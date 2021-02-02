 Skip to main content
Prep Basketball: McDonell boys remain third, girls move into tie for fourth in Associated Press Division 5 state polls
Prep Basketball: McDonell boys remain third, girls move into tie for fourth in Associated Press Division 5 state polls

The McDonell boys basketball team held steady at third while the girls moved up one spot into a tie for fourth place in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state polls, released on Tuesday.

The boys (9-3) are third behind top-ranked Hustisford (9-1) and Monticello (9-3) and just in front of Marshfield Columbus (14-5) and Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) in the top five. The girls (7-3) are up one spot and into a tie with Royall (16-3) for fourth in the Division 5 girls standings, trailing top-ranked Black Hawk (17-0), Albany (14-2) and Prairie Farm (13-2).

Neenah (18-1, Division 1), Onalaska (13-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (18-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (13-1, Division 4) are the top teams in the other divisions of the boys poll. Kimberly (21-1, Division 1), Notre Dame (20-1, Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (17-0, Division 3) and Mishicot (12-2, Division 4) were the top teams in the other divisions of the girls poll.

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

BOYS

The poll for the week of Feb. 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Neenah (7);18-1;70;1

2, Kimberly;13-2;63;T2

3, Brookfield East;16-3;52;T2

4, Wauwatosa East;14-3;51;4

5, Brookfield Central;13-4;43;5

6, De Pere;15-2;36;7

7, Franklin;15-2;20;9

8, River Falls;13-2;15;T10

9, Cedarburg;15-3;12;8

(tie), Menomonee Falls;12-5;12;6

Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 5, Milton 4, Waunakee 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Onalaska (7);13-0;70;1

2, Pewaukee;16-3;61;3

3, Wisconsin Lutheran;14-2;55;4

4, Whitefish Bay;16-2;45;2

(tie), Monroe;11-1;45;6

6, Wisconsin Dells;11-0;34;7

7, Medford Area;18-2;21;5

8, Lake Mills;15-4;16;10

9, Whitnall;12-2;8;NR

10, East Troy;13-4;7;NR

(tie), Freedom;16-3;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Edgerton 6, Appleton Xavier 6, Notre Dame 2, Seymour 2.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Racine St. Catherine's (4);18-1;67;1

2, Lake Country Lutheran (3);16-1;66;2

3, St. John's Northwestern Academies;15-4;48;4

4, Cameron;14-1;45;5

5, Kiel;17-2;43;6

6, Oostburg;14-1;35;7

7, Saint Croix Central;14-2;33;3

8, Wrightstown;14-4;21;8

9, Richland Center;11-2;15;9

10, Darlington;13-4;6;10

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 5, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Cuba City (6);13-1;69;1

2, Sheboygan Area Luth. (1);20-0;64;2

3, The Prairie School;15-2;56;3

4, Blair-Taylor;15-1;45;5

5, Roncalli;13-3;34;4

(tie), Lourdes Academy;15-4;34;7

7, Edgar;14-2;31;6

8, Clear Lake;15-0;23;8

9, Cashton;16-1;12;9

10, Bangor;14-2;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 5, Randolph 3, Auburndale 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Hustisford (7);9-1;70;1

2, Monticello;13-2;63;2

3, McDonell Central;9-3;53;3

4, Columbus Catholic;14-5;46;5

5, Wauzeka-Steuben;12-2;37;T6

6, Cambria-Friesland;15-4;36;4

7, Almond-Bancroft;11-4;30;8

8, Royall;12-5;18;10

9, Bruce;10-1;14;9

10, Northwood;12-2;5;NR

(tie), Greenwood;9-3;5;T6

Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 4, Gresham Community 2, Stockbridge 2.

GIRLS

The poll for the week of Feb. 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Kimberly (6);21-1;69;1

2, Germantown;21-1;62;2

3, Brookfield Central (1);19-2;55;3

4, Beaver Dam;18-2;49;4

5, Appleton East;18-3;44;5

6, Hudson;16-0;31;7

7, De Pere;19-2;24;8

8, Arrowhead;16-5;18;6

9, Oak Creek;14-4;12;NR

10, Neenah;14-6;7;9

Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 5, Wausau West 4, Union Grove 2, Hortonville 2, Franklin 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Notre Dame (7);20-1;70;1

2, New Berlin Eisenhower;18-4;62;2

3, Reedsburg Area;13-1;55;3

4, Freedom;19-1;50;4

5, Pewaukee;15-6;39;5

6, Waupun;15-3;35;6

7, Jefferson;16-2;25;7

8, West De Pere;15-4;23;8

9, New Berlin West;13-5;15;9

10, Edgerton;16-3;7;10

Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 3, Turner 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Aquinas (7);17-0;70;1

2, Lake Mills;18-1;61;2

3, Prairie du Chien;14-1;52;3

4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy;17-0;50;4

5, Howards Grove;19-1;42;5

6, Saint Croix Falls;16-1;31;8

7, Bonduel;18-0;22;10

8, Marshall;16-3;19;6

(tie), Prescott;15-2;19;9

10, Brillion;19-2;8;7

Others receiving votes: Oostburg 4, Racine Lutheran 3, Wrightstown 3, Neillsville 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Mishicot (6);12-2;69;1

2, Bangor (1);14-1;64;2

3, Phillips;14-1;51;4

4, Randolph;18-2;42;3

5, Unity;19-0;36;6

6, Blair-Taylor;14-2;34;7

7, Crandon;12-4;20;10

8, Fall Creek;9-3;19;8

(tie), Mineral Point;12-5;19;5

10, Cashton;11-5;17;9

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 9, Wabeno-Laona 5.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Black Hawk (7);17-0;70;1

2, Albany;14-2;61;2

3, Prairie Farm;13-2;51;3

4, Royall;16-3;41;4

(tie), McDonell Central;7-3;41;5

6, Northwood;12-3;32;T7

7, Shullsburg;17-6;27;T7

8, Wauzeka-Steuben;12-2;25;9

9, South Shore;13-3;15;10

10, Lincoln;12-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Three Lakes 7, Loyal 4, Monticello 2.

