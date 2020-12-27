 Skip to main content
Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Dec. 28
Prep Sports

Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Chippewa Falls2-13-1
Eau Claire North2-12-1
Menomonie3-25-3
Hudson2-22-3
River Falls1-12-1
Eau Claire Memorial 1-21-2
Rice Lake0-21-3

Tuesday's Games

Menomonie at Tomah

Hudson at Neenah

Eau Claire Memorial at Marshfield

New Richmond at River Falls

Osceola at Rice Lake

Wednesday's Games

Wisconsin Rapids at Eau Claire North

Marshfield at Chippewa Falls

Ashland at Rice Lake

Onalaska at Eau Claire Memorial

Thursday's Game

Saint Croix Central at River Falls

Saturday's Game

River Falls at Ellsworth

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Fall Creek4-06-1
Stanley-Boyd3-03-3
Altoona2-17-1
Thorp0-00-1
Osseo-Fairchild0-10-1
Eau Claire Regis 0-21-5
McDonell0-22-2
Cadott0-30-5

Monday's Games

Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Whitehall

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire Regis at McDonell

Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

Mosinee at Altoona

Wednesday's Games

Northwestern at McDonell

Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi

Fall Creek at Elk Mound

Heart O’North

 W-LW-L
Northwestern3-03-1
Cameron2-06-0
Barron4-14-1
Spooner3-13-2
Ladysmith2-22-2
Saint Croix Falls2-22-3
Bloomer0-00-0
Hayward1-31-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-40-4
Cumberland0-40-4

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern at Hurley

Ladysmith at Mellen

Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Falls

Wednesday's Games

Northwestern at McDonell

Cumberland at Spring Valley

Saturday's Game

Cameron at Spooner

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau3-03-2
Bruce2-02-0
New Auburn1-11-1
Winter1-11-2
Birchwood1-22-2
Cornell1-31-4
Lake Holcombe 0-21-3

Monday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Boyceville

Flambeau at Clayton

Tuesday's Game

Gilmanton at Cornell

Wednesday's Game

Bruce at Butternut

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls410927.3
Tristen Harder, New Auburn510020
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls47117.8
Brady Potaczek, Stanley-Boyd34715.7
Logan Hughes, McDonell46215.5
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls 45112.8
Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe45012.5
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd67212
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe44812
Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell44812

3-Pointers

NameMade
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls 13
Logan Hughes, McDonell10
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe9
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe9
Triton Robey, New Auburn9
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls9
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell8
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls7
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd6
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd6
Keion Twyman, Chippewa Falls6

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Chippewa Falls7561.313.7.79710.3
New Auburn53494.6002.8
Bloomer000.0000
McDonell54.855.5-0.7.2227.5
Stanley-Boyd51.556.3-4.8.6593.8
Lake Holcombe 54.3 67.8 -13.5 .446 5.3
Cornell34.462-27.6.4492
Cadott34.267.2-33.4423

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Hudson3-06-0
Eau Claire North3-13-1
Rice Lake2-24-3
Menomonie1-12-1
River Falls1-21-2
Chippewa Falls0-10-3
Eau Claire Memorial 0-30-3

Monday's Games

Medford at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at New Richmond

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

Somerset at River Falls

Rice Lake at Hayward

Onalaska at Eau Claire North

Wednesday's Games

Tomah at Eau Claire Memorial

Hudson at Wausau West

Northwestern at Rice Lake

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Fall Creek2-04-0
McDonell2-02-1
Osseo-Fairchild2-03-0
Cadott2-15-1
Eau Claire Regis 2-25-3
Stanley-Boyd1-23-4
Thorp0-20-2
Altoona0-42-6

Monday's Game

Augusta at McDonell

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire Regis at McDonell

Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild

Arcadia at Fall Creek

Elk Mound at Altoona

Wednesday's Game

Colby at Fall Creek

Saturday's Game

McDonell at Fall Creek

New Richmond at Altoona

Heart O'North

 W-LW-L
Northwestern6-17-1
Barron5-15-1
Saint Croix Falls4-15-1
Ladysmith3-13-3
Hayward2-23-2
Cameron1-32-6
Cumberland1-32-3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-42-4
Bloomer0-10-1
Spooner0-60-7

Monday's Games

Bloomer at Cameron

Prescott at Saint Croix Falls

Tuesday's Games

Rice Lake at Hayward

Saint Croix Falls at Osceola

Phillips at Ladysmith

Wednesday's Games

Bloomer at Barron

Northwestern at Rice Lake

Cameron at Cumberland

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau3-03-4
Bruce1-01-0
Lake Holcombe 1-11-3
Winter1-12-2
New Auburn1-22-4
Cornell1-31-5
Birchwood0-10-1

Monday's Game

Flambeau at Clayton

Tuesday's Game

Gilmanton at Cornell

Wednesday's Game

Bruce at Butternut

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott612721.2
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd710715.3
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell34615.3
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd78111.6
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe 44611.5
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chippewa Falls33311
Zoey Rada, New Auburn66310.5
Anna Geissler, McDonell33110.3
Leah Score, Bloomer11010
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe4379.3

3-Pointers

NameMade
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd15
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott8
Emily Cooper, McDonell7
Anna Geissler, McDonell7
Hailey Wellner, Cadott7
Zoey Rada, New Auburn 6
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell5
Elly Eiler, Cadott5
Alyssa Helland, Cornell5
Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd4
Marley Hughes, McDonell4
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe 4
Laken Ryan, Cadott4

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott57.238.318.9.5285.3
McDonell51474.6148
Stanley-Boyd49.646.13.5.6024.2
Lake Holcombe 45.8 43.8 2.4152.8
Bloomer4259-17.3336
Cornell31.248.5-17.3.483 2.2
Chippewa Falls4160.3-19.3 .3952
New Auburn32.753.5-20.8.4741

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson4-0-07-0-0
Eau Claire North1-0-01-2-0
Rice Lake2-2-04-2-0
Chippewa Falls1-1-01-2-0
Eau Claire Memorial 1-1-03-1-0
River Falls0-2-00-3-0
Menomonie0-3-03-6-0

Monday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

Eau Claire North at Somerset tourney

Eau Claire Memorial at Green Bay Notre Dame

Tuesday's Games

River Falls at Menomonie

Eau Claire North at Somerset tourney

Wednesday's Game

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Hayward at Hudson

Rice Lake at Amery

Eau Claire Memorial at St. Mary's Springs

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0-0-01-0-0
Eau Claire Area0-0-01-0-0
Hudson0-0-00-1-0
St. Croix Valley0-0-01-2-0

Monday's Games

Central Wisconsin Storm at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Hudson at Northland Pines

Western Wisconsin at Baldwin-Woodville

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Northland Pines

Hayward at Eau Claire Area

St. Croix Valley at Hudson

Wednesday's Games

Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Hudson at Hayward

Saturday's Game

Hudson at Central Wisconsin Storm

