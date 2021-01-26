Prep Basketball: McDonell boys, girls move up in Associated Press Division 5 state polls

The McDonell boys and girls basketball teams have each moved up in the most recent Associated Press state basketball polls.

The boys (9-3) are up two spots to third in Division 5, trailing Hustisford and Monticello at the top of the standings. Hustisford gained seven of the eight state first-place votes with the Macks earning the other.

The girls (6-3) moved up from sixth to fifth in the Division 5, behind top-ranked Black Hawk, Albany, Prairie Farm and Royall. Black Hawk received all eight first place votes for the division.

Neenah (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top teams in their respective boys rankings.

Kimberly (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 3) and Mishicot (Division 4) were the other top-ranked teams in the girls poll.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 26, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters: