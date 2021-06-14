Prep Baseball Regional Notebook: Red-hot Bloomer looks to extend lengthy win streak into postseason play

It would be hard to find a prep baseball team in the Chippewa Valley hotter than Bloomer.
The Blackhawks enter the Division 2 postseason riding a 21-game win streak as they prepare to host Mosinee in Tuesday’s regional semifinals.
Bloomer (21-2) lost a Heart O’North Conference doubleheader to St. Croix Falls on April 29 and hasn’t lost since, rattling off a blackjack’s worth of consecutive victories that reached the 20s last week with nonconference wins over McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild.
Cole Schwab, Ethan Rothbauer, Jack Strand, Connor Crane, Jackson Simmons and Jay Ryder were a part of Bloomer’s 2019 Division 3 regional championship squad and after missing out on a 2020 season amid the initial rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that veteran group came into this season determined to make the most of the opportunity. New faces Braden Steinmetz, Marcus Harelstad, Gabriel Prince, Zach Pieper, Connor Hicks and Keegan Yohnk have joined the lineup this year and made an impact to add further depth and punch.
Offensively, the Blackhawks have been able to put up runs while a deep group of arms provides solid innings. Bloomer has had to rally many times to keep the streak alive, including in last Monday’s 6-5 win over the Macks when the team scored four runs in the top of the seventh. AJ Gehrmann is in his 18th season leading the Bloomer program and credits his team’s resiliency but also said in the playoffs he wants to see his team start stronger and not need to rely on that comeback ability.
“They’re a pretty darn resilient bunch and to win 20 in a row you have to be,” Gehrmann said after the win over McDonell. “At this point you win pretty, you win ugly, it doesn’t really matter. We’re talking about being in playoff mode this week already just starting that mindset and that’s what you’ve got to do come playoff time — somehow find a way and we’ve found a way in several different means to get the end result.”
Mosinee (14-6) finished in fourth place in the Great Northern Conference standings during the regular season and blanked Abbotsford/Colby 8-0 in Thursday’s playoff opener. Top-seeded and state-ranked Medford (21-3) hosts Merrill (12-9) in the other semifinal with the two victors to meet Thursday with a regional championship on the line.
“We’ve got to get on teams right away and we’ve got to play good defense, stay fired up all game long,” Strand said of the postseason after the win over McDonell. “I think we have as good of a shot as anybody.”
The outlierThe Division 1 playoffs get underway Tuesday with regional semifinal action as fourth-seeded Chi-Hi hosts fifth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids at Casper Park.
The Cardinals (12-10) are in a unique spot as the lone Big Rivers Conference team in its half of the sectional, paired with Stevens Point, D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau West and Wausau East while the other half of the bracket is made up of the more familiar teams from the Big Rivers Conference as well as Superior and New Richmond.
But the Cardinals do have some familiarity with their potential foes, having a combined 3-2 record among those opponents. Chi-Hi split regular season doubleheaders with Stevens Point and Marshfield and earned a 3-2 victory over Wausau West on May 21.
The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to play at Stevens Point on Thursday for a regional championship.
Upset precedent
McDonell faces a tall task on Tuesday in the Division 4 regional semifinals when the Macks play at top-seeded Boyceville.
The Bulldogs (15-1) were the second-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 4 state rankings of the regular season behind Webster and won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship during the regular season.
McDonell will need to play at a high level to contend for the victory, but McDonell coach Ryan Baier is uniquely qualified to know who those upsets in the postseason can happen. As a senior with the Macks in 2012, his team was upset in the regional semifinals by Eau Claire Immanuel 6-3. That year’s McDonell team featured future Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Cody and a strong returning roster that finished as the Division 4 runner-up in the season before.
“I’ve been a part of it. I have seen it done,” Baier said after Thursday’s 12-1 win over Prairie Farm. “It can happen. My senior year we got beat by (Eau Claire) Immanuel in the first game for us. I’ve seen it happen. Obviously on paper that’s not something you’d expect was for us to get beat that game back in 2012 but it did.
“I think the boys are excited and they’re going to be as mentally and physically prepared as we can be.”
Welcome home
Prior to Thursday’s McDonell playoff opener, a familiar face returned to Casper Park as Zach Gilles threw out the first pitch.
Gilles recently wrapped up a stellar collegiate career at Central Michigan University as the Chippewas went 42-18, won the Mid-American Conference Championship and advanced to the NCAA Division 1 Tournament where the team defeated Michigan and Connecticut before being eliminated by top-seeded Notre Dame.
It's not always about the big bat. Zach Giles is getting it done with the bunt for @CMUBaseball. #RoadToOmaha x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/d4Ag3cuLgP— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 6, 2021
The speedy outfielder Gilles hit .355 across 58 games in his fifth season for CMU, sporting a .485 on-base percentage while stealing 22 bases. He earned All-MAC first team honors and set a new program record for most games played in a career with 243 while ranking in the top ten all-time in at-bats, runs, hits, walks, stolen bases and triples.
Back home for the summer, Gilles will continue his pharmacy schooling in the fall in Nashville.