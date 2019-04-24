STANLEY — Versatility is the name of the game for Noah Gillingham.
The Stanley-Boyd senior has played all nine spots on the diamond for the Orioles during his prep career.
But make no mistake about it, the 6-foot Gillingham isn’t just some light-hitting utility player — he’s an offensive presence. Gillingham hit .453 last season with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 1.164, roughly the same mark as Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout had entering play on Wednesday. He also notched a 5-0 record with an earned run average of 0.99, 60 strikeouts and a pair of saves in 42 innings pitched.
Gillingham has lettered in football, basketball and baseball but admitted that the diamond is where he feels most comfortable.
“Growing up playing baseball my whole life, it was one of the sports that my dad and I connected with. It just grew on me,” Gillingham said. “I’ve always played travel ball, it’s brought me closer to my friends and made me meet new people.”
Gillingham has been a four-year starter for the Orioles but is taking on some added responsibility this spring for a young Stanley-Boyd team. He was able to follow the lead of upperclassmen in previous years but now has become a leader for the team in all phases of the game.
“He’s fun to be around. He’s always very laid back, always cracking jokes and keeping kids loose,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tyler Kopplin said of Gillingham. “But when he gets on the mound it changes real quick. He gets competitive real fast.”
He is a steady hand at the top of a lineup with a lot of new faces that more than anything just wants Mother Nature to cooperate so the team can get into a groove of playing games on a daily basis.
“We have a lot of real young kids that especially these first couple of weeks are in situations they haven’t seen before. They’re playing positions they haven’t seen before so they need somebody to keep them loose and relaxed,” Kopplin said of Gillingham.
“But when it’s time to get serious and get down to business, they’ve got to have kids they can look up to and see this is how I go about business, this is how I handle myself during a game, this is how I take care of myself afterwards as far as doing my running and conditioning and just going about things in the right way.”
Stanley-Boyd is off to an 0-5 start with the team’s last four defeats coming by a combined 11 runs. Gillingham doubled and scored one of his team’s two runs in a 6-2 defeat at Fall Creek on Tuesday.
Gillingham earned All-Chippewa County first team honors last fall at wide receiver after hauling in 35 passes for 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns along with 167 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. This winter Gillingham returned to the basketball court for the first time since his freshman year and made an impact for the Orioles, finishing second on the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game while pulling down five rebounds and being named an All-Chippewa County honorable mention.
Gillingham was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference selection and a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association West Central district honorable mention selection a season ago in the spring and as a sophomore was a second team all-conference selection.
With that success has come added attention and Gillingham is still deciding if and where he wants to play baseball in college. He’s been in contact with several schools, including taking a trip to visit the University of Tennessee in Knoxville during the winter.
Gillingham’s path to playing time in college may be in the field and the Oriole senior has shown the versatility, the talent and the temperament to continue to make an impact, learn and grow wherever he goes.
“He’s a good athlete in general. I think baseball is the one that comes the most naturally to him,” Kopplin said. “But at the same time I also think he enjoys it a lot. He enjoys learning about the fine details and the little things we’re trying to preach to the kids over and over, he’s been doing them for so long because he’s played so much baseball.”