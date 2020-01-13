The McDonell boys basketball team slipped to eighth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Monday.
The Macks (8-2) fell three spots to number eight after losing to Altoona 74-64 last Friday. Sheboygan Area Lutheran (10-1) is ranked first in Division 5, followed by a tie for second between Bangor (9-0) and Randolph (9-0), Blair-Taylor (6-1) in fourth and Wauzeka-Steuben (8-1) in fifth.
Hamilton (Division 1), La Crosse Central (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the other boys divisions. Bay Port (Division 1), Beaver Dam (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top-ranked girls teams.
Boys
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Hamilton (8)
|10-0
|90
|1
|2. Madison La Follette
|9-0
|71
|2
|3. Brookfield Central
|7-1
|53
|3
|4. Neenah
|8-1
|44
|5
|5. Eau Claire North
|9-0
|43
|7
|6. Sun Prairie
|8-1
|42
|4
|7. Arrowhead
|10-1
|41
|8
|8. Kimberly
|9-2
|22
|9
|9. Madison East
|6-2
|19
|6
|10. Milwaukee King
|9-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 9, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. La Crosse Central (8)
|7-0
|80
|1
|2. Onalaska
|9-1
|72
|2
|3. Seymour
|10-0
|57
|6
|4. Hortonville
|10-2
|52
|3
|5. De Forest
|8-2
|37
|9
|6. Stoughton
|9-2
|36
|7
|7. Reedsburg Area
|10-1
|35
|4
|8. Wisconsin Lutheran
|8-2
|22
|10
|9. Nicolet
|8-3
|19
|8
|10. New Berlin Eisenhower
|8-3
|14
|5
Others receiving votes: Monroe 8, Grafton 3, Wauwatosa West 2, West De Pere 1, Whitefish Bay 1, New Richmond 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|9-0
|80
|1
|2. Dominican
|9-0
|62
|4
|(tie) East Troy
|9-1
|62
|2
|4. Oostburg
|8-0
|61
|3
|5. Wrightstown
|10-0
|55
|5
|6. Wisconsin Dells
|10-1
|37
|6
|7. Lake Mills
|10-1
|30
|9
|8. St. John's NW Military Academy
|6-3
|18
|8
|9. Martin Luther
|6-2
|17
|10
|10. Lake Country Lutheran
|6-2
|8
|7
Others receiving votes: Lodi 3, Altoona 3, Freedom 3, Prescott 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (8)
|9-0
|80
|1
|2. Stratford
|9-0
|69
|2
|3. Darlington
|11-0
|61
|3
|4. Iola-Scandinavia
|9-0
|51
|6
|5. Lourdes Academy
|7-1
|39
|5
|6. Roncalli
|9-1
|35
|9
|7. Auburndale
|10-1
|32
|8
|8. Brookfield Academy
|8-3
|29
|7
|9. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|9-3
|17
|10
|10. Fennimore
|8-2
|16
|4
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 8, Kohler 2, Shiocton 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7)
|10-1
|79
|1
|2. Bangor (1)
|9-0
|65
|4
|(tie) Randolph
|9-0
|65
|3
|4. Blair-Taylor
|6-1
|56
|2
|5. Wauzeka-Steuben
|8-1
|48
|6
|6. Monticello
|10-0
|44
|7
|7. Almond-Bancroft
|10-1
|24
|9
|8. McDonell Central
|8-2
|23
|5
|9. Rib Lake
|9-1
|17
|10
|(tie) Catholic Central
|8-2
|17
|8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2.
Girls
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Bay Port (5)
|11-0
|77
|1
|2. Madison Memorial (3)
|11-0
|73
|2
|3. Appleton East
|12-1
|61
|3
|4. Germantown
|9-1
|57
|4
|5. Middleton
|11-1
|46
|5
|6. Mukwonago
|11-1
|44
|6
|7. Divine Savior
|9-2
|32
|8
|8. Kettle Moraine
|10-2
|18
|10
|8. Kimberly
|9-3
|18
|7
|10. Brookfield Central
|6-4
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hamilton 1, Milwaukee King 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Beaver Dam (7)
|11-2
|79
|1
|2. Hortonville (1)
|12-1
|73
|2
|3. Onalaska
|8-2
|55
|6
|4. Pewaukee
|11-3
|46
|3
|5. Notre Dame
|8-3
|39
|5
|(tie) South Milwaukee
|11-1
|39
|7
|7. De Forest
|10-2
|37
|4
|8. Pius XI
|9-3
|24
|10
|(tie) Monona Grove
|10-2
|24
|9
|10. Union Grove
|10-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Slinger 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 3, River Falls 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Platteville (8)
|13-0
|80
|1
|2. Freedom
|10-1
|70
|2
|3. Lake Mills
|12-1
|59
|3
|(tie) Wrightstown
|9-1
|59
|4
|5. Kewaunee
|9-0
|51
|5
|6. Arcadia
|8-1
|25
|9
|(tie) Prescott
|8-1
|25
|T6
|8. Marshall
|7-4
|23
|T6
|9. Prairie du Chien
|9-3
|18
|8
|10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|11-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 8, Laconia 7, Xavier 5.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (7)
|11-1
|79
|1
|2. Melrose-Mindoro
|10-0
|70
|2
|3. Howards Grove
|11-0
|62
|3
|4. Racine Lutheran (1)
|10-0
|61
|4
|5. Cuba City
|8-1
|46
|6
|6. Mishicot
|8-2
|36
|5
|7. Neillsville
|9-1
|34
|9
|8. Crandon
|8-2
|23
|10
|9. Colfax
|9-2
|19
|7
|10. Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|8-2
|5
|8
Others receiving votes: Unity 2, Bonduel 2, Brookfield Academy 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Black Hawk (7)
|10-0
|79
|1
|2. Clear Lake (1)
|11-0
|73
|2
|3. River Ridge
|11-1
|62
|3
|4. Fall River
|11-1
|51
|5
|5. Bangor
|9-1
|49
|6
|6. Newman Catholic
|10-2
|37
|7
|7. Shullsburg
|10-2
|36
|4
|8. Oneida Nation
|11-0
|27
|8
|9. Loyal
|8-2
|15
|9
|10. Prairie Farm
|8-1
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Royall 2, Blair-Taylor 2.