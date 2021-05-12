Prep Baseball: Thorp/Gilman finding its footing as early runs carry co-op past Cadott

CADOTT — The Thorp/Gilman baseball co-op isn't your usual first-year partnership.
So it shouldn't be surprising the team seems to be hitting its stride quicker than most early co-ops.
The co-op broke out the bats in a big way on Tuesday, scoring twice in the first inning and five more times in the second in a 16-5 victory over Cadott in six innings in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Brayden Boie was 3-for-6 with four runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the way for Thorp/Gilman (3-3, 2-2). Aiden Rosemeyer finished 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs batted and two runs scored and Ashton Kroeplin added two hits, two runs scored and three runs batted in as Thorp/Gilman won for the third time in five games.
Thorp/Gilman (3-3, 2-2) lost three of its first four games with a 7-3 defeat to Marshfield Columbus on April 27 before back-to-back league defeats to Altoona (8-2 on May 4) and Eau Claire Regis (11-1 on May 6). But the team has also shown the ability to pile up runs quickly in its victories, scoring 10 in a 10-0 win over Loyal on April 30 and 14 in a 14-1 win at Osseo-Fairchild last Friday.
“The bats are coming around better, the swag they’re getting (is good), they’re not looking so nervous," Thorp/Gilman co-coach Dave Kroeplin said. "They’re two good teams Altoona and Regis. It’s a tough start but I definitely think we’re working up.”
Those early runs gave plenty of support for the Thorp arms as Gavin Bowe allowed two earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched while striking out three before Aiden Rosemeyer and Charlie Hauser went the rest of the way. Jack Syryczyk doubled home two with a towering double while Brayden Boie and Ashton Kroeplin both plated runs with groundouts in a four-run fourth. Run-scoring again by Boie and Kroeplin in the fifth pushed Thorp/Gilman to a 14-2 lead with the run limit looming.
Cadott kept the game going with three in the bottom of the fifth with a run-scoring single from Dylan Davis and a two-run double from Gavin Tegels. Thorp/Gilman kept the pressure on with two in the sixth off the bat of Rosemeyer and Boie before shutting down the Hornets in the bottom of the inning to end the game.
Tegels finished 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and a pair of doubles and Davis added a double of his own for Cadott (1-5, 0-4).
“They found the gap a few times. They were just putting it where we weren’t a few times," Cadott coach Spencer Kempf said. "I think walks and errors and a few mental mistakes put us in that hole as well.”
The Thorp/Gilman co-op came together when Gilman did not have enough players to field a team of their own and looked to their neighbor to the south. Both rosters were familiar with each other with many family connections and the team's coaches agree that has helped make for a smooth transition.
“I think that’s probably what has made it really easy with the kids coming in," Thorp/Gilman co-coach Cory Drost said of the transition. "I know all the kids from Gilman and he (coach Kroeplin) knows all the kids from Thorp and right from the get go when they came in there was no animosity. As a matter of fact the positive competitiveness from the Thorp kids was remarkable. They could’ve said ‘Whoa, what is this’ but had some discussions early and I talked to the kids, talked to the parents to make sure that we had support and the kids were all for it of course.”
Back-to-back wins pull Thorp/Gilman to a .500 record on the young season and the team has two home games later this week against McDonell on Thursday and Fall Creek on Friday.
“I think the talent is there," Drost said of the team. "It’s just buttoning things up, being confident. It’s just the little things about baseball that probably have a lot to do with how you’re going to end up at the end.”
Cadott won its opener against Colfax 11-6 on April 30 and came back a day later with a 7-2 defeat at Marathon. Since then the Hornets have had a few sizable losses but also some close ones including a 10-9 walk-off loss at Stanley-Boyd last Friday.
“Coming out against Colfax it was great to see the bats and I think our at-bats are good and I think we’re taking good at-bats," Kempf said. "A lot of it comes down to our mental game. We just need to stay up and stay in the games, even if we get down early because if you get in that mental spiral it’s tough to dig out of that.”
Cadott also has a pair of home games later in the week when the Hornets welcome Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday before hosting McDonell on Friday.
“I think they’re a good team that is more than capable of breaking out with a couple wins here," Kempf said of his Hornets.