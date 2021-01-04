 Skip to main content
Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 4
agate top story

Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings: Week of Jan. 4

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Chippewa Falls2-14-1
Eau Claire North2-13-1
Menomonie3-25-4
Hudson2-22-3
River Falls1-15-1
Eau Claire Memorial 1-23-3
Rice Lake0-22-3

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Wausau West

Eau Claire North at River Falls

Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial

Rice Lake at Hudson

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at Menomonie

Hudson at Eau Claire North

Somerset at Rice Lake

Saturday's Games

New Richmond at Menomonie

Hudson at Marshfield

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Fall Creek4-07-2
Stanley-Boyd3-03-5
Altoona2-17-2
Thorp0-00-1
McDonell1-24-2
Cadott1-31-5
Osseo-Fairchild 0-20-2
Eau Claire Regis 0-32-6

Tuesday's Games

Cadott at Cornell

Colby at Thorp

Eau Claire Regis at Durand

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Altoona

Thorp at Cadott

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild

Saturday's Games

McDonell at Marshfield Columbus

Neillsville at Fall Creek

Heart O’North

 W-LW-L
Northwestern3-04-2
Cameron3-07-1
Barron4-14-1
Spooner3-33-3
Ladysmith2-23-2
Saint Croix Falls2-23-3
Bloomer0-00-0
Hayward1-31-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-40-4
Cumberland0-40-4

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern at Hayward

Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Spooner at Ladysmith

Saint Croix Falls at Barron

Thursday's Games

Bloomer at Spooner

Hayward at Cumberland

Barron at Cameron

Ladysmith at Saint Croix Falls

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern

Saturday's Games

Bloomer at Ladysmith

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland

Hayward at Spooner

Cameron at Saint Croix Falls

Barron at Northwestern

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau3-03-2
Bruce2-03-0
New Auburn1-13-2
Winter1-11-2
Birchwood1-22-2
Cornell1-31-5
Lake Holcombe 0-22-4

Tuesday's Games

Webster at New Auburn

Winter at Lake Holcombe

Cadott at Cornell

Shell Lake at Birchwood

Frederic at Bruce

Flambeau at Unity

Friday's Games

Birchwood at New Auburn

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles

Winter at Flambeau

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls514328.6
Tristen Harder, New Auburn510020
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls58016
Logan Hughes, McDonell69415.7
Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe68013.3
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls 56613.2
Brady Potaczek, Stanley-Boyd56212.4
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe67412.3
Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell66911.5
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd88811

3-Pointers

NameMade
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls 16
Logan Hughes, McDonell14
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe14
Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe14
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd12
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell11
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls11
Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls10
Dan Anderson, McDonell9
Triton Robey, New Auburn9
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Chippewa Falls7258.413.6.7859.8
New Auburn53494.6002.8
McDonell54.552.71.8.4757.2
Bloomer00000
Stanley-Boyd48.854.5-5.7.6444.1
Lake Holcombe 56.864.5-7.7.4866.5
Cadott37.264.3-27.1.4053
Cornell35.263-27.8.4752.3

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Hudson3-06-0
Eau Claire North3-13-2
Rice Lake2-26-3
Menomonie1-12-1
River Falls1-21-4
Eau Claire Memorial 1-31-4
Chippewa Falls0-20-5

Tuesday's Games

Marshfield at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at Prescott

Eau Claire Memorial at D.C. Everest

Thursday's Games

Onalaska at Rice Lake

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Menomonie at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Hudson

Saturday's Games

Menomonie at Chippewa Falls

Superior at Eau Claire North

Hudson at New Richmond

Western Cloverbelt

 W-LW-L
Fall Creek3-06-1
Osseo-Fairchild3-04-0
McDonell3-14-2
Cadott2-25-2
Eau Claire Regis 2-35-4
Stanley-Boyd1-24-4
Thorp0-20-2
Altoona0-43-7

Tuesday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Altoona

Cadott at Eau Claire Regis

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Thursday's Games

Blair-Taylor at McDonell

Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp

Augusta at Eau Claire Regis

Friday's Games

Cadott at McDonell

Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Thorp

Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona

Heart O'North

 W-LW-L
Northwestern6-17-2
Barron6-16-1
Saint Croix Falls4-17-1
Ladysmith3-13-4
Cameron3-34-6
Hayward2-23-3
Cumberland1-42-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-42-4
Bloomer0-30-3
Spooner0-60-7

Tuesday's Games

Bloomer at Cumberland

Hayward at Northwestern

Ladysmith at Spooner

Barron at Saint Croix Falls

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron

Thursday's Game

Hayward at Bloomer

Friday's Games

Spooner at Bloomer

Cumberland at Hayward

Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Cameron at Barron

Saint Croix Falls at Ladysmith

East Lakeland

 W-LW-L
Flambeau3-04-4
Bruce1-01-1
Lake Holcombe 1-11-3
Winter1-12-2
New Auburn1-22-4
Cornell1-31-6
Birchwood0-10-1

Tuesday's Games

Winter at Lake Holcombe

Webster at New Auburn

Flambeau at Unity

Frederic at Bruce

Shell Lake at Birchwood

Friday's Games

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

Birchwood at New Auburn

Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles

Winter at Flambeau

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGamesTotalPPG
Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott714320.4
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd812515.6
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell67412.3
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd89712.1
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe44611.5
Leah Score, Bloomer33210.7
Anna Geissler, McDonell66310.5
Nadia Rada, New Auburn66310.5
Kelsey Popp, Cornell4399.8
Emily Cooper, McDonell6589.6

3-Pointers

NameMade
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd18
Emily Cooper, McDonell17
Anna Geissler, McDonell13
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott9
Hailey Wellner, Cadott8
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell7
Leah Score, Bloomer7
Elly Eiler, Cadott6
Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd 6
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd6
Zoey Rada, New Auburn6
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott55.639.715.9.5125.1
Stanley-Boyd52.844.18.7.6004.9
McDonell5145.55.5.5897.2
Lake Holcombe 45.843.82.4152.8
Chippewa Falls40.254.4-14.2.4412.2
Cornell32.149.2-17.1.4842.1
Bloomer3757.3-20.3.4075.3
New Auburn32.753.5-20.8.4741

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson4-0-08-0-0
Eau Claire North 2-0-03-3-0
Chippewa Falls4-1-04-2-0
Rice Lake2-2-04-2-0
Eau Claire Memorial 1-2-03-4-0
Menomonie1-4-05-7-0
River Falls0-5-00-6-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Onalaska

Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie

Hudson at Rice Lake

Eau Claire North at Superior

Thursday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Hudson

Rice Lake at Barron

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Superior

River Falls at Onalaska

Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

Somerset at Menomonie

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-TW-L-T
Hudson1-0-04-1-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0-0-03-1-0
Eau Claire Area0-0-02-0-0
St. Croix Valley0-1-02-3-0

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Hudson at St. Croix Valley

Thursday's Game

St. Croix Valley at Hayward

Friday's Games

Fox Cities United at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Eau Claire Area at Onalaska

Saturday's Games

Bay Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Hudson at Cedarburg

St. Croix Valley at Superior

0
0
0
0
0

