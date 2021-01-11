Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 12

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|3-1
|6-1
|River Falls
|3-1
|7-1
|Hudson
|4-2
|5-3
|Menomonie
|3-4
|6-6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-3
|3-4
|Eau Claire North
|2-3
|3-3
|Rice Lake
|0-3
|2-5
Tuesday's Games
Onalaska at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Menomonie at Sparta
Holmen at Eau Claire Memorial
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Hudson
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at D.C. Everest
River Falls vs Monona Grove at La Crosse
Hudson vs Verona at La Crosse
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|5-0
|10-2
|Altoona
|3-1
|8-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-1
|3-6
|Cadott
|2-3
|3-5
|McDonell
|1-3
|5-3
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-3
|3-7
|Thorp
|0-1
|0-3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-3
|0-3
Tuesday's Games
Thorp at McDonell
Stanley-Boyd at Altoona
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
Thursday's Game
Osseo-Fairchild at Blair-Taylor
Friday's Games
McDonell at Cadott
Fall Creek at Thorp
Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild
Heart O’North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|6-0
|7-2
|Cameron
|4-0
|8-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|4-2
|5-3
|Barron
|4-3
|4-3
|Spooner
|3-2
|3-3
|Ladysmith
|3-3
|4-3
|Cumberland
|2-4
|2-4
|Hayward
|1-5
|1-6
|Bloomer
|0-1
|0-1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-7
|0-7
Tuesday's Games
Ladysmith at Bloomer
Northwestern at Barron
Saint Croix Falls at Hayward
Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Thursday's Game
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls
Barron at Cumberland
Hayward at Ladysmith
Saturday's Game
Northwestern vs Holmen at La Crosse
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|3-0
|4-3
|Bruce
|3-0
|5-0
|New Auburn
|2-1
|4-3
|Lake Holcombe
|1-2
|3-4
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-7
|Birchwood
|1-3
|2-4
|Winter
|1-3
|1-4
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Bruce
Gilman at Cornell
Flambeau at Birchwood
Lac Courte Oreilles at Winter
Thursday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Siren
Friday's Games
Cornell at New Auburn
Bruce at Flambeau
Birchwood at Winter
Saturday's Game
Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|7
|202
|28.9
|Tristen Harder, New Auburn
|7
|128
|18.3
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|7
|114
|16.3
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|8
|129
|16.1
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|1
|15
|15
|Dalton Cook, Bloomer
|1
|15
|15
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|7
|103
|14.7
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|7
|97
|13.9
|Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell
|8
|99
|12.4
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
Brad Irwin, Cadott
9
7
111
86
12.3
12.3
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|21
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|18
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|16
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|16
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|15
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|15
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|14
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|13
|Triton Robey, New Auburn
|12
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Chippewa Falls
|73
|60.3
|12.7
|.811
|9.9
|New Auburn
|52.3
|45.9
|6.4
|.556
|2.7
|McDonell
|55.9
|54.1
|1.8
|.500
|7
|Lake Holcombe
|59.1
|60.7
|-1.6
|.458
|7.1
|Stanley-Boyd
|49.3
|55.6
|-6.3
|.642
|4.7
|Bloomer
|54
|61
|-7
|.463
|2.9
|Cadott
|38.5
|55.1
|-16.6
|.463
|2.9
|Cornell
|36.5
|62.8
|-25.5
|.496
|2.6
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|5-0
|9-0
|Eau Claire North
|3-2
|4-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-3
|3-4
|Menomonie
|2-2
|3-3
|Rice Lake
|2-3
|7-4
|River Falls
|2-3
|2-6
|Chippewa Falls
|0-4
|0-8
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
Ellsworth at River Falls
Barron at Rice Lake
Thursday's Game
Chippewa Falls at Wisconsin Rapids
Friday's Games
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Hudson at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan
Saturday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
Hudson at Superior
Marshfield at Eau Claire North
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|6-0
|7-0
|Fall Creek
|4-1
|7-2
|McDonell
|4-1
|6-2
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-4
|7-5
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-3
|5-5
|Cadott
|2-4
|5-4
|Altoona
|1-5
|4-8
|Thorp
|0-4
|0-4
Tuesday's Game
Stanley-Boyd at Thorp
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Eau Claire Regis
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Altoona
Saturday's Game
Cadott at Fall Creek
Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|8-1
|9-2
|Barron
|7-1
|7-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|5-1
|8-1
|Ladysmith
|4-2
|4-5
|Cameron
|4-4
|5-7
|Bloomer
|2-3
|2-3
|Hayward
|2-4
|3-5
|Cumberland
|1-5
|2-5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-6
|2-6
|Spooner
|0-7
|0-8
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern at Superior
Thursday's Games
Bloomer at Ladysmith
Hayward at Spooner
Cameron at Saint Croix Falls
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland
Saturday's Games
Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer
Ladysmith at Hayward
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Cumberland at Barron
Northwestern at Cameron
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|3-0
|4-4
|Bruce
|1-0
|1-1
|Lake Holcombe
|1-1
|1-3
|Winter
|1-1
|2-2
|New Auburn
|1-2
|2-4
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-6
|Birchwood
|0-1
|0-1
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Cornell
Flambeau at Birchwood
Thursday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Siren
Bruce at Flambeau
Friday's Games
Cornell at New Auburn
Birchwood at Winter
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|9
|164
|18.2
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|153
|15.3
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|6
|82
|13.7
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|8
|105
|13.1
|Kelsey Popp, Cornell
|5
|61
|12.2
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|118
|11.8
|Nadia Rada, New Auburn
|8
|93
|11.6
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|8
|86
|10.8
|Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe
|6
|65
|10.8
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|5
|54
|10.8
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eily Cooper, McDonell
|23
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|20
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|15
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|11
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|9
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|9
|Hailey Wellner, Cadott
|9
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|8
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|8
|Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd
|8
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|8
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|8
|Isabelle Clark, Cornell
|8
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|52
|43.5
|8.5
|.633
|7.3
|Cadott
|51.6
|43.9
|7.7
|.504
|4.7
|Stanley-Boyd
|51.9
|45.9
|6
|.593
|4.3
|Lake Holcombe
|48
|45.5
|2.5
|.554
|2.7
|Bloomer
|43
|50.8
|-7.8
|.554
|5
|Cornell
|35.9
|47.4
|-11.5
|.486
|3.1
|Chippewa Falls
|39
|52.4
|-13.4
|.490
|1.9
|New Auburn
|34.3
|34.9
|-15.1
|.466
|1.3
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|6-0-0
|10-0-0
|Chippewa Falls
|4-1-0
|6-2-0
|Eau Claire North
|3-1-0
|5-4-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-3-0
|4-5-0
|Rice Lake
|2-3-0
|4-3-0
|Menomonie
|1-5-0
|5-9-0
|River Falls
|0-5-0
|0-6-0
Tuesday's Games
Tomah at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
Rice Lake at Menomonie
Friday's Games
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Wausau West
New Richmond at Menomonie
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
River Falls at Rice Lake
Madison Edgewod at Hudson
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|2-0-0
|6-1-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-0-1
|4-2-1
|Eau Claire Area
|0-0-1
|4-0-1
|St. Croix Valley
|0-2-0
|4-4-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at St. Croix Valley
Eau Claire Area at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
River Falls at Eau Claire Area
Friday's Games
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
D.C. Everest co-op at Eau Claire Area
Saturday's Games
Superior at Hudson