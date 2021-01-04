Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 4

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|2-1
|4-1
|Eau Claire North
|2-1
|3-1
|Menomonie
|3-2
|5-4
|Hudson
|2-2
|2-3
|River Falls
|1-1
|5-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-2
|3-3
|Rice Lake
|0-2
|2-3
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Wausau West
Eau Claire North at River Falls
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial
Rice Lake at Hudson
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Menomonie
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Somerset at Rice Lake
Saturday's Games
New Richmond at Menomonie
Hudson at Marshfield
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|4-0
|7-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-0
|3-5
|Altoona
|2-1
|7-2
|Thorp
|0-0
|0-1
|McDonell
|1-2
|4-2
|Cadott
|1-3
|1-5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-2
|0-2
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-3
|2-6
Tuesday's Games
Cadott at Cornell
Colby at Thorp
Eau Claire Regis at Durand
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Altoona
Thorp at Cadott
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Saturday's Games
McDonell at Marshfield Columbus
Neillsville at Fall Creek
Heart O’North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|3-0
|4-2
|Cameron
|3-0
|7-1
|Barron
|4-1
|4-1
|Spooner
|3-3
|3-3
|Ladysmith
|2-2
|3-2
|Saint Croix Falls
|2-2
|3-3
|Bloomer
|0-0
|0-0
|Hayward
|1-3
|1-4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-4
|0-4
|Cumberland
|0-4
|0-4
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern at Hayward
Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Spooner at Ladysmith
Saint Croix Falls at Barron
Thursday's Games
Bloomer at Spooner
Hayward at Cumberland
Barron at Cameron
Ladysmith at Saint Croix Falls
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern
Saturday's Games
Bloomer at Ladysmith
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland
Hayward at Spooner
Cameron at Saint Croix Falls
Barron at Northwestern
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|3-0
|3-2
|Bruce
|2-0
|3-0
|New Auburn
|1-1
|3-2
|Winter
|1-1
|1-2
|Birchwood
|1-2
|2-2
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-5
|Lake Holcombe
|0-2
|2-4
Tuesday's Games
Webster at New Auburn
Winter at Lake Holcombe
Cadott at Cornell
Shell Lake at Birchwood
Frederic at Bruce
Flambeau at Unity
Friday's Games
Birchwood at New Auburn
Bruce at Lake Holcombe
Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles
Winter at Flambeau
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|5
|143
|28.6
|Tristen Harder, New Auburn
|5
|100
|20
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|5
|80
|16
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|6
|94
|15.7
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|6
|80
|13.3
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|5
|66
|13.2
|Brady Potaczek, Stanley-Boyd
|5
|62
|12.4
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|6
|74
|12.3
|Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell
|6
|69
|11.5
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|8
|88
|11
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|16
|Logan Hughes, McDonell
|14
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|14
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|14
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|11
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|11
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|10
|Dan Anderson, McDonell
|9
|Triton Robey, New Auburn
|9
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Chippewa Falls
|72
|58.4
|13.6
|.785
|9.8
|New Auburn
|53
|49
|4
|.600
|2.8
|McDonell
|54.5
|52.7
|1.8
|.475
|7.2
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|48.8
|54.5
|-5.7
|.644
|4.1
|Lake Holcombe
|56.8
|64.5
|-7.7
|.486
|6.5
|Cadott
|37.2
|64.3
|-27.1
|.405
|3
|Cornell
|35.2
|63
|-27.8
|.475
|2.3
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|3-0
|6-0
|Eau Claire North
|3-1
|3-2
|Rice Lake
|2-2
|6-3
|Menomonie
|1-1
|2-1
|River Falls
|1-2
|1-4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-3
|1-4
|Chippewa Falls
|0-2
|0-5
Tuesday's Games
Marshfield at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Prescott
Eau Claire Memorial at D.C. Everest
Thursday's Games
Onalaska at Rice Lake
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Menomonie at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Hudson
Saturday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Superior at Eau Claire North
Hudson at New Richmond
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|3-0
|6-1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|3-0
|4-0
|McDonell
|3-1
|4-2
|Cadott
|2-2
|5-2
|Eau Claire Regis
|2-3
|5-4
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-2
|4-4
|Thorp
|0-2
|0-2
|Altoona
|0-4
|3-7
Tuesday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Altoona
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
Thursday's Games
Blair-Taylor at McDonell
Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp
Augusta at Eau Claire Regis
Friday's Games
Cadott at McDonell
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Thorp
Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona
Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|6-1
|7-2
|Barron
|6-1
|6-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|4-1
|7-1
|Ladysmith
|3-1
|3-4
|Cameron
|3-3
|4-6
|Hayward
|2-2
|3-3
|Cumberland
|1-4
|2-4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-4
|2-4
|Bloomer
|0-3
|0-3
|Spooner
|0-6
|0-7
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at Cumberland
Hayward at Northwestern
Ladysmith at Spooner
Barron at Saint Croix Falls
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron
Thursday's Game
Hayward at Bloomer
Friday's Games
Spooner at Bloomer
Cumberland at Hayward
Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Cameron at Barron
Saint Croix Falls at Ladysmith
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|3-0
|4-4
|Bruce
|1-0
|1-1
|Lake Holcombe
|1-1
|1-3
|Winter
|1-1
|2-2
|New Auburn
|1-2
|2-4
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-6
|Birchwood
|0-1
|0-1
Tuesday's Games
Winter at Lake Holcombe
Webster at New Auburn
Flambeau at Unity
Frederic at Bruce
Shell Lake at Birchwood
Friday's Games
Bruce at Lake Holcombe
Birchwood at New Auburn
Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles
Winter at Flambeau
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|7
|143
|20.4
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|8
|125
|15.6
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|6
|74
|12.3
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|8
|97
|12.1
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|4
|46
|11.5
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|3
|32
|10.7
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|6
|63
|10.5
|Nadia Rada, New Auburn
|6
|63
|10.5
|Kelsey Popp, Cornell
|4
|39
|9.8
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|6
|58
|9.6
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|17
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|13
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|9
|Hailey Wellner, Cadott
|8
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|7
|Leah Score, Bloomer
|7
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|6
|Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|6
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|55.6
|39.7
|15.9
|.512
|5.1
|Stanley-Boyd
|52.8
|44.1
|8.7
|.600
|4.9
|McDonell
|51
|45.5
|5.5
|.589
|7.2
|Lake Holcombe
|45.8
|43.8
|2
|.415
|2.8
|Chippewa Falls
|40.2
|54.4
|-14.2
|.441
|2.2
|Cornell
|32.1
|49.2
|-17.1
|.484
|2.1
|Bloomer
|37
|57.3
|-20.3
|.407
|5.3
|New Auburn
|32.7
|53.5
|-20.8
|.474
|1
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|4-0-0
|8-0-0
|Eau Claire North
|2-0-0
|3-3-0
|Chippewa Falls
|4-1-0
|4-2-0
|Rice Lake
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-2-0
|3-4-0
|Menomonie
|1-4-0
|5-7-0
|River Falls
|0-5-0
|0-6-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Onalaska
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
Hudson at Rice Lake
Eau Claire North at Superior
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Hudson
Rice Lake at Barron
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Superior
River Falls at Onalaska
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
Somerset at Menomonie
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|Eau Claire Area
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|St. Croix Valley
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Hudson at St. Croix Valley
Thursday's Game
St. Croix Valley at Hayward
Friday's Games
Fox Cities United at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Eau Claire Area at Onalaska
Saturday's Games
Bay Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Hudson at Cedarburg
St. Croix Valley at Superior