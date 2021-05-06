Prep Baseball: Seven-run seventh helps McDonell top Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — A back-and-forth contest was broke open by a seven-run seventh inning for the McDonell baseball team on Thursday as the Macks topped Stanley-Boyd 11-6 in a Western Cloverbelt contest at Oriole Park.
McDonell (2-2, 1-1) trailed 5-4 entering the top of the seventh inning but took the lead and added insurance runs on. Keegan Galvez ripped a two-run double, Aidan Misfeldt plated a run on a groundout and Noah Hanson drilled an RBI triple as a part of the big inning.
But Stanley-Boyd (0-3, 0-2) would spark a rally in its last at-bat, loading the bases and scoring once after two outs. Tyler Krizan and Tyler Reynolds had back-to-back singles before Jason Haas drew a walk to load the bases for Dylan Lingen, who walked as well to plate a run and close the gap to five. But Haas would get picked off second base with Takashi Hasebe at the plate to end the game and the Oriole threat.
"Earlier in the game our plate approaches were not where they needed to be," McDonell coach Ryan Baier said. "We tried to talk our guys through it. We started hitting the ball to the other side (to the) opposite field, hitting the ball on the ground. If we hit the ball on the ground, they've got to field it, catch it and throw it and make another catch at first base. A lot of things have got to happen. (We had) some better approaches, some guys got some walks, seen some deep counts and pulled one out."
Tanner Opsal was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in for the Macks while Misfeldt had two hits and an RBI. Brendan Bresina pitched four innings of relief of the starter Opsal and while Bresina walked three in the seventh inning, he allowed just one run in those four innings to preserve the win.
Krizan had a team-high two hits for the Orioles to go with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Trenton Whisnant was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks while Logan Burzynski doubled and drew a pair of walks. Lingen drove in two runs in the third inning for Stanley-Boyd as a part of a four-run outburst to put the Orioles in front 5-3. That came after the Macks plated three runs in the top of the inning.
"We've got some young hitters in the 3-4 hole and they've been coming through," Stanley-Boyd coach Ryan Sturm said of the offense. "Some of the older guys they've been doing a good job too."
Stanley-Boyd opened the scoring on Burzynski's RBI double scoring Whisnant in the first. Brett Kroeplin threw the first four innings for Stanley-Boyd, allowing three unearned runs with four strikeouts.
Overall the Orioles had six errors.
"These guys haven't played together in two years and some of them haven't played at all," Sturm said. "The biggest thing is we just have to be more consistent in fielding and making the routine play and I think we'll be fine in the future."
Stanley-Boyd opened the season with a 7-5 loss to Elk Mound on April 30 before losing at Eau Claire Regis 9-1 on Tuesday.
"It's going to be a lot of growth throughout the year for the team," Sturm said. "I think that as the year goes on we're going to become more consistent. I think we're going to be able to compete with every team in the league."
Wednesday night the Macks made a trip to the Twin Cities to watch the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers in what initially looked like a chance to possibly see former McDonell standout Kyle Cody on the mound for the Rangers. But Cody is currently on the injured list and not traveling with the team.
Tight games have been nothing new for McDonell this season. The first three games of the season have been decided by a total of four runs with a 12-10 win over Marshfield Columbus on April 29 before one-run losses to Westby (April 30) and Osseo-Fairchild (May 4).
The Macks have already matched their win total in conference (one) from 2019 and are one win away from matching the number of total wins from that season for a team with much higher expectations than two seasons ago.
"I have higher expectations for these guys even though they are younger," Baier said. "They've played the game. They've been in these situations from two years ago just by having to play varsity ball as younger guys so my expectations are a little bit higher and tonight we did just enough to get it done but we're going to have to get better."