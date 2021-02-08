 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Feb. 9
0 comments
agate top story

Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Feb. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
River Falls8-215-2
Hudson7-412-5
Chippewa Falls6-513-6
Eau Claire Memorial   6-512-6
Eau Claire North5-610-6
Menomonie  4-79-11
Rice Lake2-97-11

Tuesday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Superior at Eau Claire North

Thursday's Games

Stevens Point at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie

River Falls at Eau Claire North

Hudson at Rice Lake

Friday's Game

Menomonie at Holmen

Saturday's Games

Saint Croix Central at Chippewa Falls

Sun Prairie at Hudson

Stevens Point at Eau Claire Memorial

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Fall Creek9-115-5
Stanley-Boyd7-37-9
Eau Claire Regis   6-38-7
McDonell6-310-3
Altoona6-412-7
Cadott 2-93-11
Osseo-Fairchild1-83-9
Thorp0-60-8

Tuesday's Games

McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Thorp

Eau Claire Regis at Cadott

Altoona at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd

Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp

Heart O’North

 W-LW-L
Cameron12-016-1
Northwestern11-313-7
Saint Croix Falls10-413-5
Cumberland10-510-5
Barron8-88-8
Ladysmith7-89-9
Spooner6-66-7
Bloomer5-75-7
Hayward2-142-16
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   0-160-16

Tuesday's Games

Barron at Saint Croix Falls

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron

Ladysmith at Spooner

Thursday's Games

Spooner at Bloomer

Cumberland at Hayward

Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Saint Croix Falls at Ladysmith

Barron at Cameron

Saturday's Games

Saint Croix Falls at Cameron

Barron at Spooner

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Lake Holcombe   8-211-7
Bruce  7-210-3
Flambeau 7-38-7
New Auburn  7-310-5
Birchwood4-75-9
Cornell2-92-15
Winter1-101-12

Tuesday's Games

New Auburn at Cornell

Thursday's Games

Winter at Flambeau

Bruce at Birchwood

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at New Auburn

Saturday's Games

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls1949626.1
Tristen Harder, New Auburn1528218.8
Logan Hughes, McDonell1319515
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls   1928515
Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe1825514.2
Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell 1317113.2
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe1823012.8
Brad Irwin, Cadott1315612
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1720211.9

Riley Gingras, Lake Holcombe

Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd

16

16

185

185

11.6

11.6

3-Pointers

NameMade
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls53
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls47
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls   40
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe35
Dylan Bowe, Cornell32
Triton Robey, New Auburn30
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe28
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd28
Riley Gingras, Lake Holcombe25
Keion Twyman, Chippewa Falls23
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
McDonell60.549.810.7.5427.2
New Auburn57.248.58.7.5002.9
Lake Holcombe62.455.96.5.5055.9
Chippewa Falls    69.865.74.1.76210.4
Stanley-Boyd 53.554.6-1.1.6074.7
Bloomer46.451.9-5.5.5956.5
Cornell40.761.6-20.9.4953
Cadott41.162.6-21.6.5143.4

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Hudson12-018-0
Eau Claire North9-313-5
Rice Lake8-413-7
Menomonie 6-69-8
Eau Claire Memorial  4-87-11
River Falls  3-94-14
Chippewa Falls0-120-18

Tuesday's Regional Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at Holmen

Friday's Regional Games

Superior at Menomonie

Chippewa Falls/River Falls winner at Hudson

Eau Claire Memorial/Holmen winner at Eau Claire North

Amery/Ashland winner at Rice Lake

Saturday's Regional Games

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Regional finals

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Osseo-Fairchild9-210-2
McDonell6-28-3
Fall Creek7-310-4
Eau Claire Regis  6-511-8
Altoona 4-88-11
Cadott3-87-9
Stanley-Boyd3-86-10
Thorp1-42-4

Tuesday's Regional Games

Stanley-Boyd at Colby

Thorp at Marathon

Ellsworth at Altoona

Fall Creek at McDonell (regular season)

Friday's Regional Games

Gilman/New Auburn winner at McDonell

Spring Valley/Augusta at Fall Creek

Eau Claire Regis at Colfax

Stratford at Osseo-Fairchild

Thorp/Marathon winner at Cadott

Saturday's Games

Regional finals

Heart O'North

 W-LW-L
Saint Croix Falls14-118-1
Northwestern12-213-3
Barron12-314-3
Ladysmith11-511-8
Bloomer10-710-7
Hayward7-108-11
Cameron 4-75-10
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   4-145-14
Cumberland 3-135-13
Spooner0-150-16

Tuesday's Regional Games

Spooner at Cumberland

Washburn at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Friday's Regional Games

Bloomer at Unity

Osceola at Hayward

Cameron at Northwestern

Saint Croix Central at Saint Croix Falls

Ladysmith at Hurley

Sponer/Cumberland winner at Barron

Washburn/Chetek-Weyerhaeuser winner at Phillips

Saturday's Regional Games

Regional finals

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau12-013-6
Lake Holcombe   9-39-6
New Auburn6-67-11
Winter6-69-8
Bruce4-65-7
Cornell2-93-13
Birchwood0-90-11

Tuesday's Regional Games

New Auburn at Gilman

Cornell at Flambeau

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

Birchwood at Lac Courte Oreilles

Friday's Regional Games

New Auburn/Gilman winner at McDonell

Winter at Solon Springs

Saturday's Regional Game

Regional finals

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott1322016.9
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe    1523215.5
Kelsea Popp, Cornell1319715.2
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1623114.4
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe1518612.4
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell1113412.2
Anna Geissler, McDonell1113412.2
Abby Iverson, Bloomer1719411.4
Zoey Rada, New Auburn1818410.2
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd1616210.1

3-Pointers

NameMade
Leah Score, Bloomer39
Emily Cooper, McDonell28
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd24
Anna Geissler, McDonell24
Zoey Rada, New Auburn 21
Savannah Hinke, Chippewa Falls   17
Laken Ryan, Cadott17
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott16
Madison Faschingbauer, Bloomer15
Isabelle Clark, Cornell15
  
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Lake Holcombe  54.944.510.4.4192
McDonell51.343.77.6.6537.2
Stanley-Boyd49.147.91.2.5953.6
Cadott48.1471.1.4514.7
Bloomer4850.1-2-1.5684.9
Cornell40.850.4-9.4.5122.9
New Auburn35.446.8-11.4.4811.6
Chippewa Falls39.456.1-16.7.5292.8

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson12-0-017-3-0
Chippewa Falls6-4-110-7-1
Eau Claire Memorial  6-4-011-6-0
Eau Claire North  7-5-09-10-0
Rice Lake4-6-111-6-1
Menomonie2-10-09-16-0
River Falls0-8-00-13-0

Tuesday's Sectional Games

Stevens Point at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

Hayward at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Somerset

Friday's Sectional Games

Menomonie/Somerset winner vs Baldwin-Woodville/RAM winner

Rice Lake/Hayward winner at New Richmond/Superior winner

Saturday's Sectional Game

Stevens Point/Chippewa Falls winner vs Eau Claire Memorial/Hudson winner

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Eau Claire Area3-2-19-4-1
St, Croix Valley 4-3-011-6-0
Hudson3-4-09-5-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie  2-3-110-5-1

Tuesday's Sectional Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin

Hudson at St. Croix Valley

Black River Falls at Eau Claire Area

Friday's Sectional Game

Eau Claire Area/Black River Falls winner vs Onalaska/Marshfield winner

Saturday's Sectional Game

CFM/Western Wisconsin winner vs Hudson/St. Croix Valley winner

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers seniors Nate Reuvers, D'Mitrik Trice reflect on Wisconsin's loss to Illinois

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News