Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 26
agate top story

Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 26



Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Hudson7-210-3
River Falls6-211-2
Chippewa Falls4-39-4
Eau Claire North4-47-4
Menomonie3-67-9
Eau Claire Memorial   2-47-5
Rice Lake1-64-8

Tuesday's Games

Saint Croix Central at Hudson

Baldwin-Woodville at Rice Lake

Onalaska at Menomonie

New Richmond at Eau Claire North

Eau Claire Memorial at Tomah

River Falls at Medford

Thursday's Games

Tomah at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at Menomonie

Friday's Games

Eau Claire North at Marshfield

Tomah at River Falls

Saturday's Games

Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial

Menomonie at Superior

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Fall Creek9-014-3
Stanley-Boyd4-14-7
Altoona5-311-4
McDonell5-39-3
Cadott2-53-7
Eau Claire Regis  1-33-7
Thorp0-40-6
Osseo-Fairchild  0-70-8

Tuesday's Game

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Thursday's Games

Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild

Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek

Friday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Altoona at Neillsville

Saturday's Games

Cadott at Eau Claire Regis

Osseo-Fairchild at La Crosse Aquinas

Heart O’North

 W-LW-L
Cameron7-011-1
Northwestern8-210-6
Saint Croix Falls7-39-4
Barron6-56-5
Cumberland6-56-5
Ladysmith6-57-6
Spooner3-33-4
Bloomer3-43-4
Hayward1-91-11
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   0-110-11

Tuesday's Games

Barron at Bloomer

Northwestern at Spooner

St. Croix Falls at Cumberland

Cameron at Ladysmith

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward

Thursday's Games

Hayward at Spooner

Cameron at Barron

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Cameron

Ladysmith at Northwestern

Hayward at Barron

Spooner at Cumberland

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls

Saturday's Games

Bloomer at Hayward

Ladysmith at Flambeau

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Bruce6-08-0
Flambeau5-26-5
Lake Holcombe   3-25-6
New Auburn  3-36-5
Cornell2-52-10
Birchwood1-42-6
Winter1-51-6

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Birchwood

Lake Holcombe at Winter

New Auburn at Flambeau

Thursday's Games

Prentice at Bruce

Friday's Games

Winter at New Auburn

Birchwood at Lake Holcombe

Saturday's Game

Winter at Butternut

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls1333525.8
Charlie Herrick, Bloomer23618
Tristen Harder, New Auburn1118917.2
Logan Hughes, McDonell  1218515.4
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe1115113.7
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls   1316913
Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe1114212.9
Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell1215412.8
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1215312.8

Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd

Brad Irwin, Cadott

11

9

131

107

11.9

11.9

3-Pointers

NameMade
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls  31
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls30
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls29
Dylan Bowe, Cornell26
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe25
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe24
Triton Robey, New Auburn23
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell21
Dan Anderson, McDonell20
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd20
Logan Hughes, McDonell20

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
McDonell60.350.210.1.5247.4
Chippewa Falls67.962.45.5.7329.9
New Auburn54.349.64.7.4982.9
Bloomer  46.946.30.6.5216.7
Lake Holcombe   58.760.8-2.1.4916.6
Stanley-Boyd51.356.7-5.4.6364.9
Cadott39.558.3-18.8.4863.2
Cornell4159.3-18.3.4933.1

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Hudson9-014-0
Eau Claire North5-38-5
Menomonie 4-47-5
Rice Lake4-49-7
Eau Claire Memorial   4-55-8
River Falls  3-53-9
Chippewa Falls0-80-14

Tuesday's Games

Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at Hudson

Eau Claire North at River Falls

Medford at Eau Claire Memorial

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire North at Tomah

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Eau Claire North

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

Saturday's Games

Ashland at River Falls

Sun Prairie at Hudson

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Osseo-Fairchild7-08-0
Fall Creek5-18-2
McDonell4-26-3
Cadott3-46-4
Eau Claire Regis  3-48-6
Stanley-Boyd2-55-7
Thorp1-42-4
Altoona1-64-9

Tuesday's Game

Eau Claire Regis at Barron

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Cadott

Eau Claire Regis at Altoona

Friday's Game

Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott

Saturday's Games

Cadott at Augusta

Thorp at Clear Lake

Fall Creek at Altoona

Heart O'North

 W-LW-L
Barron10-111-1
Northwestern9-110-2
Saint Croix Falls7-111-1
Ladysmith8-38-6
Bloomer5-65-6
Cameron4-55-8
Hayward  4-75-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   4-95-9
Cumberland 1-93-9
Spooner0-100-11

Tuesday's Game

Eau Claire Regis at Barron

Thursday's Games

Barron at Bloomer

Spooner at Northwestern

Ladysmith at Cameron

Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls

Hayward at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Saturday's Games

Bloomer at Spooner

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern

Hayward at Cumberland

Ladysmith at Saint Croix Falls

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau8-09-5
Winter5-37-5
Lake Holcombe   4-34-6
New Auburn4-35-7
Bruce2-43-5
Cornell1-72-10
Birchwood0-40-6

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Birchwood

Lake Holcombe at Winter

New Auburn at Flambeau

Friday's Games

Birchwood at Lake Holcombe

Bruce at Cornell

Winter at New Auburn

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott1018018
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe    1014914.9
Kelsea Popp, Cornell913414.9
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1217014.2
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell911512.8
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd1213311.1
Anna Geissler, McDonell99810.9
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe 1010510.5
Zoey Rada, New Auburn 1212610.5
Abby Iverson, Bloomer10959.5

3-Pointers

NameMade
Emily Cooper, McDonell25
Leah Score, Bloomer22
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd21
Anna Geissler, McDonell17
Savannah Hinke, Chippewa Falls   13
Isabelle Clark, Cornell11
Marley Hughes, McDonell11
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell10
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott10
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe 10
Zoey Rada, New Auburn10
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott50.843.47.4.4704.3
McDonell51.444.76.7.6647.4
Lake Holcombe  51.447.83.6.3912.4
Stanley-Boyd49.646.72.9.5933.8
Bloomer44.552.7-8.2.5564.7
Cornell3950.3-11.3.4842.8
New Auburn36.548.9-12.4.4661.3
Chippewa Falls37.854.4-16.6.4932.6

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson9-0-013-2-0
Chippewa Falls6-2-19-3-1
Eau Claire North6-3-08-7-0
Eau Claire Memorial   4-4-07-6-0
Rice Lake3-5-18-5-1
Menomonie2-9-07-14-0
River Falls0-7-00-10-0

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls

Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial

Menomonie at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Wausau West at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at River Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond

Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie

WSFLG at Rice Lake

Friday's Games

Madison Edgewood at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

River Falls at Somerset

Saturday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North

Menomonie at West Salem

University School of Milwaukee at Hudson

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Eau Claire Area2-1-18-3-1
Hudson  3-2-08-3-0
St. Croix Valley3-3-08-6-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie  1-3-16-5-1

Tuesday's Game

St. Croix Valley at Eau Claire Area

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Medford

Eau Claire Area at Hayward

St. Croix Valley at Somerset

Saturday's Games

Superior at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Hudson at Eau Claire Area

0
0
0
0
0

