The McDonell boys basketball team is ranked fifth in Division 5 in the inaugural Associated Press statewide poll for the 2019-20 season released on Monday.

The Macks (7-1) are behind top-ranked Sheboygan Area Lutheran, Blair-Taylor, Randolph and Bangor in the rankings.

Hamilton (Division 1), La Crosse Central (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) are the top-ranked teams in the other boys divisions.

Bay Port (Division 1), Beaver Dam (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top teams in the girls poll.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Hamilton (7)7-087
2. Madison La Follette7-064
3. Brookfield Central (1)6-160
4. Sun Prairie7-056
5. Neenah6-149
6. Madison East (1)5-146
7. Eau Claire North7-043
8. Arrowhead8-131
9. Kimberly7-229
10. Brookfield East6-117

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee King 11, Kenosha Tremper 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPoints
1. La Crosse Central (8)6-088
2. Onalaska7-169
3. Hortonville9-166
4. Reedsburg Area10-057
5. New Berlin Eisenhower (1)7-251
6. Seymour8-050
7. Stoughton8-236
8. Nicolet7-232
9. De Forest6-217
10. Wisconsin Lutheran6-211

Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7, Monroe 6, River Falls 4, West De Pere 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)7-089
2. East Troy (1)8-174
3. Oostburg7-067
4. Dominican7-066
5. Wrightstown8-061
6. Wisconsin Dells9-139
7. Lake Country Lutheran5-122
8. St. John's NW Military Academy5-320
9. Lake Mills8-116
10. Martin Luther4-215

Others receiving votes: Prescott 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Saint Croix Central 3, Brown Deer 2, Lodi 2, Altoona 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Cuba City (8)7-089
2. Stratford7-072
3. Darlington (1)9-070
4. Fennimore8-050
5. Lourdes Academy6-140
6. Iola-Scandinavia7-039
7. Brookfield Academy6-335
8. Auburndale9-133
9. Roncalli8-126
10. Milwaukee Academy of Science6-323

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 7, Kohler 6, Shiocton 2, Racine Lutheran 1, Belleville 1, Neillsville 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)9-188
2. Blair-Taylor (1)5-073
3. Randolph7-067
4. Bangor6-065
5. McDonell Central7-147
6. Wauzeka-Steuben6-146
7. Monticello8-041
8. Catholic Central7-128
9. Almond-Bancroft9-126
10. Rib Lake7-18

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Kickapoo 1.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Bay Port (5)9-086
2. Madison Memorial (4)10-082
3. Appleton East10-169
4. Germantown7-160
5. Middleton10-150
6. Mukwonago9-147
7. Kimberly9-237
8. Divine Savior7-224
9. Sun Prairie7-217
10. Kettle Moraine8-210

Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 8, Brookfield Central 3, Oconomowoc 1, West Bend West 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Beaver Dam (8)9-289
2. Hortonville (1)11-180
3. Pewaukee10-266
4. De Forest9-154
5. Notre Dame7-250
6. Onalaska7-237
7. South Milwaukee9-129
8. Slinger9-225
9. Monona Grove9-216
10. Pius XI7-315

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 14, New Richmond 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 5, La Crosse Central 4, West De Pere 2, Whitnall 2.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Platteville (7)12-088
2. Freedom (1)8-173
3. Lake Mills (1)11-172
4. Wrightstown7-160
5. Kewaunee7-056
6. Marshall6-429
(tie)Prescott7-029
8. Prairie du Chien8-228
9. Arcadia6-118
10. Edgewood6-411

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Xavier 7, Laconia 5, Watertown Luther Prep 3, Waupun 3, Clinton 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Aquinas (8)10-189
2. Melrose-Mindoro9-078
3. Howards Grove (1)9-070
4. Racine Lutheran9-068
5. Mishicot8-149
6. Cuba City7-141
7. Colfax8-138
8. Winnebago Lutheran Academy7-120
9. Neillsville8-117
10. Crandon7-216

Others receiving votes: Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 4, Unity 2, Bonduel 2, New Glarus 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Black Hawk (7)8-087
2. Clear Lake (2)9-082
3. River Ridge10-168
4. Shullsburg9-159
5. Fall River9-156
6. Bangor7-144
7. Newman Catholic8-231
8. Oneida Nation9-024
9. Loyal7-216
10. Randolph8-29

Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 7, Prairie Farm 6, Royall 5, South Shore 1.

