Prep Baseball: Sixth-inning run the difference as Stanley-Boyd edges Cadott

CADOTT — The Stanley-Boyd baseball team entered Tuesday in a tough stretch.

The Orioles had lost three games in a row and were outscored by a 45-6 margin since a 7-6 victory at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on April 9.

But Stanley-Boyd's offense came to life in an 8-7 Western Cloverbelt Conference win over Cadott on Tuesday afternoon. Tyler Reynolds' RBI single in the top of the sixth inning was the difference as the Orioles held off a pair of late Hornet pushes for the win.

Logan Burzynski finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and one run batted in for the Orioles (2-4, 1-2). Parker Krizan and Reynolds each had two RBIs.

“It was just nice to see them compete and put the bat on the ball a little bit," Stanley-Boyd coach Ryan Sturm said. "Our pitchers did a really nice job of keeping us in the game and it was just a needed victory for our team.”

Tristan Drier drove in three for the Hornets (0-4, 0-3) and Conner Roth plated two runs.

Hayden Gustafson earned the victory in relief on the mound for Stanley-Boyd, striking out six while allowing two earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief. Cadott put runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth after Warren Bowe's double and Ashton Bremness reached third base with one out in the seventh. But Gustafson and the Stanley-Boyd defense was able to keep the Hornets off the scoreboard in both instances to clinch the win.

“I think our defense a couple plays here and there, a little mishap and misplay kinda let that game stay a little bit closer than it should have been. A couple hits here and there with runners in scoring position would’ve helped us," Cadott coach Spencer Kempf said.

Cadott struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first and held a 2-0 lead until the Stanley-Boyd offense broke out with five runs in the top of the third. The Orioles had scored just six runs in the previous three games — losses to Eau Claire Regis, Stratford and Thorp. But the bats looked better in snapping the losing streak.

“It’s really encouraging because we’ve been having a hard time putting the bat on the ball," Sturm said. "We’ve been striking out a lot and hopefully the kids will gain confidence and just move it forward.”

Cadott grabbed the lead back with a five-run inning of its own in the bottom of the fourth before Stanley-Boyd tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth.

The Hornets have lost their first four games of the season but have led in two of those games and played tough with still unbeaten Bloomer in a 6-3 defeat on April 19.

“It’s just kind of about finishing games right now," Kempf said. "We start out usually pretty strong. We’ve got to find out a way to finish games when we have a lead.”

Cadott returns to action by hosting Owen-Withee on Thursday in a rescheduled nonconference game before playing at Bloomer on Friday.

Stanley-Boyd will look to build off the win by hitting the road to play at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday before hosting Eau Claire Regis on Friday to cap the week.

“It was nice the kids got the victory and hopefully we can move it for our next game against Osseo(-Fairchild) and keep improving," Sturm said.

