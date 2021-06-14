Prep Baseball Regional Notebook: Red-hot Bloomer looks to extend lengthy win streak into postseason play

“They’re a pretty darn resilient bunch and to win 20 in a row you have to be,” Gehrmann said after the win over McDonell. “At this point you win pretty, you win ugly, it doesn’t really matter. We’re talking about being in playoff mode this week already just starting that mindset and that’s what you’ve got to do come playoff time — somehow find a way and we’ve found a way in several different means to get the end result.”

Mosinee (14-6) finished in fourth place in the Great Northern Conference standings during the regular season and blanked Abbotsford/Colby 8-0 in Thursday’s playoff opener. Top-seeded and state-ranked Medford (21-3) hosts Merrill (12-9) in the other semifinal with the two victors to meet Thursday with a regional championship on the line.

“We’ve got to get on teams right away and we’ve got to play good defense, stay fired up all game long,” Strand said of the postseason after the win over McDonell. “I think we have as good of a shot as anybody.”

The outlierThe Division 1 playoffs get underway Tuesday with regional semifinal action as fourth-seeded Chi-Hi hosts fifth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids at Casper Park.