Prep Basketball: McDonell boys remain third in Associated Press Division 5 state rankings

The McDonell boys basketball team remained third in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.
The Macks (10-4) trailed top-ranked Hustisford (11-2) and second-ranked Monticello (13-2) at the top of the standings with McDonell receiving one of nine first-place votes.
The McDonell girls team (8-3) is fifth, down one spot from last week's tie with Royal for fourth place. Black Hawk (17-0) is first in the Division 5 girls standings with Albany (16-2) second, Prairie Farm (16-2) third and Royall (18-3) fourth.
Kimberly (17-2, Division 1), Onalaska (14-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (21-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (15-1, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the boys poll while Kimberly (22-1, Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (22-1, Division 2), La Crosse Aquinas (17-0, Division 3) and Mishicot (14-2, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the girls poll.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Kimberly (9)
|17-2
|90
|2
|2. Neenah
|20-2
|78
|1
|3. Wauwatosa East
|16-3
|74
|4
|4. Brookfield Central
|15-5
|59
|5
|5. Brookfield East
|17-4
|51
|3
|6. River Falls
|15-2
|44
|8
|7. Cedarburg
|18-3
|34
|T9
|8. De Pere
|17-3
|29
|6
|9. Franklin
|16-5
|17
|7
|10. Waukesha West
|13-3
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Menomonee Falls 5, Waunakee 4, Milton 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Onalaska (8)
|14-0
|89
|1
|2. Pewaukee (1)
|20-3
|81
|2
|3. Wisconsin Lutheran
|17-2
|72
|3
|4. Whitefish Bay
|19-2
|58
|T4
|5. Monroe
|12-1
|57
|T4
|6. Medford Area
|21-2
|45
|7
|7. Wisconsin Dells
|12-1
|32
|6
|8. Whitnall
|14-3
|21
|9
|9. Lake Mills
|16-5
|11
|8
|10. East Troy
|15-5
|9
|T10
Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 8, Edgerton 5, Seymour 5, Freedom 2.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (9)
|21-1
|90
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|19-1
|81
|2
|3. St. John's Northwestern Academies
|17-5
|61
|3
|4. Cameron
|16-1
|59
|4
|4. Oostburg
|18-1
|59
|6
|6. Saint Croix Central
|16-2
|40
|7
|7. Kiel
|18-3
|31
|5
|8. Wrightstown
|17-4
|30
|8
|9. Darlington
|15-4
|29
|10
|10. Lakeside Lutheran
|15-4
|7
|NR
|(tie) Richland Center
|12-3
|7
|9
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (3)
|15-1
|83
|1
|2. The Prairie School (4)
|17-3
|80
|3
|3. Sheboygan Area Luth. (2)
|20-1
|78
|2
|4. Blair-Taylor
|19-1
|62
|4
|5. Lourdes Academy
|18-4
|42
|T5
|6. Edgar
|17-2
|36
|7
|7. Roncalli
|16-4
|33
|T5
|8. Clear Lake
|17-0
|32
|8
|9. Cashton
|17-3
|19
|9
|10. Bangor
|16-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Randolph 10, Hurley 5.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Hustisford (5)
|11-2
|84
|1
|2. Monticello (3)
|13-2
|83
|2
|3. McDonell Central (1)
|10-4
|74
|3
|4. Columbus Catholic
|16-5
|61
|4
|5. Wauzeka-Steuben
|12-2
|55
|5
|6. Almond-Bancroft
|11-4
|46
|T6
|7. Cambria-Friesland
|17-5
|35
|T6
|8. Bruce
|11-3
|15
|9
|9. Stockbridge
|17-3
|13
|NR
|10. Northwood
|12-4
|8
|T10
Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 7, Royall 4, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Greenwood 2, Turtle Lake 2, Port Edwards 1, Florence 1, Drummond 1.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Kimberly (9)
|22-1
|90
|1
|2. Germantown
|23-1
|81
|2
|3. Beaver Dam
|20-2
|68
|4
|4. Appleton East
|18-3
|63
|5
|5. Hudson
|18-0
|48
|6
|6. Brookfield Central
|20-3
|47
|3
|7. De Pere
|21-3
|35
|7
|8. Arrowhead
|18-5
|24
|8
|9. Oak Creek
|17-4
|22
|9
|10. Wausau West
|15-1
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 4, Union Grove 2, Kaukauna 2, Brookfield East 2, Neenah 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Notre Dame (9)
|22-1
|90
|1
|2. New Berlin Eisenhower
|20-4
|79
|2
|3. Reedsburg Area
|15-1
|70
|3
|4. Freedom
|22-1
|66
|4
|5. Pewaukee
|17-6
|51
|5
|6. Waupun
|17-3
|47
|6
|7. West De Pere
|16-4
|37
|8
|8. Edgerton
|16-3
|21
|10
|9. Jefferson
|17-2
|15
|7
|10. New Berlin West
|15-6
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 3, Turner 2, Catholic Memorial 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (9)
|17-0
|90
|1
|2. Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|19-0
|75
|4
|3. Saint Croix Falls
|18-1
|56
|6
|4. Lake Mills
|19-2
|55
|2
|5. Marshall
|19-3
|52
|T8
|6. Prairie du Chien
|15-2
|50
|3
|7. Howards Grove
|20-1
|41
|5
|8. Bonduel
|20-0
|38
|7
|9. Prescott
|17-2
|18
|T8
|10. Brillion
|20-2
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Racine Lutheran 4, Oostburg 4, Wrightstown 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Mishicot (9)
|14-2
|90
|1
|2. Phillips
|15-1
|76
|3
|3. Bangor
|15-2
|72
|2
|4. Unity
|20-0
|57
|5
|5. Randolph
|18-3
|50
|4
|6. Blair-Taylor
|16-3
|42
|6
|7. Crandon
|15-4
|38
|7
|8. Mineral Point
|12-5
|25
|T8
|9. Cochrane-Fountain City
|13-3
|16
|NR
|10. Fall Creek
|10-5
|14
|T8
Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 9, Cashton 5, Hurley 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Black Hawk (9)
|17-0
|90
|1
|2. Albany
|16-2
|76
|2
|3. Prairie Farm
|16-2
|67
|3
|4. Royall
|18-3
|66
|T4
|5. McDonell Central
|8-3
|48
|T4
|6. Northwood
|14-3
|42
|6
|7. Shullsburg
|17-6
|41
|7
|8. South Shore
|16-3
|28
|9
|9. Wauzeka-Steuben
|13-3
|13
|8
|10. Lincoln
|14-2
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Three Lakes 9, Loyal 2, Monticello 1.