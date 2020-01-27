{{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell boys basketball team moved up one spot to sixth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Monday.

The Macks (12-2) leapfrogged Almond-Bancroft into sixth after being ranked seventh last week. McDonell defeated Cadott and Stanley-Boyd last week to remain in second place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings.

Sheboygan Area Lutheran (14-1) remains first in Division 5, followed by Bangor (12-0), Randolph (12-0), Blair-Taylor (10-1) and Monticello (14-0).

Madison La Follette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked boys teams in the other divisions.

Bay Port and Madison Memorial (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top girls teams in their respective divisions.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 27, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Madison La Follette (8)12-0801
2. Brookfield Central12-1722
3. Hamilton11-1633
4. Arrowhead11-1514
5. Milwaukee King13-0447
6. Kimberly13-2416
7. Neenah10-2338
8. Brookfield East12-22110
9. Racine Case11-317NR
10. Sun Prairie9-2125

Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 3, Bay Port 2, Hudson 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Onalaska (7)13-1791
2. Seymour (1)13-0643
2. La Crosse Central9-3642
4. Hortonville14-2574
5. Stoughton12-250T5
6. Nicolet10-3357
7. Wisconsin Lutheran10-3258
8. New Berlin Eisenhower11-3239
9. De Forest9-317T5
10. West De Pere12-211NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 6, Grafton 4, New Richmond 2, Reedsburg Area 2, Wauwatosa West 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)14-0801
2. East Troy12-1673
3. Wrightstown14-0664
4. Dominican11-2545
5. Oostburg12-1502
6. Wisconsin Dells13-1426
7. St. John's NW Military Academy11-3258
8. Lake Country Lutheran11-22310
9. Lake Mills12-2177
10. Martin Luther10-369

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Freedom 2, Sheboygan Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Lodi 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (8)13-0801
2. Stratford13-0702
3. Iola-Scandinavia12-0623
4. Lourdes Academy10-1554
5. Darlington13-1436
6. Auburndale14-1397
7. Milwaukee Academy of Science12-3319
8. Fennimore12-22310
9. Brookfield Academy11-4158
10. Roncalli10-3135

Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Shiocton 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)14-1801
2. Bangor12-0702
3. Randolph12-0623
4. Blair-Taylor10-1574
5. Monticello14-0515
6. McDonell Central12-233T7
7. Almond-Bancroft14-1266
8. Wauzeka-Steuben11-2229
9. Rib Lake11-219T7
10. Lincoln13-31110

Others receiving votes: Catholic Central 9.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 27, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Bay Port (4)15-076T1
(tie) Madison Memorial (4)15-076T1
3. Germantown13-1613
4. Middleton14-1544
5. Mukwonago13-1495
6. Divine Savior12-2386
7. Appleton East14-2327
8. Kimberly12-3268
9. Oconomowoc12-2179
10. Kettle Moraine12-31010

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Hortonville (6)15-1782
2. Beaver Dam (1)13-3691
3. De Forest13-2613
4. Pius XI11-3475
5. Union Grove (1)13-1427
6. Onalaska11-3386
7. Pewaukee12-4278
8. South Milwaukee13-2254
9. River Falls12-22010
10. Notre Dame11-4159

Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, West De Pere 6, Green Bay Southwest 3, Mosinee 1, New Berlin Eisenhower 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Platteville (8)15-0801
2. Freedom14-1692
3. Lake Mills15-1633
4. Kewaunee13-0534
5. Wrightstown13-2485
6. Marshall11-4337
7. Prairie du Chien10-325T9
8. Laconia12-216T9
9. Prescott9-2156
10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood12-1148

Others receiving votes: Arcadia 8, Lake Country Lutheran 6, Saint Croix Falls 5, Waupun 5.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Aquinas (7)15-1791
2. Racine Lutheran (1)15-0683
3. Howards Grove14-0662
4. Melrose-Mindoro13-1594
5. Colfax12-2487
6. Mishicot11-3299
7. Bonduel13-22310
8. Neillsville12-2216
9. Crandon10-3138
(tie) Cuba City9-3135

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Crivitz 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 4, Oostburg 2, Brookfield Academy 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Black Hawk (8)14-0801
2. Clear Lake14-0712
3. Bangor14-162T3
4. River Ridge15-156T3
5. Fall River13-1485
6. Shullsburg14-2416
7. Oneida Nation15-0337
8. Loyal11-2208
(tie) Newman Catholic13-3209
10. Randolph12-3610

Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 1, Blair-Taylor 1, Cashton 1.

