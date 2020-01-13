{{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell boys basketball team slipped to eighth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Monday.

The Macks (8-2) fell three spots to number eight after losing to Altoona 74-64 last Friday. Sheboygan Area Lutheran (10-1) is ranked first in Division 5, followed by a tie for second between Bangor (9-0) and Randolph (9-0), Blair-Taylor (6-1) in fourth and Wauzeka-Steuben (8-1) in fifth.

Hamilton (Division 1), La Crosse Central (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the other boys divisions. Bay Port (Division 1), Beaver Dam (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top-ranked girls teams.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Hamilton (8)10-0901
2. Madison La Follette9-0712
3. Brookfield Central7-1533
4. Neenah8-1445
5. Eau Claire North9-0437
6. Sun Prairie8-1424
7. Arrowhead10-1418
8. Kimberly9-2229
9. Madison East6-2196
10. Milwaukee King9-015NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 9, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. La Crosse Central (8)7-0801
2. Onalaska9-1722
3. Seymour10-0576
4. Hortonville10-2523
5. De Forest8-2379
6. Stoughton9-2367
7. Reedsburg Area10-1354
8. Wisconsin Lutheran8-22210
9. Nicolet8-3198
10. New Berlin Eisenhower8-3145

Others receiving votes: Monroe 8, Grafton 3, Wauwatosa West 2, West De Pere 1, Whitefish Bay 1, New Richmond 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)9-0801
2. Dominican9-0624
(tie) East Troy9-1622
4. Oostburg8-0613
5. Wrightstown10-0555
6. Wisconsin Dells10-1376
7. Lake Mills10-1309
8. St. John's NW Military Academy6-3188
9. Martin Luther6-21710
10. Lake Country Lutheran6-287

Others receiving votes: Lodi 3, Altoona 3, Freedom 3, Prescott 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (8)9-0801
2. Stratford9-0692
3. Darlington11-0613
4. Iola-Scandinavia9-0516
5. Lourdes Academy7-1395
6. Roncalli9-1359
7. Auburndale10-1328
8. Brookfield Academy8-3297
9. Milwaukee Academy of Science9-31710
10. Fennimore8-2164

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 8, Kohler 2, Shiocton 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7)10-1791
2. Bangor (1)9-0654
(tie) Randolph9-0653
4. Blair-Taylor6-1562
5. Wauzeka-Steuben8-1486
6. Monticello10-0447
7. Almond-Bancroft10-1249
8. McDonell Central8-2235
9. Rib Lake9-11710
(tie) Catholic Central8-2178

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Bay Port (5)11-0771
2. Madison Memorial (3)11-0732
3. Appleton East12-1613
4. Germantown9-1574
5. Middleton11-1465
6. Mukwonago11-1446
7. Divine Savior9-2328
8. Kettle Moraine10-21810
8. Kimberly9-3187
10. Brookfield Central6-46NR

Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hamilton 1, Milwaukee King 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Beaver Dam (7)11-2791
2. Hortonville (1)12-1732
3. Onalaska8-2556
4. Pewaukee11-3463
5. Notre Dame8-3395
(tie) South Milwaukee11-1397
7. De Forest10-2374
8. Pius XI9-32410
(tie) Monona Grove10-2249
10. Union Grove10-113NR

Others receiving votes: Slinger 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 3, River Falls 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Platteville (8)13-0801
2. Freedom10-1702
3. Lake Mills12-1593
(tie) Wrightstown9-1594
5. Kewaunee9-0515
6. Arcadia8-1259
(tie) Prescott8-125T6
8. Marshall7-423T6
9. Prairie du Chien9-3188
10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood11-010NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 8, Laconia 7, Xavier 5.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Aquinas (7)11-1791
2. Melrose-Mindoro10-0702
3. Howards Grove11-0623
4. Racine Lutheran (1)10-0614
5. Cuba City8-1466
6. Mishicot8-2365
7. Neillsville9-1349
8. Crandon8-22310
9. Colfax9-2197
10. Winnebago Lutheran Academy8-258

Others receiving votes: Unity 2, Bonduel 2, Brookfield Academy 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Black Hawk (7)10-0791
2. Clear Lake (1)11-0732
3. River Ridge11-1623
4. Fall River11-1515
5. Bangor9-1496
6. Newman Catholic10-2377
7. Shullsburg10-2364
8. Oneida Nation11-0278
9. Loyal8-2159
10. Prairie Farm8-14NR

Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Royall 2, Blair-Taylor 2.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0