Stanley-Boyd senior Noah Gillingham was named to the Western Cloverbelt All-Conference first team for the 2019 season.
Sophomore Carter Vait was a honorable mention for Orioles.
Cadott sophomore Nelson Wahl was a second team selection while junior Mason Poehls received a honorable mention.
McDonell junior Kendren Gullo earned a spot on the second team and freshman Noah Hanson was a honorable mention for the Macks.
Senior Ryan Stunkel was a first team selection for Thorp as senior Chris Komanec earned second team honors and junior Isaac Soumis was a honorable mention.
Altoona's Jake Nelson was named the conference's player of the year.
Western Cloverbelt All-Conference
First Team—Jake Nelson, senior, Altoona; Nate McMahon, junior, Altoona; Marcus Cline, senior, Fall Creek; Brady Nicks, senior, Fall Creek; Caden Boettcher, senior, Osseo-Fairchild; Jackson Johnson, junior, Osseo-Fairchild; Cade Osborn, senior, Eau Claire Regis; Matthew Klink, junior, Eau Claire Regis; Noah Gillingham, senior, Stanley-Boyd; Ryan Stunkel, senior, Thorp.
Second Team—Jake Varsho, junior, Altoona; Nelson Wahl, sophomore, Cadott; Joey Kinderman, senior, Fall Creek; Isaiah Katz, junior, Fall Creek; Kendren Gullo, junior, McDonell; Garrett Koxlien, sophomore, Osseo-Fairchild; Shaun Windhorst, senior, Osseo-Fairchild; Mason Bauer, junior, Eau Claire Regis, Joe Edge, junior, Eau Claire Regis; Chris Komanec, senior, Thorp.
Honorable Mention—Justin Lau, senior, Altoona; Blake Loegering, senior, Altoona; Mason Poehls, junior, Cadott; Noah Hanson, freshman, McDonell; Ryan Myhers, junior, Osseo-Fairchild; Tristan Root, junior, Eau Claire Regis; Carter Vait, sophomore, Stanley-Boyd; Isaac Soumis, junior, Thorp.
Player of the Year—Jake Nelson, Altoona.
