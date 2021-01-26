 Skip to main content
Prep Basketball: McDonell boys, girls move up in Associated Press Division 5 state polls
Prep Basketball

Prep Basketball: McDonell boys, girls move up in Associated Press Division 5 state polls

The McDonell boys and girls basketball teams have each moved up in the most recent Associated Press state basketball polls.

The boys (9-3) are up two spots to third in Division 5, trailing Hustisford and Monticello at the top of the standings. Hustisford gained seven of the eight state first-place votes with the Macks earning the other.

The girls (6-3) moved up from sixth to fifth in the Division 5, behind top-ranked Black Hawk, Albany, Prairie Farm and Royall. Black Hawk received all eight first place votes for the division.

Neenah (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top teams in their respective boys rankings.

Kimberly (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 3) and Mishicot (Division 4) were the other top-ranked teams in the girls poll.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 26, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Neenah (8)16-1801
2. Brookfield East15-2622
(tie) Kimberly11-2623
4. Wauwatosa East12-2574
5. Brookfield Central11-4456
6. Menomonee Falls10-4375
7. De Pere12-2319
8. Cedarburg14-2268
9. Franklin10-4237
10. River Falls11-26NR
(tie) Waukesha West11-26NR

Others receiving votes: Janesville Parker 2, Milton 1, Hortonville 1, Burlington 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Onalaska (6)10-078T1
2. Whitefish Bay (2)15-172T1
3. Pewaukee14-3634
4. Wisconsin Lutheran12-2513
5. Medford Area16-1476
6. Monroe8-1397
7. Wisconsin Dells9-0219
8. Tomah12-42010
(tie) Edgerton15-3208
10. Lake Mills13-417NR

Others receiving votes: Whitnall 5, Freedom 5, Ashwaubenon 1, East Troy 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)16-0801
2. Lake Country Lutheran14-1722
3. Saint Croix Central12-1614
4. St. John's NW Academies13-3543
5. Cameron11-1516
6. Kiel15-2377
7. Oostburg11-1308
8. Wrightstown12-4255
9. Richland Center10-21310
10. Darlington11-4109

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 4, Racine Lutheran 2, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (8)12-0801
2. Sheboygan Area Luth.17-0723
3. The Prairie School11-2562
4. Roncalli12-2544
5. Blair-Taylor12-1495
6. Edgar12-2378
7. Lourdes Academy12-4199
8. Clear Lake12-01810
9. Cashton12-1176
10. Fall Creek14-3127

Others receiving votes: Auburndale 7, Randolph 7, Bangor 5, Mineral Point 4, Hurley 2, River Ridge 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Hustisford (7)8-1791
2. Monticello13-2712
3. McDonell Central (1)9-3565
4. Cambria-Friesland13-3533
5. Columbus Catholic11-4457
6. Wauzeka-Steuben11-2376
(tie) Greenwood9-2379
8. Almond-Bancroft11-4168
9. Bruce9-013NR
10. Royall9-41110

Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 8, Port Edwards 7, Northwood 3, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2, Newman Catholic 2.

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Kimberly (6)18-1781
2. Germantown20-1702
3. Brookfield Central (2)16-2583
4. Beaver Dam18-1564
5. Appleton East15-3485
6. Arrowhead15-3426
7. Hudson14-032T7
8. De Pere16-220T9
9. Neenah13-418T9
10. Kettle Moraine13-46T7

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 4, Wausau West 4, Union Grove 3, Divine Savior 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Notre Dame (8)18-1801
2. New Berlin Eisenhower15-4682
3. Reedsburg Area12-1623
4. Freedom16-1594
5. Pewaukee12-6476
6. Waupun14-3357
7. Jefferson14-1348
8. West De Pere13-4215
9. New Berlin West10-51310
10. Edgerton16-38NR

Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 7, Martin Luther 3, West Salem 2, Turner 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Aquinas (7)17-0791
2. Lake Mills (1)16-1632
3. Prairie du Chien13-1623
4. Winnebago Lutheran Academy14-0495
5. Howards Grove16-0406
6. Marshall15-2374
7. Brillion17-1327
8. Saint Croix Falls11-1288
9. Prescott12-2179
10. Bonduel16-010NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 9, Oostburg 8, Racine Lutheran 3, Neillsville 2, Wrightstown 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Mishicot (5)8-2771
2. Bangor (3)10-1752
3. Randolph15-1624
4. Phillips14-1527
5. Mineral Point11-4393
6. Unity14-034T8
7. Blair-Taylor11-2305
8. Fall Creek8-2277
9. Cashton9-3198
10. Crandon12-41210

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Wabeno-Laona 4, Auburndale 2, Iola-Scandinavia 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Black Hawk (8)13-0801
2. Albany14-2693
3. Prairie Farm11-1602
4. Royall14-3577
5. McDonell Central6-3546
6. Loyal10-3265
7. Northwood9-31910
(tie)Shullsburg14-6198
9. Wauzeka-Steuben11-2169
10. South Shore11-212NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 10, Three Lakes 7, Monticello 5, North Crawford 5, Siren 1.

