 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate top story

Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings

  • 0

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-LW-L
Eau Claire Memorial    6-010-1
River Falls5-110-1
Rice Lake4-27-3
New Richmond2-33-6
Eau Claire North2-45-6
Chippewa Falls1-41-10
Hudson1-45-5
Menomonie1-4  5-5

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Onalaska

Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central

Hudson at New Richmond

Mondovi at Rice Lake

People are also reading…

Holmen at River Falls

Friday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Hudson at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond

Saturday's Games

Omaha Burke vs Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse

Marshfield at Hudson

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Stanley-Boyd6-08-5
Fall Creek5-09-1
McDonell  3-25-6
Eau Claire Regis    3-34-8
Bloomer2-34-4
Thorp1-44-6
Cadott1-53-7
Osseo-Fairchild1-51-8

Tuesday's Games

Augusta at Cadott

Whitehall at Eau Claire Regis

Thursday's Games

Cadott at McDonell

Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Thorp

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Flambeau5-08-0
Bruce4-07-2
New Auburn5-16-3
Prairie Farm4-14-4
Birchwood2-33-5
Lake Holcombe    2-32-7
Clayton1-51-9
Cornell0-52-10
Winter0-50-10

Tuesday's Games

Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe

Birchwood at New Auburn

Cornell at Winter

Flambeau at Bruce

Thursday's Games

Siren at Birchwood

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Flambeau

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Cornell

Flambeau at New Auburn

Winter at Clayton

Bruce at Prairie Farm

Saturday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel

Birchwood at Solon Springs

Individual Statistics

Scoring

Colton Minnick

Minnick
NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe814718.4
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe915517.2
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd1118917.2
Canan Huss, McDonell  1117616
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn711115.9
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1015815.8
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls   1116014.5
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd1318414.2
Connor Crane, Bloomer811314.1
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn

8

108

13.5

3-Pointers

Dylan Bowen

Bowen
NameMade
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe35
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd32
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls  27
Dylan Bowe, Cornell24
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell23
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer   17
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd16
Canan Huss, McDonell16
Connor Crane, Bloomer15
Warren Bowe, Cadott12
  

Team Statistics

Elk Mound at Bloomer boys basketball 12-14-21

Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Bloomer52.340.811.5.6725.4
New Auburn53.9 46.1 7.8.3413.3
Stanley-Boyd61.959.82.1.5805.3
McDonell   52.354.5-2.2.6364.7
Chippewa Falls   49.863.9-14.1 .612 6.9
Lake Holcombe   54.870.2-15.4.5186.4
Cornell34.852.1-17.3.4774.6
Cadott47.265-17.8.4245.2

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Menomonie5-010-2
Eau Claire Memorial    4-27-5
Rice Lake4-28-3
Eau Claire North3-26-5
Hudson2-26-5
New Richmond2-36-6
River Falls1-53-10
Chippewa Falls0-5 0-12

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

New Richmond at Hudson

River Falls at Woodbury (Minn.)

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Menomonie at Hudson

New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Games

Holmen at Rice Lake

Wausau West at Eau Claire North

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Osseo-Fairchild5-012-0
Cadott4-110-1
McDonell  4-18-2
Fall Creek   3-38-6
Bloomer2-25-4
Eau Claire Regis   1-43-8
Stanley-Boyd0-33-8
Thorp0-50-10

Tuesday's Games

Cadott at McDonell

Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Thorp

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at McDonell

Bloomer at Thorp

Cadott at Eau Claire Regis

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm4-08-2
Lake Holcombe    3-05-3
Flambeau3-18-2
Clayton3-28-5
Winter2-35-5
New Auburn2-45-5
Bruce0-31-7
Cornell0-41-10

Tuesday's Games

Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe

Cornell at Winter

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Cornell

Flambeau at New Auburn

Bruce at Prairie Farm

Winter at Clayton

Individual Statistics

Scoring

Lauryn Goettl

Goettl
NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott1121319.4
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell814818.5
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe    814418
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1117616
Danielle Latz, Bloomer912614
Morgan Berg, New Auburn912113.4
Elly Eiler, Cadott1113212
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls1213911.6
Laken Ryan, Cadott1112511.4
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe89011.3

3-Pointers

Laken Ryan

Ryan
NameMade
Laken Ryan, Cadott34
Emily Cooper, McDonell17
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe    15
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls13
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd12
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell10
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott10
Elly Eiler, Cadott9
Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer9
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd8
Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd8
  
  

Team Statistics

Fall Creek at McDonell girls basketball 12-11-21

Marley Hughes (1)
 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott64.835.129.7.529 6.1
McDonell57.538.219.3.6364.2
Lake Holcombe   56.446.89.6.6223.3
Bloomer49.348.60.7.6103.7
Stanley-Boyd49.254.2-5.5504.1
New Auburn32.539.1-6.6.3800.8
Chippewa Falls41.264.8-23.6 .5282.8
Cornell28.9 59.8 -31.477 0.6

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Eau Claire Memorial   5-1-09-1-1
Hudson5-1-09-3-0
Eau Claire North4-2-011-3-0
Chippewa Falls3-2-05-6-0
New Richmond2-2-05-5-0
Rice Lake2-3-05-3-0
River Falls1-5-07-7-0
Menomonie0-6-01-12-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls

Menomonie at Rice Lake

New Richmond at Eau Claire North

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Green Bay Notre Dame

Rice Lake at Lakeland

Saturday's Games

University School of Milwaukee at Chippewa Falls

Superior at Hudson

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
St. Croix Valley4-0-010-3-0
Hudson3-1-03-9-0
Western Wisconsin2-2-010-4-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   1-3-06-6-0
Eau Claire Area0-4-02-11-1

Tuesday's Games

Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Hudson at Eau Claire Area

Thursday's Games

Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Central Wisconsin at Eau Claire Area

Friday's Game

St. Croix Valley at Bay Area

Saturday's Games

Wisconsin Valley Union at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

St. Croix Valley at University School of Milwaukee

Hudson at Superior

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Wrestling: Cadott wins home invitational with five champions

Prep Wrestling: Cadott wins home invitational with five champions

The Cadott wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday in crowning five individual champions as a part of a tournament title at the program's home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight class titles.

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News