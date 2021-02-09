Prep Basketball: McDonell boys remain third in Associated Press Division 5 state rankings

Video highlights from the Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 prep boys basketball matchup between McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild in Osseo.

The McDonell boys basketball team remained third in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Macks (10-4) trailed top-ranked Hustisford (11-2) and second-ranked Monticello (13-2) at the top of the standings with McDonell receiving one of nine first-place votes.

The McDonell girls team (8-3) is fifth, down one spot from last week's tie with Royal for fourth place. Black Hawk (17-0) is first in the Division 5 girls standings with Albany (16-2) second, Prairie Farm (16-2) third and Royall (18-3) fourth.

Kimberly (17-2, Division 1), Onalaska (14-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (21-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (15-1, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the boys poll while Kimberly (22-1, Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (22-1, Division 2), La Crosse Aquinas (17-0, Division 3) and Mishicot (14-2, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the girls poll.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters: