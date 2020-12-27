Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Dec. 28

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|2-1
|3-1
|Eau Claire North
|2-1
|2-1
|Menomonie
|3-2
|5-3
|Hudson
|2-2
|2-3
|River Falls
|1-1
|2-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-2
|1-2
|Rice Lake
|0-2
|1-3
Tuesday's Games
Menomonie at Tomah
Hudson at Neenah
Eau Claire Memorial at Marshfield
New Richmond at River Falls
Osceola at Rice Lake
Wednesday's Games
Wisconsin Rapids at Eau Claire North
Marshfield at Chippewa Falls
Ashland at Rice Lake
Onalaska at Eau Claire Memorial
Thursday's Game
Saint Croix Central at River Falls
Saturday's Game
River Falls at Ellsworth
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|4-0
|6-1
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-0
|3-3
|Altoona
|2-1
|7-1
|Thorp
|0-0
|0-1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-1
|0-1
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-2
|1-5
|McDonell
|0-2
|2-2
|Cadott
|0-3
|0-5
Monday's Games
Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Whitehall
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd
Mosinee at Altoona
Wednesday's Games
Northwestern at McDonell
Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi
Fall Creek at Elk Mound
Heart O’North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|3-0
|3-1
|Cameron
|2-0
|6-0
|Barron
|4-1
|4-1
|Spooner
|3-1
|3-2
|Ladysmith
|2-2
|2-2
|Saint Croix Falls
|2-2
|2-3
|Bloomer
|0-0
|0-0
|Hayward
|1-3
|1-4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-4
|0-4
|Cumberland
|0-4
|0-4
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern at Hurley
Ladysmith at Mellen
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Falls
Wednesday's Games
Northwestern at McDonell
Cumberland at Spring Valley
Saturday's Game
Cameron at Spooner
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|3-0
|3-2
|Bruce
|2-0
|2-0
|New Auburn
|1-1
|1-1
|Winter
|1-1
|1-2
|Birchwood
|1-2
|2-2
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-4
|Lake Holcombe
|0-2
|1-3
Monday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Boyceville
Flambeau at Clayton
Tuesday's Game
Gilmanton at Cornell
Wednesday's Game
Bruce at Butternut
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|4
|109
|27.3
|Tristen Harder, New Auburn
|5
|100
|20
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|4
|71
|17.8
|Brady Potaczek, Stanley-Boyd
|3
|47
|15.7
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|4
|62
|15.5
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|4
|51
|12.8
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|4
|50
|12.5
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|72
|12
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|4
|48
|12
|Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell
|4
|48
|12
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|13
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|10
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|9
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|9
|Triton Robey, New Auburn
|9
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|9
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|8
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|7
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|Keion Twyman, Chippewa Falls
|6
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Chippewa Falls
|75
|61.3
|13.7
|.797
|10.3
|New Auburn
|53
|49
|4
|.600
|2.8
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|McDonell
|54.8
|55.5
|-0.7
|.222
|7.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|51.5
|56.3
|-4.8
|.659
|3.8
|Lake Holcombe
|54.3
|67.8
|-13.5
|.446
|5.3
|Cornell
|34.4
|62
|-27.6
|.449
|2
|Cadott
|34.2
|67.2
|-33
|.442
|3
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|3-0
|6-0
|Eau Claire North
|3-1
|3-1
|Rice Lake
|2-2
|4-3
|Menomonie
|1-1
|2-1
|River Falls
|1-2
|1-2
|Chippewa Falls
|0-1
|0-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-3
|0-3
Monday's Games
Medford at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at New Richmond
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Somerset at River Falls
Rice Lake at Hayward
Onalaska at Eau Claire North
Wednesday's Games
Tomah at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at Wausau West
Northwestern at Rice Lake
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|2-0
|4-0
|McDonell
|2-0
|2-1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2-0
|3-0
|Cadott
|2-1
|5-1
|Eau Claire Regis
|2-2
|5-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-2
|3-4
|Thorp
|0-2
|0-2
|Altoona
|0-4
|2-6
Monday's Game
Augusta at McDonell
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Arcadia at Fall Creek
Elk Mound at Altoona
Wednesday's Game
Colby at Fall Creek
Saturday's Game
McDonell at Fall Creek
New Richmond at Altoona
Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|6-1
|7-1
|Barron
|5-1
|5-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|4-1
|5-1
|Ladysmith
|3-1
|3-3
|Hayward
|2-2
|3-2
|Cameron
|1-3
|2-6
|Cumberland
|1-3
|2-3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-4
|2-4
|Bloomer
|0-1
|0-1
|Spooner
|0-6
|0-7
Monday's Games
Bloomer at Cameron
Prescott at Saint Croix Falls
Tuesday's Games
Rice Lake at Hayward
Saint Croix Falls at Osceola
Phillips at Ladysmith
Wednesday's Games
Bloomer at Barron
Northwestern at Rice Lake
Cameron at Cumberland
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|3-0
|3-4
|Bruce
|1-0
|1-0
|Lake Holcombe
|1-1
|1-3
|Winter
|1-1
|2-2
|New Auburn
|1-2
|2-4
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-5
|Birchwood
|0-1
|0-1
Monday's Game
Flambeau at Clayton
Tuesday's Game
Gilmanton at Cornell
Wednesday's Game
Bruce at Butternut
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|6
|127
|21.2
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|7
|107
|15.3
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|3
|46
|15.3
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|7
|81
|11.6
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|4
|46
|11.5
|Brooklyn Sandvig, Chippewa Falls
|3
|33
|11
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|6
|63
|10.5
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|3
|31
|10.3
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|1
|10
|10
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|4
|37
|9.3
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|15
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|8
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|7
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|7
|Hailey Wellner, Cadott
|7
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|6
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|5
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|5
|Alyssa Helland, Cornell
|5
|Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd
|4
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|4
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|4
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|4
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|57.2
|38.3
|18.9
|.528
|5.3
|McDonell
|51
|47
|4
|.614
|8
|Stanley-Boyd
|49.6
|46.1
|3.5
|.602
|4.2
|Lake Holcombe
|45.8
|43.8
|2
|.415
|2.8
|Bloomer
|42
|59
|-17
|.333
|6
|Cornell
|31.2
|48.5
|-17.3
|.483
|2.2
|Chippewa Falls
|41
|60.3
|-19.3
|.395
|2
|New Auburn
|32.7
|53.5
|-20.8
|.474
|1
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|4-0-0
|7-0-0
|Eau Claire North
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Rice Lake
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|Chippewa Falls
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|River Falls
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|Menomonie
|0-3-0
|3-6-0
Monday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire North at Somerset tourney
Eau Claire Memorial at Green Bay Notre Dame
Tuesday's Games
River Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire North at Somerset tourney
Wednesday's Game
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Hayward at Hudson
Rice Lake at Amery
Eau Claire Memorial at St. Mary's Springs
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Eau Claire Area
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Hudson
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|St. Croix Valley
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
Monday's Games
Central Wisconsin Storm at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Hudson at Northland Pines
Western Wisconsin at Baldwin-Woodville
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Northland Pines
Hayward at Eau Claire Area
St. Croix Valley at Hudson
Wednesday's Games
Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Hudson at Hayward
Saturday's Game
Hudson at Central Wisconsin Storm