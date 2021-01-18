Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 19

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|6-2
|8-3
|River Falls
|4-2
|9-2
|Chippewa Falls
|3-2
|5-3
|Eau Claire North
|4-3
|5-3
|Menomonie
|3-5
|7-7
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-3
|6-4
|Rice Lake
|0-5
|2-7
Tuesday's Games
Hayward at Rice Lake
Hudson at Round Westonka (Minn.)
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
D.C. Everest at Holmen
River Falls at Holmen
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
Menomonie at Rice Lake
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Wausau West
Saturday's Games
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Rice Lake
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|7-0
|12-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-1
|4-7
|Altoona
|4-2
|10-3
|McDonell
|4-3
|8-3
|Cadott
|2-4
|3-6
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-3
|3-7
|Thorp
|0-3
|0-5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-6
|0-7
Thursday's Games
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Altoona
Friday's Game
Osseo-Fairchild at Whitehall
Saturday's Game
Fall Creek at Marshfield Columbus
Heart O’North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|7-0
|8-4
|Cameron
|4-0
|8-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|6-2
|7-3
|Ladysmith
|5-3
|6-3
|Spooner
|3-2
|3-3
|Cumberland
|4-4
|4-4
|Barron
|4-5
|4-5
|Bloomer
|1-3
|1-3
|Hayward
|1-7
|1-8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-9
|0-9
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern at Ashland
Hayward at Rice Lake
Unity at Ladysmith
Thursday's Games
Hayward at Bloomer
Cameron at Cumberland
Saint Croix Falls at Northwestern
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ladysmith
Saturday's Games
Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Cumberland at Northwestern
Ladysmith at Barron
Spooner at Cameron
Hayward at Saint Croix Falls
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|3-0
|4-3
|Bruce
|3-0
|5-0
|New Auburn
|2-1
|4-3
|Lake Holcombe
|1-2
|3-4
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-7
|Birchwood
|1-3
|2-4
|Winter
|1-3
|1-4
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe
Flambeau at Cornell
Birchwood at Siren
Winter at Bruce
Thursday's Games
Winter at Cornell
Lake Holcombe at Lac Courte Oreilles
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Solon Springs
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Bruce at Birchwood
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|10
|269
|26.9
|Tristen Harder, New Auburn
|9
|158
|17.6
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|11
|175
|15.9
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|9
|127
|14.1
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|9
|115
|12.8
|Brad Irwin, Cadott
|8
|101
|12.6
|Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell
|11
|138
|12.5
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|10
|121
|12.1
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|10
|120
|12
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
11
131
11.9
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|28
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|23
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|20
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|20
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|20
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|20
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|18
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|18
|Dan Anderson, McDonell
|17
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|16
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|59.4
|51.8
|7.6
|.519
|7.1
|New Auburn
|53.1
|46.9
|6.2
|.549
|2.6
|Chippewa Falls
|66.9
|60.9
|6
|.779
|9.7
|Lake Holcombe
|58.7
|62.8
|-4.1
|.487
|6.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|51.3
|56.7
|-5.4
|.636
|4.9
|Bloomer
|44.3
|51
|-6.7
|.561
|5.5
|Cadott
|40.3
|56.9
|-16.6
|.485
|3.1
|Cornell
|39.2
|61.8
|-22.6
|.493
|2.8
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|7-0
|12-0
|Eau Claire North
|4-3
|6-4
|Menomonie
|4-3
|5-4
|River Falls
|3-3
|3-7
|Rice Lake
|3-4
|8-6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-5
|4-6
|Chippewa Falls
|0-6
|0-11
Tuesday's Games
Wausau West at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central
Eau Claire North at DC Everest
Medford at Menomonie
Superior at Rice Lake
Thursday's Game
Rice Lake at Menomonie
Friday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Holmen at Eau Claire North
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Marshfield at Eau Claire Memorial
Onalaska at Menomonie
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|7-0
|8-0
|Fall Creek
|5-1
|8-2
|McDonell
|4-2
|6-3
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-4
|7-5
|Cadott
|2-4
|5-4
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-5
|5-7
|Thorp
|1-4
|2-4
|Altoona
|1-5
|4-8
Tuesday's Game
Altoona at McDonell
Eau Claire Regis at Cadott
Friday's Games
Cadott at Altoona
Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|9-1
|10-2
|Barron
|9-1
|10-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|7-1
|10-1
|Ladysmith
|7-2
|7-5
|Cameron
|4-5
|5-8
|Hayward
|4-6
|5-7
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|4-6
|5-6
|Bloomer
|2-6
|2-6
|Cumberland
|1-9
|2-9
|Spooner
|0-10
|0-11
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at Hayward
Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Barron at Spooner
Thursday's Game
Saint Croix Falls at Baldwin-Woodville
Friday's Games
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Saint Croix Falls at Hayward
Barron at Ladysmith
Solon Springs at Cumberland
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|6-0
|7-5
|New Auburn
|4-2
|5-5
|Lake Holcombe
|3-2
|3-5
|Winter
|3-3
|5-5
|Bruce
|2-3
|3-4
|Cornell
|1-5
|2-8
|Birchwood
|0-4
|0-5
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe
Flambeau at Cornell
Winter at Bruce
Birchwood at Siren
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|9
|164
|18.2
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|8
|121
|15.1
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|170
|14.2
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|7
|92
|13.1
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|9
|115
|12.8
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|10
|114
|11.4
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|133
|11.1
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|9
|98
|10.9
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|8
|80
|10
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|8
|80
|10
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|25
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|21
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|19
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|17
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|11
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|10
|Isabelle Clark, Cornell
|9
|Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd
|9
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|9
|Savannah Hinke, Chippewa Falls
|9
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|9
|Hailey Wellner, Cadott
|9
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|51.6
|43.9
|7.7
|.504
|4.7
|McDonell
|51.4
|44.7
|6.7
|.664
|7.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|49.6
|46.7
|2.9
|.593
|3.8
|Lake Holcombe
|51.8
|49.3
|2.5
|.387
|2.4
|New Auburn
|37.6
|47.9
|-10.3
|.488
|1
|Cornell
|37.9
|50.1
|-12.2
|.497
|2.8
|Chippewa Falls
|38.5
|54.2
|-15.7
|.487
|2.4
|Bloomer
|40.5
|57.1
|-16.6
|.554
|4.9
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|7-0-0
|11-1-0
|Chippewa Falls
|4-2-0
|7-3-0
|Eau Claire North
|4-2-0
|6-6-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-3-0
|5-5-0
|Rice Lake
|3-3-0
|8-3-0
|Menomonie
|1-7-0
|5-12-0
|River Falls
|0-5-0
|0-6-0
Tuesday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at Barron
Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial
Somerset at River Falls
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Superior at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Games
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
River Falls at Menomonie
Mahtomedi (Minn.) at Hudson
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|2-1-0
|6-2-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1-1-1
|5-3-1
|Eau Claire Area
|1-1-1
|5-2-1
|St. Croix Valley
|2-3-0
|6-6-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Eau Claire Area
St. Croix Valley at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
River Falls at Onalaska
Eau Claire Area at DC Everest co-op
Hudson at Tartan Senior (Minn.)
Friday's Game
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson
Saturday's Games
Superior at Eau Claire Area
Tartan Senior (Minn.) at River Falls