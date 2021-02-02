Prep Basketball: McDonell boys remain third, girls move into tie for fourth in Associated Press Division 5 state polls

The McDonell boys basketball team held steady at third while the girls moved up one spot into a tie for fourth place in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state polls, released on Tuesday.
The boys (9-3) are third behind top-ranked Hustisford (9-1) and Monticello (9-3) and just in front of Marshfield Columbus (14-5) and Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) in the top five. The girls (7-3) are up one spot and into a tie with Royall (16-3) for fourth in the Division 5 girls standings, trailing top-ranked Black Hawk (17-0), Albany (14-2) and Prairie Farm (13-2).
The McDonell girls basketball team leaned on tidy defense and timely baskets to edge Stanley-Boyd 47-43 on Thursday evening in Stanley.
Neenah (18-1, Division 1), Onalaska (13-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (18-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (13-1, Division 4) are the top teams in the other divisions of the boys poll. Kimberly (21-1, Division 1), Notre Dame (20-1, Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (17-0, Division 3) and Mishicot (12-2, Division 4) were the top teams in the other divisions of the girls poll.
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
BOYS
The poll for the week of Feb. 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Neenah (7);18-1;70;1
2, Kimberly;13-2;63;T2
3, Brookfield East;16-3;52;T2
4, Wauwatosa East;14-3;51;4
5, Brookfield Central;13-4;43;5
6, De Pere;15-2;36;7
7, Franklin;15-2;20;9
8, River Falls;13-2;15;T10
9, Cedarburg;15-3;12;8
(tie), Menomonee Falls;12-5;12;6
Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 5, Milton 4, Waunakee 2.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Onalaska (7);13-0;70;1
2, Pewaukee;16-3;61;3
3, Wisconsin Lutheran;14-2;55;4
4, Whitefish Bay;16-2;45;2
(tie), Monroe;11-1;45;6
6, Wisconsin Dells;11-0;34;7
7, Medford Area;18-2;21;5
8, Lake Mills;15-4;16;10
9, Whitnall;12-2;8;NR
10, East Troy;13-4;7;NR
(tie), Freedom;16-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Edgerton 6, Appleton Xavier 6, Notre Dame 2, Seymour 2.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Racine St. Catherine's (4);18-1;67;1
2, Lake Country Lutheran (3);16-1;66;2
3, St. John's Northwestern Academies;15-4;48;4
4, Cameron;14-1;45;5
5, Kiel;17-2;43;6
6, Oostburg;14-1;35;7
7, Saint Croix Central;14-2;33;3
8, Wrightstown;14-4;21;8
9, Richland Center;11-2;15;9
10, Darlington;13-4;6;10
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 5, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Cuba City (6);13-1;69;1
2, Sheboygan Area Luth. (1);20-0;64;2
3, The Prairie School;15-2;56;3
4, Blair-Taylor;15-1;45;5
5, Roncalli;13-3;34;4
(tie), Lourdes Academy;15-4;34;7
7, Edgar;14-2;31;6
8, Clear Lake;15-0;23;8
9, Cashton;16-1;12;9
10, Bangor;14-2;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 5, Randolph 3, Auburndale 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Hustisford (7);9-1;70;1
2, Monticello;13-2;63;2
3, McDonell Central;9-3;53;3
4, Columbus Catholic;14-5;46;5
5, Wauzeka-Steuben;12-2;37;T6
6, Cambria-Friesland;15-4;36;4
7, Almond-Bancroft;11-4;30;8
8, Royall;12-5;18;10
9, Bruce;10-1;14;9
10, Northwood;12-2;5;NR
(tie), Greenwood;9-3;5;T6
Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 4, Gresham Community 2, Stockbridge 2.
GIRLS
The poll for the week of Feb. 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Kimberly (6);21-1;69;1
2, Germantown;21-1;62;2
3, Brookfield Central (1);19-2;55;3
4, Beaver Dam;18-2;49;4
5, Appleton East;18-3;44;5
6, Hudson;16-0;31;7
7, De Pere;19-2;24;8
8, Arrowhead;16-5;18;6
9, Oak Creek;14-4;12;NR
10, Neenah;14-6;7;9
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 5, Wausau West 4, Union Grove 2, Hortonville 2, Franklin 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Notre Dame (7);20-1;70;1
2, New Berlin Eisenhower;18-4;62;2
3, Reedsburg Area;13-1;55;3
4, Freedom;19-1;50;4
5, Pewaukee;15-6;39;5
6, Waupun;15-3;35;6
7, Jefferson;16-2;25;7
8, West De Pere;15-4;23;8
9, New Berlin West;13-5;15;9
10, Edgerton;16-3;7;10
Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 3, Turner 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Aquinas (7);17-0;70;1
2, Lake Mills;18-1;61;2
3, Prairie du Chien;14-1;52;3
4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy;17-0;50;4
5, Howards Grove;19-1;42;5
6, Saint Croix Falls;16-1;31;8
7, Bonduel;18-0;22;10
8, Marshall;16-3;19;6
(tie), Prescott;15-2;19;9
10, Brillion;19-2;8;7
Others receiving votes: Oostburg 4, Racine Lutheran 3, Wrightstown 3, Neillsville 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Mishicot (6);12-2;69;1
2, Bangor (1);14-1;64;2
3, Phillips;14-1;51;4
4, Randolph;18-2;42;3
5, Unity;19-0;36;6
6, Blair-Taylor;14-2;34;7
7, Crandon;12-4;20;10
8, Fall Creek;9-3;19;8
(tie), Mineral Point;12-5;19;5
10, Cashton;11-5;17;9
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 9, Wabeno-Laona 5.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Black Hawk (7);17-0;70;1
2, Albany;14-2;61;2
3, Prairie Farm;13-2;51;3
4, Royall;16-3;41;4
(tie), McDonell Central;7-3;41;5
6, Northwood;12-3;32;T7
7, Shullsburg;17-6;27;T7
8, Wauzeka-Steuben;12-2;25;9
9, South Shore;13-3;15;10
10, Lincoln;12-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Three Lakes 7, Loyal 4, Monticello 2.