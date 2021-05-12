Prep Baseball: Thorp/Gilman finding its footing as early runs carry co-op past Cadott

“I think that’s probably what has made it really easy with the kids coming in," Thorp/Gilman co-coach Cory Drost said of the transition. "I know all the kids from Gilman and he (coach Kroeplin) knows all the kids from Thorp and right from the get go when they came in there was no animosity. As a matter of fact the positive competitiveness from the Thorp kids was remarkable. They could’ve said ‘Whoa, what is this’ but had some discussions early and I talked to the kids, talked to the parents to make sure that we had support and the kids were all for it of course.”

Back-to-back wins pull Thorp/Gilman to a .500 record on the young season and the team has two home games later this week against McDonell on Thursday and Fall Creek on Friday.

“I think the talent is there," Drost said of the team. "It’s just buttoning things up, being confident. It’s just the little things about baseball that probably have a lot to do with how you’re going to end up at the end.”

Cadott won its opener against Colfax 11-6 on April 30 and came back a day later with a 7-2 defeat at Marathon. Since then the Hornets have had a few sizable losses but also some close ones including a 10-9 walk-off loss at Stanley-Boyd last Friday.