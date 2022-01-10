Prep Basketball and Hockey Stats and Standings

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6-0
|10-1
|River Falls
|5-1
|10-1
|Rice Lake
|4-2
|7-3
|New Richmond
|2-3
|3-6
|Eau Claire North
|2-4
|5-6
|Chippewa Falls
|1-4
|1-10
|Hudson
|1-4
|5-5
|Menomonie
|1-4
|5-5
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Onalaska
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central
Hudson at New Richmond
Mondovi at Rice Lake
Holmen at River Falls
Friday's Games
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Hudson at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond
Saturday's Games
Omaha Burke vs Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse
Marshfield at Hudson
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Stanley-Boyd
|6-0
|8-5
|Fall Creek
|5-0
|9-1
|McDonell
|3-2
|5-6
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-3
|4-8
|Bloomer
|2-3
|4-4
|Thorp
|1-4
|4-6
|Cadott
|1-5
|3-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-5
|1-8
Tuesday's Games
Augusta at Cadott
Whitehall at Eau Claire Regis
Thursday's Games
Cadott at McDonell
Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Thorp
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|5-0
|8-0
|Bruce
|4-0
|7-2
|New Auburn
|5-1
|6-3
|Prairie Farm
|4-1
|4-4
|Birchwood
|2-3
|3-5
|Lake Holcombe
|2-3
|2-7
|Clayton
|1-5
|1-9
|Cornell
|0-5
|2-10
|Winter
|0-5
|0-10
Tuesday's Games
Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe
Birchwood at New Auburn
Cornell at Winter
Flambeau at Bruce
Thursday's Games
Siren at Birchwood
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Flambeau
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Cornell
Flambeau at New Auburn
Winter at Clayton
Bruce at Prairie Farm
Saturday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel
Birchwood at Solon Springs
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|8
|147
|18.4
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|9
|155
|17.2
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|11
|189
|17.2
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|11
|176
|16
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|7
|111
|15.9
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|10
|158
|15.8
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|11
|160
|14.5
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|13
|184
|14.2
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|8
|113
|14.1
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
8
108
13.5
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|35
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|32
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|27
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|24
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|23
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|17
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|16
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|16
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|15
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|12
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Bloomer
|52.3
|40.8
|11.5
|.672
|5.4
|New Auburn
|53.9
|46.1
|7.8
|.341
|3.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|61.9
|59.8
|2.1
|.580
|5.3
|McDonell
|52.3
|54.5
|-2.2
|.636
|4.7
|Chippewa Falls
|49.8
|63.9
|-14.1
|.612
|6.9
|Lake Holcombe
|54.8
|70.2
|-15.4
|.518
|6.4
|Cornell
|34.8
|52.1
|-17.3
|.477
|4.6
|Cadott
|47.2
|65
|-17.8
|.424
|5.2
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|5-0
|10-2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-2
|7-5
|Rice Lake
|4-2
|8-3
|Eau Claire North
|3-2
|6-5
|Hudson
|2-2
|6-5
|New Richmond
|2-3
|6-6
|River Falls
|1-5
|3-10
|Chippewa Falls
|0-5
|0-12
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
New Richmond at Hudson
River Falls at Woodbury (Minn.)
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Menomonie at Hudson
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Games
Holmen at Rice Lake
Wausau West at Eau Claire North
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|5-0
|12-0
|Cadott
|4-1
|10-1
|McDonell
|4-1
|8-2
|Fall Creek
|3-3
|8-6
|Bloomer
|2-2
|5-4
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-4
|3-8
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-3
|3-8
|Thorp
|0-5
|0-10
Tuesday's Games
Cadott at McDonell
Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Thorp
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell
Bloomer at Thorp
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|4-0
|8-2
|Lake Holcombe
|3-0
|5-3
|Flambeau
|3-1
|8-2
|Clayton
|3-2
|8-5
|Winter
|2-3
|5-5
|New Auburn
|2-4
|5-5
|Bruce
|0-3
|1-7
|Cornell
|0-4
|1-10
Tuesday's Games
Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe
Cornell at Winter
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Cornell
Flambeau at New Auburn
Bruce at Prairie Farm
Winter at Clayton
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|11
|213
|19.4
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|8
|148
|18.5
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|8
|144
|18
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|11
|176
|16
|Danielle Latz, Bloomer
|9
|126
|14
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|9
|121
|13.4
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|11
|132
|12
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|12
|139
|11.6
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|11
|125
|11.4
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|8
|90
|11.3
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|34
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|17
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|15
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|13
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|10
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|10
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|9
|Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer
|9
|Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd
|8
|Mallory Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd
|8
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|64.8
|35.1
|29.7
|.529
|6.1
|McDonell
|57.5
|38.2
|19.3
|.636
|4.2
|Lake Holcombe
|56.4
|46.8
|9.6
|.622
|3.3
|Bloomer
|49.3
|48.6
|0.7
|.610
|3.7
|Stanley-Boyd
|49.2
|54.2
|-5
|.550
|4.1
|New Auburn
|32.5
|39.1
|-6.6
|.380
|0.8
|Chippewa Falls
|41.2
|64.8
|-23.6
|.528
|2.8
|Cornell
|28.9
|59.8
|-31
|.477
|0.6
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5-1-0
|9-1-1
|Hudson
|5-1-0
|9-3-0
|Eau Claire North
|4-2-0
|11-3-0
|Chippewa Falls
|3-2-0
|5-6-0
|New Richmond
|2-2-0
|5-5-0
|Rice Lake
|2-3-0
|5-3-0
|River Falls
|1-5-0
|7-7-0
|Menomonie
|0-6-0
|1-12-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Menomonie at Rice Lake
New Richmond at Eau Claire North
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Green Bay Notre Dame
Rice Lake at Lakeland
Saturday's Games
University School of Milwaukee at Chippewa Falls
Superior at Hudson
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|4-0-0
|10-3-0
|Hudson
|3-1-0
|3-9-0
|Western Wisconsin
|2-2-0
|10-4-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1-3-0
|6-6-0
|Eau Claire Area
|0-4-0
|2-11-1
Tuesday's Games
Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Hudson at Eau Claire Area
Thursday's Games
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Central Wisconsin at Eau Claire Area
Friday's Game
St. Croix Valley at Bay Area
Saturday's Games
Wisconsin Valley Union at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
St. Croix Valley at University School of Milwaukee
Hudson at Superior