Prep Baseball: Seven-run seventh helps McDonell top Stanley-Boyd

Stanley-Boyd opened the season with a 7-5 loss to Elk Mound on April 30 before losing at Eau Claire Regis 9-1 on Tuesday.

"It's going to be a lot of growth throughout the year for the team," Sturm said. "I think that as the year goes on we're going to become more consistent. I think we're going to be able to compete with every team in the league."

Wednesday night the Macks made a trip to the Twin Cities to watch the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers in what initially looked like a chance to possibly see former McDonell standout Kyle Cody on the mound for the Rangers. But Cody is currently on the injured list and not traveling with the team.

Tight games have been nothing new for McDonell this season. The first three games of the season have been decided by a total of four runs with a 12-10 win over Marshfield Columbus on April 29 before one-run losses to Westby (April 30) and Osseo-Fairchild (May 4).

The Macks have already matched their win total in conference (one) from 2019 and are one win away from matching the number of total wins from that season for a team with much higher expectations than two seasons ago.