newer faces that will look to earn playing time.
A lot has changed for those players since the last time the Macks were on the field. The 2020 spring sports season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the Macks did get some work in last summer when allowed to by the WIAA. The last time the team was on the diamond for a varsity game was the Division 4 regional finals nearly two years ago when the Macks just missed upsetting top-seeded Spring Valley in a 3-2 defeat.
Since then there’s been a lot of practice work with fundamentals the focus during contact days before expanding to game situations once practice began last week. All that drill time since the last official game on the field has helped Baier’s team.
“It’s exactly what we needed I would like to see, especially with a young group last summer it gave me a lot of time to go over more situations,” Baier said. “I know (in) the game of baseball you learn a lot from in game stuff because you can’t really simulate some of the stuff that’ll happen but we try our best in practice and my last summer that’s what we did. I took the contact days as more of a fundamental training in the three weeks that I had versus the situations because I believe that if I could get the fundamentals down prior to the season starting we can work more on the situational drills come time for the season.”
The Macks will get a nonconference game under their belt before the Western Cloverbelt season starts when McDonell welcomes Marshfield Columbus to Casper Park on Thursday. Heavy-scheduled weeks are the norm for teams in league play as the Macks start conference competition with three games next week at Osseo-Fairchild (Monday) and Stanley-Boyd (May 6) before hosting rival Eau Claire Regis (May 7).
After this week McDonell is scheduled for three games per week into the month of June for the playoffs.
It’s a busy schedule, but after missing out on a season last year, it’s one the team is excited for.
Photos: McDonell at Bloomer baseball 5-16-19
