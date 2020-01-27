The McDonell boys basketball team moved up one spot to sixth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Monday.
The Macks (12-2) leapfrogged Almond-Bancroft into sixth after being ranked seventh last week. McDonell defeated Cadott and Stanley-Boyd last week to remain in second place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings.
Sheboygan Area Lutheran (14-1) remains first in Division 5, followed by Bangor (12-0), Randolph (12-0), Blair-Taylor (10-1) and Monticello (14-0).
Madison La Follette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked boys teams in the other divisions.
Bay Port and Madison Memorial (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top girls teams in their respective divisions.
Boys
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 27, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Madison La Follette (8)
|12-0
|80
|1
|2. Brookfield Central
|12-1
|72
|2
|3. Hamilton
|11-1
|63
|3
|4. Arrowhead
|11-1
|51
|4
|5. Milwaukee King
|13-0
|44
|7
|6. Kimberly
|13-2
|41
|6
|7. Neenah
|10-2
|33
|8
|8. Brookfield East
|12-2
|21
|10
|9. Racine Case
|11-3
|17
|NR
|10. Sun Prairie
|9-2
|12
|5
Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 3, Bay Port 2, Hudson 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Onalaska (7)
|13-1
|79
|1
|2. Seymour (1)
|13-0
|64
|3
|2. La Crosse Central
|9-3
|64
|2
|4. Hortonville
|14-2
|57
|4
|5. Stoughton
|12-2
|50
|T5
|6. Nicolet
|10-3
|35
|7
|7. Wisconsin Lutheran
|10-3
|25
|8
|8. New Berlin Eisenhower
|11-3
|23
|9
|9. De Forest
|9-3
|17
|T5
|10. West De Pere
|12-2
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 6, Grafton 4, New Richmond 2, Reedsburg Area 2, Wauwatosa West 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2. East Troy
|12-1
|67
|3
|3. Wrightstown
|14-0
|66
|4
|4. Dominican
|11-2
|54
|5
|5. Oostburg
|12-1
|50
|2
|6. Wisconsin Dells
|13-1
|42
|6
|7. St. John's NW Military Academy
|11-3
|25
|8
|8. Lake Country Lutheran
|11-2
|23
|10
|9. Lake Mills
|12-2
|17
|7
|10. Martin Luther
|10-3
|6
|9
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Freedom 2, Sheboygan Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Lodi 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (8)
|13-0
|80
|1
|2. Stratford
|13-0
|70
|2
|3. Iola-Scandinavia
|12-0
|62
|3
|4. Lourdes Academy
|10-1
|55
|4
|5. Darlington
|13-1
|43
|6
|6. Auburndale
|14-1
|39
|7
|7. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|12-3
|31
|9
|8. Fennimore
|12-2
|23
|10
|9. Brookfield Academy
|11-4
|15
|8
|10. Roncalli
|10-3
|13
|5
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Shiocton 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)
|14-1
|80
|1
|2. Bangor
|12-0
|70
|2
|3. Randolph
|12-0
|62
|3
|4. Blair-Taylor
|10-1
|57
|4
|5. Monticello
|14-0
|51
|5
|6. McDonell Central
|12-2
|33
|T7
|7. Almond-Bancroft
|14-1
|26
|6
|8. Wauzeka-Steuben
|11-2
|22
|9
|9. Rib Lake
|11-2
|19
|T7
|10. Lincoln
|13-3
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Catholic Central 9.
Girls
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 27, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Bay Port (4)
|15-0
|76
|T1
|(tie) Madison Memorial (4)
|15-0
|76
|T1
|3. Germantown
|13-1
|61
|3
|4. Middleton
|14-1
|54
|4
|5. Mukwonago
|13-1
|49
|5
|6. Divine Savior
|12-2
|38
|6
|7. Appleton East
|14-2
|32
|7
|8. Kimberly
|12-3
|26
|8
|9. Oconomowoc
|12-2
|17
|9
|10. Kettle Moraine
|12-3
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Hortonville (6)
|15-1
|78
|2
|2. Beaver Dam (1)
|13-3
|69
|1
|3. De Forest
|13-2
|61
|3
|4. Pius XI
|11-3
|47
|5
|5. Union Grove (1)
|13-1
|42
|7
|6. Onalaska
|11-3
|38
|6
|7. Pewaukee
|12-4
|27
|8
|8. South Milwaukee
|13-2
|25
|4
|9. River Falls
|12-2
|20
|10
|10. Notre Dame
|11-4
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, West De Pere 6, Green Bay Southwest 3, Mosinee 1, New Berlin Eisenhower 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Platteville (8)
|15-0
|80
|1
|2. Freedom
|14-1
|69
|2
|3. Lake Mills
|15-1
|63
|3
|4. Kewaunee
|13-0
|53
|4
|5. Wrightstown
|13-2
|48
|5
|6. Marshall
|11-4
|33
|7
|7. Prairie du Chien
|10-3
|25
|T9
|8. Laconia
|12-2
|16
|T9
|9. Prescott
|9-2
|15
|6
|10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|12-1
|14
|8
Others receiving votes: Arcadia 8, Lake Country Lutheran 6, Saint Croix Falls 5, Waupun 5.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (7)
|15-1
|79
|1
|2. Racine Lutheran (1)
|15-0
|68
|3
|3. Howards Grove
|14-0
|66
|2
|4. Melrose-Mindoro
|13-1
|59
|4
|5. Colfax
|12-2
|48
|7
|6. Mishicot
|11-3
|29
|9
|7. Bonduel
|13-2
|23
|10
|8. Neillsville
|12-2
|21
|6
|9. Crandon
|10-3
|13
|8
|(tie) Cuba City
|9-3
|13
|5
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Crivitz 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 4, Oostburg 2, Brookfield Academy 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Black Hawk (8)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|14-0
|71
|2
|3. Bangor
|14-1
|62
|T3
|4. River Ridge
|15-1
|56
|T3
|5. Fall River
|13-1
|48
|5
|6. Shullsburg
|14-2
|41
|6
|7. Oneida Nation
|15-0
|33
|7
|8. Loyal
|11-2
|20
|8
|(tie) Newman Catholic
|13-3
|20
|9
|10. Randolph
|12-3
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 1, Blair-Taylor 1, Cashton 1.