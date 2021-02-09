 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Basketball: McDonell boys remain third in Associated Press Division 5 state rankings
top story
Prep Basketball

Prep Basketball: McDonell boys remain third in Associated Press Division 5 state rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

Video highlights from the Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 prep boys basketball matchup between McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild in Osseo.

The McDonell boys basketball team remained third in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Macks (10-4) trailed top-ranked Hustisford (11-2) and second-ranked Monticello (13-2) at the top of the standings with McDonell receiving one of nine first-place votes.

The McDonell girls team (8-3) is fifth, down one spot from last week's tie with Royal for fourth place. Black Hawk (17-0) is first in the Division 5 girls standings with Albany (16-2) second, Prairie Farm (16-2) third and Royall (18-3) fourth.

Kimberly (17-2, Division 1), Onalaska (14-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (21-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (15-1, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the boys poll while Kimberly (22-1, Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (22-1, Division 2), La Crosse Aquinas (17-0, Division 3) and Mishicot (14-2, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the girls poll.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Kimberly (9)17-2902
2. Neenah20-2781
3. Wauwatosa East16-3744
4. Brookfield Central15-5595
5. Brookfield East17-4513
6. River Falls15-2448
7. Cedarburg18-334T9
8. De Pere17-3296
9. Franklin16-5177
10. Waukesha West13-38NR

Others receiving votes: Menomonee Falls 5, Waunakee 4, Milton 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Onalaska (8)14-0891
2. Pewaukee (1)20-3812
3. Wisconsin Lutheran17-2723
4. Whitefish Bay19-258T4
5. Monroe12-157T4
6. Medford Area21-2457
7. Wisconsin Dells12-1326
8. Whitnall14-3219
9. Lake Mills16-5118
10. East Troy15-59T10

Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 8, Edgerton 5, Seymour 5, Freedom 2.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (9)21-1901
2. Lake Country Lutheran19-1812
3. St. John's Northwestern Academies17-5613
4. Cameron16-1594
4. Oostburg18-1596
6. Saint Croix Central16-2407
7. Kiel18-3315
8. Wrightstown17-4308
9. Darlington15-42910
10. Lakeside Lutheran15-47NR
(tie) Richland Center12-379

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (3)15-1831
2. The Prairie School (4)17-3803
3. Sheboygan Area Luth. (2)20-1782
4. Blair-Taylor19-1624
5. Lourdes Academy18-442T5
6. Edgar17-2367
7. Roncalli16-433T5
8. Clear Lake17-0328
9. Cashton17-3199
10. Bangor16-21510

Others receiving votes: Randolph 10, Hurley 5.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Hustisford (5)11-2841
2. Monticello (3)13-2832
3. McDonell Central (1)10-4743
4. Columbus Catholic16-5614
5. Wauzeka-Steuben12-2555
6. Almond-Bancroft11-446T6
7. Cambria-Friesland17-535T6
8. Bruce11-3159
9. Stockbridge17-313NR
10. Northwood12-48T10

Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 7, Royall 4, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Greenwood 2, Turtle Lake 2, Port Edwards 1, Florence 1, Drummond 1.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Kimberly (9)22-1901
2. Germantown23-1812
3. Beaver Dam20-2684
4. Appleton East18-3635
5. Hudson18-0486
6. Brookfield Central20-3473
7. De Pere21-3357
8. Arrowhead18-5248
9. Oak Creek17-4229
10. Wausau West15-16NR

Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 4, Union Grove 2, Kaukauna 2, Brookfield East 2, Neenah 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Notre Dame (9)22-1901
2. New Berlin Eisenhower20-4792
3. Reedsburg Area15-1703
4. Freedom22-1664
5. Pewaukee17-6515
6. Waupun17-3476
7. West De Pere16-4378
8. Edgerton16-32110
9. Jefferson17-2157
10. New Berlin West15-6139

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 3, Turner 2, Catholic Memorial 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Aquinas (9)17-0901
2. Winnebago Lutheran Academy19-0754
3. Saint Croix Falls18-1566
4. Lake Mills19-2552
5. Marshall19-352T8
6. Prairie du Chien15-2503
7. Howards Grove20-1415
8. Bonduel20-0387
9. Prescott17-218T8
10. Brillion20-21010

Others receiving votes: Racine Lutheran 4, Oostburg 4, Wrightstown 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Mishicot (9)14-2901
2. Phillips15-1763
3. Bangor15-2722
4. Unity20-0575
5. Randolph18-3504
6. Blair-Taylor16-3426
7. Crandon15-4387
8. Mineral Point12-525T8
9. Cochrane-Fountain City13-316NR
10. Fall Creek10-514T8

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 9, Cashton 5, Hurley 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Black Hawk (9)17-0901
2. Albany16-2762
3. Prairie Farm16-2673
4. Royall18-366T4
5. McDonell Central8-348T4
6. Northwood14-3426
7. Shullsburg17-6417
8. South Shore16-3289
9. Wauzeka-Steuben13-3138
10. Lincoln14-21010

Others receiving votes: Three Lakes 9, Loyal 2, Monticello 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tony Granato looks back on Badgers' sweep of Minnesota, ahead to series at Michigan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News