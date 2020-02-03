{{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell boys basketball team dropped three spots to ninth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state boys basketball poll.

The Macks (12-3) are ninth after ranking sixth last week. McDonell fell to Thorp 44-43 last Thursday. The Cardinals (10-5) received votes in the Division 5 poll.

Madison LaFollette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in their respective boys divisions. Bay Port (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top teams by division in the girls poll.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 3, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Madison La Follette (8)14-0801
2. Brookfield Central14-1702
3. Hamilton13-1653
4. Arrowhead13-1574
5. Milwaukee King14-0455
6. Kimberly14-2406
7. Neenah12-2307
8. Brookfield East13-2208
9. Racine Case12-3169
10. Sun Prairie12-21510

Others receiving votes: Madison East 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Onalaska (7)15-1791
2. Seymour (1)15-067T2
3. La Crosse Central11-360T2
4. Hortonville15-2594
5. Stoughton13-2465
6. Nicolet12-3416
7. New Berlin Eisenhower13-3338
8. Monroe12-317NR
9. Grafton12-312NR
10. New Richmond14-37NR

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 5, River Falls 5, Wisconsin Lutheran 3, West De Pere 3, Whitefish Bay 2, Elkhorn Area 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)16-0801
2. East Troy14-1682
3. Wrightstown16-0663
4. Dominican13-2574
5. Oostburg14-1455
6. Wisconsin Dells15-1416
7. St. John's NW Military Academy13-3317
8. Lake Mills13-3139
9. Lake Country Lutheran12-3128
10. Martin Luther11-41110

Others receiving votes: Freedom 6, Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 4, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (7)14-0791
2. Stratford (1)15-0712
3. Iola-Scandinavia14-0623
4. Lourdes Academy13-1554
5. Darlington15-1445
6. Auburndale15-1426
7. Milwaukee Academy of Science13-3317
8. Roncalli12-32410
9. Fennimore13-3138
10. Neillsville14-29NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 6, Shiocton 4.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)16-1801
2. Bangor15-0712
3. Randolph15-0643
4. Monticello16-0575
5. Almond-Bancroft15-1457
6. Blair-Taylor12-2374
7. Rib Lake13-2329
8. Lincoln14-31910
9. McDonell Central12-3186
10. Wauzeka-Steuben13-39NR

Others receiving votes: Thorp 1.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 3, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Bay Port (8)17-0801
2. Middleton15-1714
3. Madison Memorial15-1552
4. Germantown14-2483
(tie) Appleton East16-2487
6. Kimberly14-3478
7. Mukwonago14-2315
8. Oconomowoc14-2289
9. Divine Savior14-3236
10. Kettle Moraine13-4810

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Hortonville (6)17-1781
2. Beaver Dam (2)15-3742
3. De Forest15-2623
4. Pius XI14-3564
5. Pewaukee14-4417
6. South Milwaukee15-2398
7. River Falls14-2349
8. Onalaska12-4236
9. Union Grove13-395
10. West De Pere14-37NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 4, Pulaski 3, Oregon 3, Notre Dame 2, Milwaukee School of Languages 2, Slinger 2, Mosinee 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Platteville (8)17-0801
2. Lake Mills17-1683
3. Kewaunee15-0654
4. Wrightstown15-2545
5. Freedom15-2472
6. Marshall13-4316
7. Prairie du Chien12-3307
8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood14-12110
9. Prescott12-2209
10. Waupun16-211NR

Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Falls 5, Arcadia 5, Laconia 2, Xavier 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Aquinas (7)16-1791
2. Racine Lutheran (1)16-0702
3. Howards Grove16-0643
4. Melrose-Mindoro15-1594
5. Colfax14-2415
6. Bonduel15-2307
7. Mishicot12-3296
8. Neillsville14-2258
9. Cuba City12-313T9
10. Crandon12-311T9

Others receiving votes: Colby 6, Mineral Point 6, Brookfield Academy 5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Black Hawk (8)14-0801
2. Clear Lake15-0712
3. Bangor16-1623
4. River Ridge16-1534
5. Fall River16-1525
6. Oneida Nation16-0417
7. Newman Catholic15-327T8
8. Shullsburg15-3216
9. Prairie Farm11-210NR
(tie) Randolph13-41010

Others receiving votes: Loyal 7, Cashton 5, Oakfield 1.

