The McDonell boys basketball team is ranked fifth in Division 5 in the inaugural Associated Press statewide poll for the 2019-20 season released on Monday.
The Macks (7-1) are behind top-ranked Sheboygan Area Lutheran, Blair-Taylor, Randolph and Bangor in the rankings.
Hamilton (Division 1), La Crosse Central (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) are the top-ranked teams in the other boys divisions.
Bay Port (Division 1), Beaver Dam (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top teams in the girls poll.
Boys
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Hamilton (7)
|7-0
|87
|2. Madison La Follette
|7-0
|64
|3. Brookfield Central (1)
|6-1
|60
|4. Sun Prairie
|7-0
|56
|5. Neenah
|6-1
|49
|6. Madison East (1)
|5-1
|46
|7. Eau Claire North
|7-0
|43
|8. Arrowhead
|8-1
|31
|9. Kimberly
|7-2
|29
|10. Brookfield East
|6-1
|17
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee King 11, Kenosha Tremper 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. La Crosse Central (8)
|6-0
|88
|2. Onalaska
|7-1
|69
|3. Hortonville
|9-1
|66
|4. Reedsburg Area
|10-0
|57
|5. New Berlin Eisenhower (1)
|7-2
|51
|6. Seymour
|8-0
|50
|7. Stoughton
|8-2
|36
|8. Nicolet
|7-2
|32
|9. De Forest
|6-2
|17
|10. Wisconsin Lutheran
|6-2
|11
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7, Monroe 6, River Falls 4, West De Pere 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|7-0
|89
|2. East Troy (1)
|8-1
|74
|3. Oostburg
|7-0
|67
|4. Dominican
|7-0
|66
|5. Wrightstown
|8-0
|61
|6. Wisconsin Dells
|9-1
|39
|7. Lake Country Lutheran
|5-1
|22
|8. St. John's NW Military Academy
|5-3
|20
|9. Lake Mills
|8-1
|16
|10. Martin Luther
|4-2
|15
Others receiving votes: Prescott 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Saint Croix Central 3, Brown Deer 2, Lodi 2, Altoona 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Cuba City (8)
|7-0
|89
|2. Stratford
|7-0
|72
|3. Darlington (1)
|9-0
|70
|4. Fennimore
|8-0
|50
|5. Lourdes Academy
|6-1
|40
|6. Iola-Scandinavia
|7-0
|39
|7. Brookfield Academy
|6-3
|35
|8. Auburndale
|9-1
|33
|9. Roncalli
|8-1
|26
|10. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|6-3
|23
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 7, Kohler 6, Shiocton 2, Racine Lutheran 1, Belleville 1, Neillsville 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)
|9-1
|88
|2. Blair-Taylor (1)
|5-0
|73
|3. Randolph
|7-0
|67
|4. Bangor
|6-0
|65
|5. McDonell Central
|7-1
|47
|6. Wauzeka-Steuben
|6-1
|46
|7. Monticello
|8-0
|41
|8. Catholic Central
|7-1
|28
|9. Almond-Bancroft
|9-1
|26
|10. Rib Lake
|7-1
|8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Kickapoo 1.
Girls
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Bay Port (5)
|9-0
|86
|2. Madison Memorial (4)
|10-0
|82
|3. Appleton East
|10-1
|69
|4. Germantown
|7-1
|60
|5. Middleton
|10-1
|50
|6. Mukwonago
|9-1
|47
|7. Kimberly
|9-2
|37
|8. Divine Savior
|7-2
|24
|9. Sun Prairie
|7-2
|17
|10. Kettle Moraine
|8-2
|10
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 8, Brookfield Central 3, Oconomowoc 1, West Bend West 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Beaver Dam (8)
|9-2
|89
|2. Hortonville (1)
|11-1
|80
|3. Pewaukee
|10-2
|66
|4. De Forest
|9-1
|54
|5. Notre Dame
|7-2
|50
|6. Onalaska
|7-2
|37
|7. South Milwaukee
|9-1
|29
|8. Slinger
|9-2
|25
|9. Monona Grove
|9-2
|16
|10. Pius XI
|7-3
|15
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 14, New Richmond 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 5, La Crosse Central 4, West De Pere 2, Whitnall 2.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Platteville (7)
|12-0
|88
|2. Freedom (1)
|8-1
|73
|3. Lake Mills (1)
|11-1
|72
|4. Wrightstown
|7-1
|60
|5. Kewaunee
|7-0
|56
|6. Marshall
|6-4
|29
|(tie)Prescott
|7-0
|29
|8. Prairie du Chien
|8-2
|28
|9. Arcadia
|6-1
|18
|10. Edgewood
|6-4
|11
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Xavier 7, Laconia 5, Watertown Luther Prep 3, Waupun 3, Clinton 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Aquinas (8)
|10-1
|89
|2. Melrose-Mindoro
|9-0
|78
|3. Howards Grove (1)
|9-0
|70
|4. Racine Lutheran
|9-0
|68
|5. Mishicot
|8-1
|49
|6. Cuba City
|7-1
|41
|7. Colfax
|8-1
|38
|8. Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|7-1
|20
|9. Neillsville
|8-1
|17
|10. Crandon
|7-2
|16
Others receiving votes: Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 4, Unity 2, Bonduel 2, New Glarus 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Black Hawk (7)
|8-0
|87
|2. Clear Lake (2)
|9-0
|82
|3. River Ridge
|10-1
|68
|4. Shullsburg
|9-1
|59
|5. Fall River
|9-1
|56
|6. Bangor
|7-1
|44
|7. Newman Catholic
|8-2
|31
|8. Oneida Nation
|9-0
|24
|9. Loyal
|7-2
|16
|10. Randolph
|8-2
|9
Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 7, Prairie Farm 6, Royall 5, South Shore 1.