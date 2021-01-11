 Skip to main content
Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 12
Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Chippewa Falls3-16-1
River Falls3-17-1
Hudson4-25-3
Menomonie3-46-6
Eau Claire Memorial  2-33-4
Eau Claire North2-33-3
Rice Lake0-32-5

Tuesday's Games

Onalaska at Chippewa Falls

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Menomonie at Sparta

Holmen at Eau Claire Memorial

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Hudson

La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at D.C. Everest

River Falls vs Monona Grove at La Crosse

Hudson vs Verona at La Crosse

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Fall Creek5-010-2
Altoona3-18-2
Stanley-Boyd3-13-6
Cadott2-33-5
McDonell1-35-3
Eau Claire Regis  1-33-7
Thorp0-10-3
Osseo-Fairchild  0-30-3

Tuesday's Games

Thorp at McDonell

Stanley-Boyd at Altoona

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Thursday's Game

Osseo-Fairchild at Blair-Taylor

Friday's Games

McDonell at Cadott

Fall Creek at Thorp

Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild

Heart O’North

 W-LW-L
Northwestern6-07-2
Cameron4-08-1
Saint Croix Falls4-25-3
Barron4-34-3
Spooner3-23-3
Ladysmith3-34-3
Cumberland2-42-4
Hayward1-51-6
Bloomer   0-10-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   0-70-7

Tuesday's Games

Ladysmith at Bloomer

Northwestern at Barron

Saint Croix Falls at Hayward

Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Thursday's Game

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls

Barron at Cumberland

Hayward at Ladysmith

Saturday's Game

Northwestern vs Holmen at La Crosse

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau3-04-3
Bruce3-05-0
New Auburn2-14-3
Lake Holcombe   1-23-4
Cornell1-31-7
Birchwood1-32-4
Winter1-31-4

Tuesday's Games

New Auburn at Bruce

Gilman at Cornell

Flambeau at Birchwood

Lac Courte Oreilles at Winter

Thursday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Siren

Friday's Games

Cornell at New Auburn

Bruce at Flambeau

Birchwood at Winter

Saturday's Game

Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls720228.9
Tristen Harder, New Auburn712818.3
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls   711416.3
Logan Hughes, McDonell812916.1
Connor Crane, Bloomer11515
Dalton Cook, Bloomer11515
Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe710314.7
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe79713.9
Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell89912.4

Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd

Brad Irwin, Cadott

9

7

111

86

12.3

12.3

3-Pointers

NameMade
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls  21
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe18
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd17
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe16
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls16
Logan Hughes, McDonell15
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls15
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell14
Dylan Bowe, Cornell13
Triton Robey, New Auburn12
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Chippewa Falls7360.312.7.8119.9
New Auburn52.345.96.4.5562.7
McDonell55.954.11.8.5007
Lake Holcombe   59.160.7-1.6.4587.1
Stanley-Boyd49.355.6-6.3.6424.7
Bloomer5461-7.4632.9
Cadott38.555.1-16.6.4632.9
Cornell36.562.8-25.5.4962.6

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Hudson5-09-0
Eau Claire North3-24-3
Eau Claire Memorial  3-33-4
Menomonie2-23-3
Rice Lake2-37-4
River Falls2-32-6
Chippewa Falls0-40-8

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

Ellsworth at River Falls

Barron at Rice Lake

Thursday's Game

Chippewa Falls at Wisconsin Rapids

Friday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Hudson at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan

Saturday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie

Hudson at Superior

Marshfield at Eau Claire North

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Osseo-Fairchild6-07-0
Fall Creek4-17-2
McDonell4-16-2
Eau Claire Regis   3-47-5
Stanley-Boyd2-35-5
Cadott2-45-4
Altoona1-54-8
Thorp0-40-4

Tuesday's Game

Stanley-Boyd at Thorp

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Eau Claire Regis

Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild

Thorp at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Altoona

Saturday's Game

Cadott at Fall Creek

Heart O'North

 W-LW-L
Northwestern8-19-2
Barron7-17-1
Saint Croix Falls5-18-1
Ladysmith4-24-5
Cameron4-45-7
Bloomer2-32-3
Hayward2-43-5
Cumberland1-52-5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser  1-62-6
Spooner0-70-8

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern at Superior

Thursday's Games

Bloomer at Ladysmith

Hayward at Spooner

Cameron at Saint Croix Falls

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland

Saturday's Games

Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer

Ladysmith at Hayward

Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Cumberland at Barron

Northwestern at Cameron

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau3-04-4
Bruce1-01-1
Lake Holcombe   1-11-3
Winter1-12-2
New Auburn1-22-4
Cornell1-31-6
Birchwood0-10-1

Tuesday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Cornell

Flambeau at Birchwood

Thursday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Siren

Bruce at Flambeau

Friday's Games

Cornell at New Auburn

Birchwood at Winter

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott916418.2
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1015315.3
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe   68213.7
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell810513.1
Kelsey Popp, Cornell56112.2
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd1011811.8
Nadia Rada, New Auburn89311.6
Anna Geissler, McDonell  88610.8
Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe   66510.8
Leah Score, Bloomer55410.8

3-Pointers

NameMade
Eily Cooper, McDonell23
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd20
Anna Geissler, McDonell15
Leah Score, Bloomer11
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott9
Zoey Rada, New Auburn9
Hailey Wellner, Cadott9
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell8
Elly Eiler, Cadott   8
Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd   8
Marley Hughes, McDonell8
Laken Ryan, Cadott8
Isabelle Clark, Cornell8

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
McDonell5243.58.5.6337.3
Cadott51.643.97.7.5044.7
Stanley-Boyd51.945.96.5934.3
Lake Holcombe   4845.52.5.5542.7
Bloomer4350.8-7.8.5545
Cornell35.947.4-11.5.4863.1
Chippewa Falls3952.4-13.4.4901.9
New Auburn34.334.9-15.1.4661.3

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson6-0-010-0-0
Chippewa Falls4-1-06-2-0
Eau Claire North3-1-05-4-0
Eau Claire Memorial   2-3-04-5-0
Rice Lake2-3-04-3-0
Menomonie1-5-05-9-0
River Falls0-5-00-6-0

Tuesday's Games

Tomah at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Eau Claire North

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

Rice Lake at Menomonie

Friday's Games

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at Wausau West

New Richmond at Menomonie

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

River Falls at Rice Lake

Madison Edgewod at Hudson

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson2-0-06-1-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0-0-14-2-1
Eau Claire Area0-0-14-0-1
St. Croix Valley0-2-04-4-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at St. Croix Valley

Eau Claire Area at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

River Falls at Eau Claire Area

Friday's Games

St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

D.C. Everest co-op at Eau Claire Area

Saturday's Games

Superior at Hudson

