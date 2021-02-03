Prep Basketball: Bloomer native Davis remembered for passion, personality, commitment to growing sport in Wisconsin

Even when Ritchie Davis was still an athlete in high school, he was already thinking about coaching.

The Bloomer native went on to have a significant impact on the prep basketball scene in Wisconsin and beyond in helping grow the sport across the state.

Davis passed away Sunday at the age of 48 and leaves a significant legacy in his wake.

‘I’m going to be a coach’

Long before Davis helped grow the Wisconsin Playground Club AAU program, he was a student-athlete in Bloomer who loved sports.

A three-sport athlete with the Blackhawks, Davis played football, basketball and baseball and before he graduated high school, he knew which direction he wanted to take with athletics.

“He was one of those kids that you knew he was going to be a coach,” former Bloomer boys basketball and baseball coach Dale Parr said. “I could see it in his eyes and his interest in the game that he was going to be a coach some day and he told me many times ‘I’m going to be a coach, coach’.”

Parr called Davis his “right hand man,” someone who was always willing to go the extra mile to help in any way he could.