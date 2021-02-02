Prep Basketball: McDonell boys remain third, girls move into tie for fourth in Associated Press Division 5 state polls

The McDonell boys basketball team held steady at third while the girls moved up one spot into a tie for fourth place in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state polls, released on Tuesday.

The boys (9-3) are third behind top-ranked Hustisford (9-1) and Monticello (9-3) and just in front of Marshfield Columbus (14-5) and Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2) in the top five. The girls (7-3) are up one spot and into a tie with Royall (16-3) for fourth in the Division 5 girls standings, trailing top-ranked Black Hawk (17-0), Albany (14-2) and Prairie Farm (13-2).

Neenah (18-1, Division 1), Onalaska (13-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (18-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (13-1, Division 4) are the top teams in the other divisions of the boys poll. Kimberly (21-1, Division 1), Notre Dame (20-1, Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (17-0, Division 3) and Mishicot (12-2, Division 4) were the top teams in the other divisions of the girls poll.

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

BOYS

The poll for the week of Feb. 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1