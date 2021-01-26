Prep Basketball: McDonell boys, girls move up in Associated Press Division 5 state polls

The McDonell boys and girls basketball teams have each moved up in the most recent Associated Press state basketball polls.
The boys (9-3) are up two spots to third in Division 5, trailing Hustisford and Monticello at the top of the standings. Hustisford gained seven of the eight state first-place votes with the Macks earning the other.
The girls (6-3) moved up from sixth to fifth in the Division 5, behind top-ranked Black Hawk, Albany, Prairie Farm and Royall. Black Hawk received all eight first place votes for the division.
Neenah (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top teams in their respective boys rankings.
Kimberly (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 3) and Mishicot (Division 4) were the other top-ranked teams in the girls poll.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 26, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Neenah (8)
|16-1
|80
|1
|2. Brookfield East
|15-2
|62
|2
|(tie) Kimberly
|11-2
|62
|3
|4. Wauwatosa East
|12-2
|57
|4
|5. Brookfield Central
|11-4
|45
|6
|6. Menomonee Falls
|10-4
|37
|5
|7. De Pere
|12-2
|31
|9
|8. Cedarburg
|14-2
|26
|8
|9. Franklin
|10-4
|23
|7
|10. River Falls
|11-2
|6
|NR
|(tie) Waukesha West
|11-2
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Janesville Parker 2, Milton 1, Hortonville 1, Burlington 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Onalaska (6)
|10-0
|78
|T1
|2. Whitefish Bay (2)
|15-1
|72
|T1
|3. Pewaukee
|14-3
|63
|4
|4. Wisconsin Lutheran
|12-2
|51
|3
|5. Medford Area
|16-1
|47
|6
|6. Monroe
|8-1
|39
|7
|7. Wisconsin Dells
|9-0
|21
|9
|8. Tomah
|12-4
|20
|10
|(tie) Edgerton
|15-3
|20
|8
|10. Lake Mills
|13-4
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Whitnall 5, Freedom 5, Ashwaubenon 1, East Troy 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|16-0
|80
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|14-1
|72
|2
|3. Saint Croix Central
|12-1
|61
|4
|4. St. John's NW Academies
|13-3
|54
|3
|5. Cameron
|11-1
|51
|6
|6. Kiel
|15-2
|37
|7
|7. Oostburg
|11-1
|30
|8
|8. Wrightstown
|12-4
|25
|5
|9. Richland Center
|10-2
|13
|10
|10. Darlington
|11-4
|10
|9
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 4, Racine Lutheran 2, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (8)
|12-0
|80
|1
|2. Sheboygan Area Luth.
|17-0
|72
|3
|3. The Prairie School
|11-2
|56
|2
|4. Roncalli
|12-2
|54
|4
|5. Blair-Taylor
|12-1
|49
|5
|6. Edgar
|12-2
|37
|8
|7. Lourdes Academy
|12-4
|19
|9
|8. Clear Lake
|12-0
|18
|10
|9. Cashton
|12-1
|17
|6
|10. Fall Creek
|14-3
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Auburndale 7, Randolph 7, Bangor 5, Mineral Point 4, Hurley 2, River Ridge 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Hustisford (7)
|8-1
|79
|1
|2. Monticello
|13-2
|71
|2
|3. McDonell Central (1)
|9-3
|56
|5
|4. Cambria-Friesland
|13-3
|53
|3
|5. Columbus Catholic
|11-4
|45
|7
|6. Wauzeka-Steuben
|11-2
|37
|6
|(tie) Greenwood
|9-2
|37
|9
|8. Almond-Bancroft
|11-4
|16
|8
|9. Bruce
|9-0
|13
|NR
|10. Royall
|9-4
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 8, Port Edwards 7, Northwood 3, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2, Newman Catholic 2.
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Kimberly (6)
|18-1
|78
|1
|2. Germantown
|20-1
|70
|2
|3. Brookfield Central (2)
|16-2
|58
|3
|4. Beaver Dam
|18-1
|56
|4
|5. Appleton East
|15-3
|48
|5
|6. Arrowhead
|15-3
|42
|6
|7. Hudson
|14-0
|32
|T7
|8. De Pere
|16-2
|20
|T9
|9. Neenah
|13-4
|18
|T9
|10. Kettle Moraine
|13-4
|6
|T7
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 4, Wausau West 4, Union Grove 3, Divine Savior 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Notre Dame (8)
|18-1
|80
|1
|2. New Berlin Eisenhower
|15-4
|68
|2
|3. Reedsburg Area
|12-1
|62
|3
|4. Freedom
|16-1
|59
|4
|5. Pewaukee
|12-6
|47
|6
|6. Waupun
|14-3
|35
|7
|7. Jefferson
|14-1
|34
|8
|8. West De Pere
|13-4
|21
|5
|9. New Berlin West
|10-5
|13
|10
|10. Edgerton
|16-3
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 7, Martin Luther 3, West Salem 2, Turner 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (7)
|17-0
|79
|1
|2. Lake Mills (1)
|16-1
|63
|2
|3. Prairie du Chien
|13-1
|62
|3
|4. Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|14-0
|49
|5
|5. Howards Grove
|16-0
|40
|6
|6. Marshall
|15-2
|37
|4
|7. Brillion
|17-1
|32
|7
|8. Saint Croix Falls
|11-1
|28
|8
|9. Prescott
|12-2
|17
|9
|10. Bonduel
|16-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 9, Oostburg 8, Racine Lutheran 3, Neillsville 2, Wrightstown 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Mishicot (5)
|8-2
|77
|1
|2. Bangor (3)
|10-1
|75
|2
|3. Randolph
|15-1
|62
|4
|4. Phillips
|14-1
|52
|7
|5. Mineral Point
|11-4
|39
|3
|6. Unity
|14-0
|34
|T8
|7. Blair-Taylor
|11-2
|30
|5
|8. Fall Creek
|8-2
|27
|7
|9. Cashton
|9-3
|19
|8
|10. Crandon
|12-4
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Wabeno-Laona 4, Auburndale 2, Iola-Scandinavia 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Black Hawk (8)
|13-0
|80
|1
|2. Albany
|14-2
|69
|3
|3. Prairie Farm
|11-1
|60
|2
|4. Royall
|14-3
|57
|7
|5. McDonell Central
|6-3
|54
|6
|6. Loyal
|10-3
|26
|5
|7. Northwood
|9-3
|19
|10
|(tie)Shullsburg
|14-6
|19
|8
|9. Wauzeka-Steuben
|11-2
|16
|9
|10. South Shore
|11-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 10, Three Lakes 7, Monticello 5, North Crawford 5, Siren 1.