Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 26

Boys Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|7-2
|10-3
|River Falls
|6-2
|11-2
|Chippewa Falls
|4-3
|9-4
|Eau Claire North
|4-4
|7-4
|Menomonie
|3-6
|7-9
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-4
|7-5
|Rice Lake
|1-6
|4-8
Tuesday's Games
Saint Croix Central at Hudson
Baldwin-Woodville at Rice Lake
Onalaska at Menomonie
New Richmond at Eau Claire North
Eau Claire Memorial at Tomah
River Falls at Medford
Thursday's Games
Tomah at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Menomonie
Friday's Games
Eau Claire North at Marshfield
Tomah at River Falls
Saturday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial
Menomonie at Superior
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|9-0
|14-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-1
|4-7
|Altoona
|5-3
|11-4
|McDonell
|5-3
|9-3
|Cadott
|2-5
|3-7
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-3
|3-7
|Thorp
|0-4
|0-6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-7
|0-8
Tuesday's Game
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott
Thursday's Games
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Altoona at Neillsville
Saturday's Games
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Osseo-Fairchild at La Crosse Aquinas
Heart O’North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cameron
|7-0
|11-1
|Northwestern
|8-2
|10-6
|Saint Croix Falls
|7-3
|9-4
|Barron
|6-5
|6-5
|Cumberland
|6-5
|6-5
|Ladysmith
|6-5
|7-6
|Spooner
|3-3
|3-4
|Bloomer
|3-4
|3-4
|Hayward
|1-9
|1-11
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-11
|0-11
Tuesday's Games
Barron at Bloomer
Northwestern at Spooner
St. Croix Falls at Cumberland
Cameron at Ladysmith
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward
Thursday's Games
Hayward at Spooner
Cameron at Barron
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Cameron
Ladysmith at Northwestern
Hayward at Barron
Spooner at Cumberland
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls
Saturday's Games
Bloomer at Hayward
Ladysmith at Flambeau
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|6-0
|8-0
|Flambeau
|5-2
|6-5
|Lake Holcombe
|3-2
|5-6
|New Auburn
|3-3
|6-5
|Cornell
|2-5
|2-10
|Birchwood
|1-4
|2-6
|Winter
|1-5
|1-6
Tuesday's Games
Cornell at Birchwood
Lake Holcombe at Winter
New Auburn at Flambeau
Thursday's Games
Prentice at Bruce
Friday's Games
Winter at New Auburn
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
Saturday's Game
Winter at Butternut
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|13
|335
|25.8
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|2
|36
|18
|Tristen Harder, New Auburn
|11
|189
|17.2
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|12
|185
|15.4
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|11
|151
|13.7
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|13
|169
|13
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|11
|142
|12.9
|Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell
|12
|154
|12.8
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|12
|153
|12.8
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
Brad Irwin, Cadott
11
9
131
107
11.9
11.9
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|31
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|30
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|29
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|26
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|25
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|24
|Triton Robey, New Auburn
|23
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|21
|Dan Anderson, McDonell
|20
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|20
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|20
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|60.3
|50.2
|10.1
|.524
|7.4
|Chippewa Falls
|67.9
|62.4
|5.5
|.732
|9.9
|New Auburn
|54.3
|49.6
|4.7
|.498
|2.9
|Bloomer
|46.9
|46.3
|0.6
|.521
|6.7
|Lake Holcombe
|58.7
|60.8
|-2.1
|.491
|6.6
|Stanley-Boyd
|51.3
|56.7
|-5.4
|.636
|4.9
|Cadott
|39.5
|58.3
|-18.8
|.486
|3.2
|Cornell
|41
|59.3
|-18.3
|.493
|3.1
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|9-0
|14-0
|Eau Claire North
|5-3
|8-5
|Menomonie
|4-4
|7-5
|Rice Lake
|4-4
|9-7
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-5
|5-8
|River Falls
|3-5
|3-9
|Chippewa Falls
|0-8
|0-14
Tuesday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at Hudson
Eau Claire North at River Falls
Medford at Eau Claire Memorial
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire North at Tomah
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson
Saturday's Games
Ashland at River Falls
Sun Prairie at Hudson
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|7-0
|8-0
|Fall Creek
|5-1
|8-2
|McDonell
|4-2
|6-3
|Cadott
|3-4
|6-4
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-4
|8-6
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-5
|5-7
|Thorp
|1-4
|2-4
|Altoona
|1-6
|4-9
Tuesday's Game
Eau Claire Regis at Barron
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Cadott
Eau Claire Regis at Altoona
Friday's Game
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Saturday's Games
Cadott at Augusta
Thorp at Clear Lake
Fall Creek at Altoona
Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Barron
|10-1
|11-1
|Northwestern
|9-1
|10-2
|Saint Croix Falls
|7-1
|11-1
|Ladysmith
|8-3
|8-6
|Bloomer
|5-6
|5-6
|Cameron
|4-5
|5-8
|Hayward
|4-7
|5-8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|4-9
|5-9
|Cumberland
|1-9
|3-9
|Spooner
|0-10
|0-11
Tuesday's Game
Eau Claire Regis at Barron
Thursday's Games
Barron at Bloomer
Spooner at Northwestern
Ladysmith at Cameron
Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls
Hayward at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Saturday's Games
Bloomer at Spooner
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern
Hayward at Cumberland
Ladysmith at Saint Croix Falls
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|8-0
|9-5
|Winter
|5-3
|7-5
|Lake Holcombe
|4-3
|4-6
|New Auburn
|4-3
|5-7
|Bruce
|2-4
|3-5
|Cornell
|1-7
|2-10
|Birchwood
|0-4
|0-6
Tuesday's Games
Cornell at Birchwood
Lake Holcombe at Winter
New Auburn at Flambeau
Friday's Games
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
Bruce at Cornell
Winter at New Auburn
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|10
|180
|18
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|10
|149
|14.9
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|9
|134
|14.9
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|170
|14.2
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|9
|115
|12.8
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|133
|11.1
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|9
|98
|10.9
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|10
|105
|10.5
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|12
|126
|10.5
|Abby Iverson, Bloomer
|10
|95
|9.5
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|25
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|22
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|21
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|17
|Savannah Hinke, Chippewa Falls
|13
|Isabelle Clark, Cornell
|11
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|11
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|10
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|10
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|10
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|10
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|50.8
|43.4
|7.4
|.470
|4.3
|McDonell
|51.4
|44.7
|6.7
|.664
|7.4
|Lake Holcombe
|51.4
|47.8
|3.6
|.391
|2.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|49.6
|46.7
|2.9
|.593
|3.8
|Bloomer
|44.5
|52.7
|-8.2
|.556
|4.7
|Cornell
|39
|50.3
|-11.3
|.484
|2.8
|New Auburn
|36.5
|48.9
|-12.4
|.466
|1.3
|Chippewa Falls
|37.8
|54.4
|-16.6
|.493
|2.6
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|9-0-0
|13-2-0
|Chippewa Falls
|6-2-1
|9-3-1
|Eau Claire North
|6-3-0
|8-7-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-4-0
|7-6-0
|Rice Lake
|3-5-1
|8-5-1
|Menomonie
|2-9-0
|7-14-0
|River Falls
|0-7-0
|0-10-0
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Menomonie at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Wausau West at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond
Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie
WSFLG at Rice Lake
Friday's Games
Madison Edgewood at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
River Falls at Somerset
Saturday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
Menomonie at West Salem
University School of Milwaukee at Hudson
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Eau Claire Area
|2-1-1
|8-3-1
|Hudson
|3-2-0
|8-3-0
|St. Croix Valley
|3-3-0
|8-6-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1-3-1
|6-5-1
Tuesday's Game
St. Croix Valley at Eau Claire Area
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Medford
Eau Claire Area at Hayward
St. Croix Valley at Somerset
Saturday's Games
Superior at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Hudson at Eau Claire Area