Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Feb. 9

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|River Falls
|8-2
|15-2
|Hudson
|7-4
|12-5
|Chippewa Falls
|6-5
|13-6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6-5
|12-6
|Eau Claire North
|5-6
|10-6
|Menomonie
|4-7
|9-11
|Rice Lake
|2-9
|7-11
Tuesday's Games
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Superior at Eau Claire North
Thursday's Games
Stevens Point at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
River Falls at Eau Claire North
Hudson at Rice Lake
Friday's Game
Menomonie at Holmen
Saturday's Games
Saint Croix Central at Chippewa Falls
Sun Prairie at Hudson
Stevens Point at Eau Claire Memorial
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|9-1
|15-5
|Stanley-Boyd
|7-3
|7-9
|Eau Claire Regis
|6-3
|8-7
|McDonell
|6-3
|10-3
|Altoona
|6-4
|12-7
|Cadott
|2-9
|3-11
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-8
|3-9
|Thorp
|0-6
|0-8
Tuesday's Games
McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Thorp
Eau Claire Regis at Cadott
Altoona at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp
Heart O’North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cameron
|12-0
|16-1
|Northwestern
|11-3
|13-7
|Saint Croix Falls
|10-4
|13-5
|Cumberland
|10-5
|10-5
|Barron
|8-8
|8-8
|Ladysmith
|7-8
|9-9
|Spooner
|6-6
|6-7
|Bloomer
|5-7
|5-7
|Hayward
|2-14
|2-16
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-16
|0-16
Tuesday's Games
Barron at Saint Croix Falls
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron
Ladysmith at Spooner
Thursday's Games
Spooner at Bloomer
Cumberland at Hayward
Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Saint Croix Falls at Ladysmith
Barron at Cameron
Saturday's Games
Saint Croix Falls at Cameron
Barron at Spooner
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Lake Holcombe
|8-2
|11-7
|Bruce
|7-2
|10-3
|Flambeau
|7-3
|8-7
|New Auburn
|7-3
|10-5
|Birchwood
|4-7
|5-9
|Cornell
|2-9
|2-15
|Winter
|1-10
|1-12
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Cornell
Thursday's Games
Winter at Flambeau
Bruce at Birchwood
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at New Auburn
Saturday's Games
Bruce at Lake Holcombe
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|19
|496
|26.1
|Tristen Harder, New Auburn
|15
|282
|18.8
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|13
|195
|15
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|19
|285
|15
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|18
|255
|14.2
|Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell
|13
|171
|13.2
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|18
|230
|12.8
|Brad Irwin, Cadott
|13
|156
|12
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|17
|202
|11.9
Riley Gingras, Lake Holcombe
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
16
16
185
185
11.6
11.6
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|53
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|47
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|40
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|35
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|32
|Triton Robey, New Auburn
|30
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|28
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|28
|Riley Gingras, Lake Holcombe
|25
|Keion Twyman, Chippewa Falls
|23
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|60.5
|49.8
|10.7
|.542
|7.2
|New Auburn
|57.2
|48.5
|8.7
|.500
|2.9
|Lake Holcombe
|62.4
|55.9
|6.5
|.505
|5.9
|Chippewa Falls
|69.8
|65.7
|4.1
|.762
|10.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|53.5
|54.6
|-1.1
|.607
|4.7
|Bloomer
|46.4
|51.9
|-5.5
|.595
|6.5
|Cornell
|40.7
|61.6
|-20.9
|.495
|3
|Cadott
|41.1
|62.6
|-21.6
|.514
|3.4
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|12-0
|18-0
|Eau Claire North
|9-3
|13-5
|Rice Lake
|8-4
|13-7
|Menomonie
|6-6
|9-8
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-8
|7-11
|River Falls
|3-9
|4-14
|Chippewa Falls
|0-12
|0-18
Tuesday's Regional Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at Holmen
Friday's Regional Games
Superior at Menomonie
Chippewa Falls/River Falls winner at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial/Holmen winner at Eau Claire North
Amery/Ashland winner at Rice Lake
Saturday's Regional Games
Regional finals
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|9-2
|10-2
|McDonell
|6-2
|8-3
|Fall Creek
|7-3
|10-4
|Eau Claire Regis
|6-5
|11-8
|Altoona
|4-8
|8-11
|Cadott
|3-8
|7-9
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-8
|6-10
|Thorp
|1-4
|2-4
Tuesday's Regional Games
Stanley-Boyd at Colby
Thorp at Marathon
Ellsworth at Altoona
Fall Creek at McDonell (regular season)
Friday's Regional Games
Gilman/New Auburn winner at McDonell
Spring Valley/Augusta at Fall Creek
Eau Claire Regis at Colfax
Stratford at Osseo-Fairchild
Thorp/Marathon winner at Cadott
Saturday's Games
Regional finals
Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Saint Croix Falls
|14-1
|18-1
|Northwestern
|12-2
|13-3
|Barron
|12-3
|14-3
|Ladysmith
|11-5
|11-8
|Bloomer
|10-7
|10-7
|Hayward
|7-10
|8-11
|Cameron
|4-7
|5-10
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|4-14
|5-14
|Cumberland
|3-13
|5-13
|Spooner
|0-15
|0-16
Tuesday's Regional Games
Spooner at Cumberland
Washburn at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Friday's Regional Games
Bloomer at Unity
Osceola at Hayward
Cameron at Northwestern
Saint Croix Central at Saint Croix Falls
Ladysmith at Hurley
Sponer/Cumberland winner at Barron
Washburn/Chetek-Weyerhaeuser winner at Phillips
Saturday's Regional Games
Regional finals
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|12-0
|13-6
|Lake Holcombe
|9-3
|9-6
|New Auburn
|6-6
|7-11
|Winter
|6-6
|9-8
|Bruce
|4-6
|5-7
|Cornell
|2-9
|3-13
|Birchwood
|0-9
|0-11
Tuesday's Regional Games
New Auburn at Gilman
Cornell at Flambeau
Bruce at Lake Holcombe
Birchwood at Lac Courte Oreilles
Friday's Regional Games
New Auburn/Gilman winner at McDonell
Winter at Solon Springs
Saturday's Regional Game
Regional finals
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|13
|220
|16.9
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|15
|232
|15.5
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|13
|197
|15.2
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|16
|231
|14.4
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|15
|186
|12.4
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|11
|134
|12.2
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|11
|134
|12.2
|Abby Iverson, Bloomer
|17
|194
|11.4
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|18
|184
|10.2
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|16
|162
|10.1
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|39
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|28
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|24
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|24
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|21
|Savannah Hinke, Chippewa Falls
|17
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|17
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|16
|Madison Faschingbauer, Bloomer
|15
|Isabelle Clark, Cornell
|15
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Lake Holcombe
|54.9
|44.5
|10.4
|.419
|2
|McDonell
|51.3
|43.7
|7.6
|.653
|7.2
|Stanley-Boyd
|49.1
|47.9
|1.2
|.595
|3.6
|Cadott
|48.1
|47
|1.1
|.451
|4.7
|Bloomer
|48
|50.1
|-2-1
|.568
|4.9
|Cornell
|40.8
|50.4
|-9.4
|.512
|2.9
|New Auburn
|35.4
|46.8
|-11.4
|.481
|1.6
|Chippewa Falls
|39.4
|56.1
|-16.7
|.529
|2.8
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|12-0-0
|17-3-0
|Chippewa Falls
|6-4-1
|10-7-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6-4-0
|11-6-0
|Eau Claire North
|7-5-0
|9-10-0
|Rice Lake
|4-6-1
|11-6-1
|Menomonie
|2-10-0
|9-16-0
|River Falls
|0-8-0
|0-13-0
Tuesday's Sectional Games
Stevens Point at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson
Hayward at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Somerset
Friday's Sectional Games
Menomonie/Somerset winner vs Baldwin-Woodville/RAM winner
Rice Lake/Hayward winner at New Richmond/Superior winner
Saturday's Sectional Game
Stevens Point/Chippewa Falls winner vs Eau Claire Memorial/Hudson winner
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Eau Claire Area
|3-2-1
|9-4-1
|St, Croix Valley
|4-3-0
|11-6-0
|Hudson
|3-4-0
|9-5-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2-3-1
|10-5-1
Tuesday's Sectional Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin
Hudson at St. Croix Valley
Black River Falls at Eau Claire Area
Friday's Sectional Game
Eau Claire Area/Black River Falls winner vs Onalaska/Marshfield winner
Saturday's Sectional Game
CFM/Western Wisconsin winner vs Hudson/St. Croix Valley winner