Both the Bloomer boys and girls basketball teams enter 2019 in the same spot — atop the Heart O’North Conference standings.
But while both one-loss Blackhawk teams enter January in prime position, each team has a key conference matchup on deck this week.
The Bloomer boys (7-1, 4-0) are the first team to return to action when they host Northwestern on Thursday evening. The Blackhawks and Tigers (7-2, 4-0) are the two remaining unbeaten teams in league play and after Thursday’s game, one will be alone atop the standings.
The Blackhawks overcame their first loss of the season last Friday to New Richmond 48-44, defeating Altoona 61-55 on Saturday to close out the Altoona holiday tournament. Bloomer graduated an influential senior class from a season ago including the school’s career scoring leader in Payton Dachel, but the Blackhawks have remained potent. Bradley Sarauer has picked up the slack in the post, averaging 16.4 points per game and scored a season-high 27 in the win over Altoona. Overall the team has four players averaging at least eight points per game.
“We’re just a really balanced basketball team and that’s been the key to success,” Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said after last Friday’s game against New Richmond. “Multiple kids will step up at end of game situations, in the middle of the game, and that’s what fun to coach about them.”
Following Thursday’s game, the Blackhawks hit the road for six games in a row before the team’s next home game on Jan. 31 against Spooner.
The Bloomer girls also suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling at home to state-ranked Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51-37 on Saturday. The ‘Hawks begin 2019 atop the league standings with a 6-0 record, one game in front of Northwestern and Friday’s opponent Hayward. Bloomer defeated Northwestern 56-48 on Dec. 14 and could gain some additional breathing room in the standings with a win over the Hurricanes, a team the Blackhawks split the league championship with a season ago. Each team won one regular season meeting before Hayward edged Bloomer 40-32 in the Division 3 sectional semifinals.
“We’re going into Hayward and we’re hoping this game will put it back into perspective that we’ve got some work to do,” Seibel said after the loss. “As a team we’ve got to come together and move in the right direction and I think this was a great learning experience for a lot of the girls. It’s in their court right now how they respond to a game like this.”
Like the boys team, the girls squad has been successful with a balanced attack and like the boys squad that starts in the post. Senior forward Sierra Raine is averaging a team-high 12.1 points per game while five players are averaging at least 5.9 points per contest.
This week offers stiff tests for each team, but also the opportunity to strengthen their respective grasps on the top spot in the league standings. Both teams won conference championships a season ago and victories later this week would go a long way towards possible repeats this winter.
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Standings
*NOTE: All standings and statistics are entering Wednesday
Big Rivers Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|1
|4
|6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Eau Claire North
|2
|1
|6
|2
|River Falls
|2
|1
|6
|3
|Hudson
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Menomonie
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Rice Lake
|0
|3
|4
|3
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at River Falls
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
Hudson at Saint Croix Central
Western Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|4
|0
|7
|1
|Altoona
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|2
|6
|2
|McDonell
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Thorp
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Fall Creek
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Cadott
|0
|4
|2
|5
Friday's Games
Altoona at McDonell
Cadott at Fall Creek
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp
Heart O'North Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|4
|0
|7
|1
|Northwestern
|4
|0
|7
|2
|Cumberland
|3
|1
|6
|2
|Barron
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hayward
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Ladysmith
|0
|4
|0
|7
|Spooner
|0
|4
|1
|6
Thursday's Games
Northwestern at Bloomer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ladysmith
Hayward at Barron
Spooner at Cumberland
Friday's Games
Cumberland at Amery
Ladysmith at Prentice
Saturday's Game
Spooner at Washburn
East Lakeland Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Birchwood
|2
|0
|6
|1
|Bruce
|2
|0
|5
|2
|Flambeau
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Lake Holcombe
|2
|2
|3
|5
|New Auburn
|1
|2
|2
|6
|Cornell
|1
|3
|2
|8
|Winter
|0
|3
|1
|5
Thursday's Game
Shell Lake at Flambeau
Friday's Games
Cornell at Birchwood
Lake Holcombe at Bruce
Winter at Flambeau
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd
|7
|125
|17.9
|Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe
|8
|139
|17.4
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|7
|120
|17.1
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|8
|133
|16.6
|Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer
|8
|131
|16.4
|Cory Hoglund, McDonell
|9
|146
|16.2
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|8
|129
|16.1
|Noah Gillingham, Stanley-Boyd
|7
|104
|14.9
|Tyler Robarge, Chippewa Falls
|10
|143
|14.3
|Ethan Patz, New Auburn
|8
|113
|14.1
Chippewa County Boys Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|26
|LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd
|23
|Charlie Bleskachek, McDonell
|19
|John Bleskacek, Bloomer
|19
|Nolan Hutzler, Chippewa Falls
|19
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|19
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|19
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|18
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|16
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|12
|Cory Hoglund, McDonell
|12
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|58.9
|38.6
|20.3
|.581
|4.4
|McDonell
|60.4
|56.6
|3.8
|.712
|8
|Chippewa Falls
|59
|59.9
|-0.9
|.560
|5.4
|New Auburn
|50.3
|54.5
|-4.2
|.535
|2.9
|Lake Holcombe
|66
|71.4
|-5.4
|.565
|4.9
|Cadott
|52.3
|58.7
|-6.4
|.592
|6.2
|Stanley-Boyd
|52.7
|61.9
|-9.2
|.624
|4.6
|Cornell
|45.4
|62
|-16.6
|.543
|2.5
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Standings
Big Rivers Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|5
|0
|7
|3
|Menomonie
|4
|1
|9
|2
|Hudson
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|3
|5
|6
|Eau Claire North
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Rice Lake
|1
|3
|3
|6
|River Falls
|1
|3
|4
|4
Thursday's Games
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
River Falls at Woodbury (Minn.)
Saturday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Menomonie at Hudson
Western Cloverbelt Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|6
|0
|7
|2
|Fall Creek
|5
|1
|5
|3
|Altoona
|4
|2
|5
|6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|4
|2
|6
|4
|McDonell
|2
|4
|3
|6
|Cadott
|1
|5
|4
|5
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Thorp
|1
|5
|2
|8
Thursday's Games
Cadott at McDonell
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Thorp
Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona
Friday's Game
Eleva-Strum at Osseo-Fairchild
Saturday's Games
McDonell at Flambeau
Spring Valley at Stanley-Boyd
Heart O'North Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|6
|0
|8
|1
|Hayward
|5
|1
|5
|4
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|9
|1
|Ladysmith
|4
|2
|6
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|2
|4
|3
|8
|Barron
|1
|5
|1
|10
|Spooner
|1
|5
|1
|9
|Cumberland
|0
|6
|0
|9
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Hayward
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner
Cumberland at Barron
Ladysmith at Northwestern
East Lakeland Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Birchwood
|4
|0
|5
|3
|Bruce
|2
|1
|5
|4
|Flambeau
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Cornell
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Lake Holcombe
|2
|3
|5
|4
|New Auburn
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Winter
|0
|3
|2
|6
Friday's Games
Cornell at Birchwood
Lake Holcombe at Bruce
Winter at Flambeau
Saturday's Game
McDonell at Flambeau
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls
|10
|202
|20.2
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|10
|160
|16
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|7
|102
|14.6
|Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|145
|14.5
|Abby Wampler, McDonell
|6
|86
|14.3
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|9
|125
|13.9
|Nadia Rada, New Auburn
|8
|107
|13.4
|Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe
|9
|119
|13.2
|Sierra Raine, Bloomer
|9
|109
|12.1
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|115
|11.5
Chippewa County Girls Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|23
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|22
|Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|14
|Elle Kramschuster, Bloomer
|14
|Kaitlyn Tice, Cadott
|12
|Emma Elmberg, Lake Holcombe
|11
|Marissa Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|Autumn Bremness, Cadott
|9
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|9
|Abby Wampler, McDonell
|9
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|55.2
|34.2
|21
|.542
|4.7
|Chippewa Falls
|59.8
|55.2
|4.6
|.679
|4.4
|Cadott
|40.7
|41.7
|-1
|.404
|5.4
|Lake Holcombe
|43.6
|45.7
|-2.1
|.341
|2.6
|Stanley-Boyd
|49.2
|51.9
|-2.7
|.547
|3.6
|McDonell
|52.4
|56.9
|-4.5
|.628
|5.8
|Cornell
|35.8
|45.2
|-9.4
|.410
|1.5
|New Auburn
|36.3
|50.6
|-14.3
|.379
|2.1
Chippewa County Boys and Girls Hockey Standings
Big Rivers Conference Boys Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4
|0
|0
|5
|4
|2
|Eau Claire North
|4
|0
|0
|7
|5
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|1
|0
|7
|4
|1
|Hudson
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|0
|River Falls
|2
|3
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|5
|0
|4
|9
|0
Thursday's Games
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
Saturday's Games
Rice Lake at Aquinas/Holmen
Menomonie at Northwest Icemen
Hayward at River Falls
Big Rivers Conference Girls Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire Area
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2
|0
|St. Croix Valley
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Hudson
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|0
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at St. Croix Valley
Hudson at Eau Claire Area
Friday's Game
Hudson at University School of Milwaukee
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Viroqua
Hudson at Lakeshore Lightning
St. Croix Valley at Superior
