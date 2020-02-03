The McDonell boys basketball team dropped three spots to ninth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state boys basketball poll.
The Macks (12-3) are ninth after ranking sixth last week. McDonell fell to Thorp 44-43 last Thursday. The Cardinals (10-5) received votes in the Division 5 poll.
Jon Slagoski's offensive rebound putback with nine seconds left was the difference on Thursday as the Thorp boys basketball team edged McDonell 44-43 at McDonell.
Madison LaFollette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in their respective boys divisions. Bay Port (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top teams by division in the girls poll.
Boys
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 3, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Madison La Follette (8)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2. Brookfield Central
|14-1
|70
|2
|3. Hamilton
|13-1
|65
|3
|4. Arrowhead
|13-1
|57
|4
|5. Milwaukee King
|14-0
|45
|5
|6. Kimberly
|14-2
|40
|6
|7. Neenah
|12-2
|30
|7
|8. Brookfield East
|13-2
|20
|8
|9. Racine Case
|12-3
|16
|9
|10. Sun Prairie
|12-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Madison East 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Onalaska (7)
|15-1
|79
|1
|2. Seymour (1)
|15-0
|67
|T2
|3. La Crosse Central
|11-3
|60
|T2
|4. Hortonville
|15-2
|59
|4
|5. Stoughton
|13-2
|46
|5
|6. Nicolet
|12-3
|41
|6
|7. New Berlin Eisenhower
|13-3
|33
|8
|8. Monroe
|12-3
|17
|NR
|9. Grafton
|12-3
|12
|NR
|10. New Richmond
|14-3
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 5, River Falls 5, Wisconsin Lutheran 3, West De Pere 3, Whitefish Bay 2, Elkhorn Area 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|16-0
|80
|1
|2. East Troy
|14-1
|68
|2
|3. Wrightstown
|16-0
|66
|3
|4. Dominican
|13-2
|57
|4
|5. Oostburg
|14-1
|45
|5
|6. Wisconsin Dells
|15-1
|41
|6
|7. St. John's NW Military Academy
|13-3
|31
|7
|8. Lake Mills
|13-3
|13
|9
|9. Lake Country Lutheran
|12-3
|12
|8
|10. Martin Luther
|11-4
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Freedom 6, Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 4, Appleton Xavier 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (7)
|14-0
|79
|1
|2. Stratford (1)
|15-0
|71
|2
|3. Iola-Scandinavia
|14-0
|62
|3
|4. Lourdes Academy
|13-1
|55
|4
|5. Darlington
|15-1
|44
|5
|6. Auburndale
|15-1
|42
|6
|7. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|13-3
|31
|7
|8. Roncalli
|12-3
|24
|10
|9. Fennimore
|13-3
|13
|8
|10. Neillsville
|14-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 6, Shiocton 4.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)
|16-1
|80
|1
|2. Bangor
|15-0
|71
|2
|3. Randolph
|15-0
|64
|3
|4. Monticello
|16-0
|57
|5
|5. Almond-Bancroft
|15-1
|45
|7
|6. Blair-Taylor
|12-2
|37
|4
|7. Rib Lake
|13-2
|32
|9
|8. Lincoln
|14-3
|19
|10
|9. McDonell Central
|12-3
|18
|6
|10. Wauzeka-Steuben
|13-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Thorp 1.
Girls
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 3, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Bay Port (8)
|17-0
|80
|1
|2. Middleton
|15-1
|71
|4
|3. Madison Memorial
|15-1
|55
|2
|4. Germantown
|14-2
|48
|3
|(tie) Appleton East
|16-2
|48
|7
|6. Kimberly
|14-3
|47
|8
|7. Mukwonago
|14-2
|31
|5
|8. Oconomowoc
|14-2
|28
|9
|9. Divine Savior
|14-3
|23
|6
|10. Kettle Moraine
|13-4
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Hortonville (6)
|17-1
|78
|1
|2. Beaver Dam (2)
|15-3
|74
|2
|3. De Forest
|15-2
|62
|3
|4. Pius XI
|14-3
|56
|4
|5. Pewaukee
|14-4
|41
|7
|6. South Milwaukee
|15-2
|39
|8
|7. River Falls
|14-2
|34
|9
|8. Onalaska
|12-4
|23
|6
|9. Union Grove
|13-3
|9
|5
|10. West De Pere
|14-3
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 4, Pulaski 3, Oregon 3, Notre Dame 2, Milwaukee School of Languages 2, Slinger 2, Mosinee 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Platteville (8)
|17-0
|80
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|17-1
|68
|3
|3. Kewaunee
|15-0
|65
|4
|4. Wrightstown
|15-2
|54
|5
|5. Freedom
|15-2
|47
|2
|6. Marshall
|13-4
|31
|6
|7. Prairie du Chien
|12-3
|30
|7
|8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|14-1
|21
|10
|9. Prescott
|12-2
|20
|9
|10. Waupun
|16-2
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Falls 5, Arcadia 5, Laconia 2, Xavier 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (7)
|16-1
|79
|1
|2. Racine Lutheran (1)
|16-0
|70
|2
|3. Howards Grove
|16-0
|64
|3
|4. Melrose-Mindoro
|15-1
|59
|4
|5. Colfax
|14-2
|41
|5
|6. Bonduel
|15-2
|30
|7
|7. Mishicot
|12-3
|29
|6
|8. Neillsville
|14-2
|25
|8
|9. Cuba City
|12-3
|13
|T9
|10. Crandon
|12-3
|11
|T9
Others receiving votes: Colby 6, Mineral Point 6, Brookfield Academy 5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Black Hawk (8)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|15-0
|71
|2
|3. Bangor
|16-1
|62
|3
|4. River Ridge
|16-1
|53
|4
|5. Fall River
|16-1
|52
|5
|6. Oneida Nation
|16-0
|41
|7
|7. Newman Catholic
|15-3
|27
|T8
|8. Shullsburg
|15-3
|21
|6
|9. Prairie Farm
|11-2
|10
|NR
|(tie) Randolph
|13-4
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Loyal 7, Cashton 5, Oakfield 1.