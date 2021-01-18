 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 19
0 comments
agate top story

Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 1-15-21

New Auburn's Tristen Harder

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Hudson6-28-3
River Falls4-29-2
Chippewa Falls3-25-3
Eau Claire North4-35-3
Menomonie3-57-7
Eau Claire Memorial   2-36-4
Rice Lake0-52-7

Tuesday's Games

Hayward at Rice Lake

Hudson at Round Westonka (Minn.)

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial

D.C. Everest at Holmen

River Falls at Holmen

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

Menomonie at Rice Lake

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Wausau West

Saturday's Games

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at Rice Lake

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Fall Creek7-012-2
Stanley-Boyd4-14-7
Altoona4-210-3
McDonell4-38-3
Cadott2-43-6
Eau Claire Regis  1-33-7
Thorp0-30-5
Osseo-Fairchild  0-60-7

Thursday's Games

Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild

Thorp at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Altoona

Friday's Game

Osseo-Fairchild at Whitehall

Saturday's Game

Fall Creek at Marshfield Columbus

Heart O’North

 W-LW-L
Northwestern7-08-4
Cameron4-08-1
Saint Croix Falls6-27-3
Ladysmith5-36-3
Spooner3-23-3
Cumberland4-44-4
Barron4-54-5
Bloomer1-31-3
Hayward1-71-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   0-90-9

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern at Ashland

Hayward at Rice Lake

Unity at Ladysmith

Thursday's Games

Hayward at Bloomer

Cameron at Cumberland

Saint Croix Falls at Northwestern

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ladysmith

Saturday's Games

Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Cumberland at Northwestern

Ladysmith at Barron

Spooner at Cameron

Hayward at Saint Croix Falls

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau3-04-3
Bruce3-05-0
New Auburn2-14-3
Lake Holcombe   1-23-4
Cornell1-31-7
Birchwood1-32-4
Winter1-31-4

Tuesday's Games

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe

Flambeau at Cornell

Birchwood at Siren

Winter at Bruce

Thursday's Games

Winter at Cornell

Lake Holcombe at Lac Courte Oreilles

Friday's Games

New Auburn at Solon Springs

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe

Bruce at Birchwood

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls1026926.9
Tristen Harder, New Auburn915817.6
Logan Hughes, McDonell 1117515.9
Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe   912714.1
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe911512.8
Brad Irwin, Cadott810112.6
Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell1113812.5
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls1012112.1
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1012012

Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd

11

131

11.9

3-Pointers

NameMade
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls  28
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls23
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe20
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe20
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd20
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell20
Dylan Bowe, Cornell18
Logan Hughes, McDonell18
Dan Anderson, McDonell17
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls16
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
McDonell59.451.87.6.5197.1
New Auburn53.146.96.2.5492.6
Chippewa Falls66.960.96.7799.7
Lake Holcombe   58.762.8-4.1.4876.8
Stanley-Boyd51.356.7-5.4.6364.9
Bloomer44.351-6.7.5615.5
Cadott40.356.9-16.6.4853.1
Cornell39.261.8-22.6.4932.8

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Hudson7-012-0
Eau Claire North4-36-4
Menomonie 4-35-4
River Falls3-33-7
Rice Lake3-48-6
Eau Claire Memorial   3-54-6
Chippewa Falls0-60-11

Tuesday's Games

Wausau West at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at River Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central

Eau Claire North at DC Everest

Medford at Menomonie

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Superior at Rice Lake

Thursday's Game

Rice Lake at Menomonie

Friday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Holmen at Eau Claire North

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

Marshfield at Eau Claire Memorial

Onalaska at Menomonie

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Osseo-Fairchild7-08-0
Fall Creek5-18-2
McDonell4-26-3
Eau Claire Regis   3-47-5
Cadott2-45-4
Stanley-Boyd2-55-7
Thorp1-42-4
Altoona1-54-8

Tuesday's Game

Altoona at McDonell

Eau Claire Regis at Cadott

Friday's Games

Cadott at Altoona

Heart O'North

 W-LW-L
Northwestern9-110-2
Barron9-110-1
Saint Croix Falls7-110-1
Ladysmith7-27-5
Cameron4-55-8
Hayward4-65-7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   4-65-6
Bloomer2-62-6
Cumberland 1-92-9
Spooner0-100-11

Tuesday's Games

Bloomer at Hayward

Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Barron at Spooner

Thursday's Game

Saint Croix Falls at Baldwin-Woodville

Friday's Games

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer

Saint Croix Falls at Hayward

Barron at Ladysmith

Solon Springs at Cumberland

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau6-07-5
New Auburn4-25-5
Lake Holcombe   3-23-5
Winter3-35-5
Bruce2-33-4
Cornell1-52-8
Birchwood0-40-5

Tuesday's Games

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe

Flambeau at Cornell

Winter at Bruce

Birchwood at Siren

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott916418.2
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe    812115.1
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd 1217014.2
Kelsea Popp, Cornell79213.1
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell911512.8
Zoey Rada, New Auburn1011411.4
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd1213311.1
Anna Geissler, McDonell  99810.9
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe  88010
Leah Score, Bloomer88010

3-Pointers

NameMade
Emily Cooper, McDonell25
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd21
Leah Score, Bloomer19
Anna Geissler, McDonell17
Marley Hughes, McDonell11
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell10
Isabelle Clark, Cornell9
Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd9
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott9
Savannah Hinke, Chippewa Falls   9
Zoey Rada, New Auburn9
Hailey Wellner, Cadott9
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott51.643.97.7.5044.7
McDonell51.444.76.7.6647.4
Stanley-Boyd49.646.72.9.5933.8
Lake Holcombe   51.849.32.5.3872.4
New Auburn37.647.9-10.3.4881
Cornell37.950.1-12.2.4972.8
Chippewa Falls38.554.2-15.7.4872.4
Bloomer40.557.1-16.6.5544.9

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson7-0-011-1-0
Chippewa Falls4-2-07-3-0
Eau Claire North4-2-06-6-0
Eau Claire Memorial   3-3-05-5-0
Rice Lake3-3-08-3-0
Menomonie1-7-05-12-0
River Falls0-5-00-6-0

Tuesday's Games

Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at Barron

Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Eau Claire North

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial

Somerset at River Falls

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

Superior at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Games

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

River Falls at Menomonie

Mahtomedi (Minn.) at Hudson

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson2-1-06-2-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   1-1-15-3-1
Eau Claire Area1-1-15-2-1
St. Croix Valley2-3-06-6-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Eau Claire Area

St. Croix Valley at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

River Falls at Onalaska

Eau Claire Area at DC Everest co-op

Hudson at Tartan Senior (Minn.)

Friday's Game

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson

Saturday's Games

Superior at Eau Claire Area

Tartan Senior (Minn.) at River Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Acker signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News