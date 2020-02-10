The McDonell boys basketball team was tied for eighth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll on Monday.
The Macks (13-4) are tied with Wauzeka-Steuben (14-3) for ninth in the poll after McDonell was ninth a week ago. Thorp received votes in the Division 5 rankings, just outside the top ten. Sheboygan Area Lutheran (17-1) garnered all seven first-place votes in the poll, followed by Bangor (16-0), Randolph (17-0), Blair-Taylor (15-2) and Rib Lake (15-2).
Madison La Follette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in their respective boys polls.
Bay Port (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top girls teams in their respective divisions.
Boys
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Madison La Follette (7)
|16-0
|70
|1
|2. Brookfield Central
|16-1
|63
|2
|3. Hamilton
|15-2
|52
|3
|4. Arrowhead
|15-1
|50
|4
|5. Milwaukee King
|15-0
|40
|5
|6. Kimberly
|16-2
|35
|6
|7. Neenah
|14-2
|29
|7
|8. Racine Case
|14-3
|24
|9
|9. Brookfield East
|14-3
|13
|8
|10. Sun Prairie
|13-3
|5
|10
Others receiving votes:
Madison East 2, D.C. Everest 1, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Onalaska (7)
|17-1
|70
|1
|2. La Crosse Central
|13-4
|61
|3
|3. Stoughton
|15-2
|49
|5
|4. Seymour
|15-1
|44
|2
|(tie) Nicolet
|14-3
|44
|6
|6. Hortonville
|16-3
|39
|4
|7. New Berlin Eisenhower
|14-4
|19
|7
|8. New Richmond
|14-2
|12
|10
|9. Wisconsin Lutheran
|13-4
|10
|NR
|10. Whitefish Bay
|12-5
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes:
River Falls 8, Grafton 7, Elkhorn Area 6, Monroe 4, Reedsburg Area 2, Ashwaubenon 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (7)
|17-0
|70
|1
|2. East Troy
|16-1
|63
|2
|3. Dominican
|15-2
|56
|4
|4. Wisconsin Dells
|16-1
|46
|6
|5. Wrightstown
|16-1
|37
|3
|6. Oostburg
|14-2
|35
|5
|7. St. John's NW Military Academy
|15-3
|34
|7
|8. Lake Mills
|15-3
|15
|8
|9. Lake Country Lutheran
|14-3
|11
|9
|10. Martin Luther
|12-4
|10
|10
Others receiving votes:
Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 1, Appleton Xavier 1, Freedom 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (6)
|16-0
|69
|1
|2. Stratford (1)
|17-0
|63
|2
|3. Iola-Scandinavia
|16-0
|53
|3
|4. Lourdes Academy
|16-1
|50
|4
|5. Darlington
|17-1
|38
|5
|6. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|14-3
|36
|7
|7. Roncalli
|15-3
|26
|8
|8. Auburndale
|16-2
|25
|6
|9. Neillsville
|15-2
|13
|10
|10. Shiocton
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes:
You have free articles remaining.
Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7)
|17-1
|70
|1
|2. Bangor
|16-0
|62
|2
|3. Randolph
|17-0
|57
|3
|4. Blair-Taylor
|15-2
|44
|6
|5. Rib Lake
|15-2
|39
|7
|6. Monticello
|17-1
|36
|4
|7. Almond-Bancroft
|17-2
|34
|5
|8. McDonell Central
|13-4
|13
|9
|8. Wauzeka-Steuben
|14-3
|13
|NR
|10. Lincoln
|14-4
|8
|8
Others receiving votes:
Thorp 4, Hilbert 3, Catholic Central 2.
Girls
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Bay Port (7)
|19-0
|70
|1
|2. Middleton
|17-1
|62
|2
|3. Madison Memorial
|17-1
|52
|3
|4. Germantown
|16-2
|48
|T4
|5. Appleton East
|17-2
|42
|T4
|6. Mukwonago
|16-2
|37
|7
|7. Divine Savior
|16-3
|31
|9
|8. Kettle Moraine
|15-4
|17
|10
|9. Kimberly
|14-4
|15
|6
|10. Oconomowoc
|15-3
|6
|8
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 5.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Hortonville (6)
|18-1
|69
|1
|2. Beaver Dam (1)
|17-3
|64
|2
|3. De Forest
|17-2
|55
|3
|4. Pius XI
|16-3
|49
|4
|5. Pewaukee
|16-4
|39
|5
|6. River Falls
|16-2
|37
|7
|7. Onalaska
|14-4
|25
|8
|8. West De Pere
|16-3
|14
|10
|9. South Milwaukee
|16-6
|13
|6
|10. New Berlin Eisenhower
|14-6
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 5, Oregon 3, Pulaski 3, Slinger 2.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Platteville (7)
|18-0
|70
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|18-1
|61
|2
|3. Wrightstown
|17-2
|53
|4
|4. Freedom
|17-2
|46
|5
|5. Kewaunee
|16-1
|41
|3
|6. Marshall
|14-4
|30
|6
|7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|17-1
|26
|8
|8. Prescott
|15-2
|21
|9
|9. Waupun
|17-2
|18
|10
|10. Saint Croix Falls
|17-0
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Valders 6, Prairie du Chien 6.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Aquinas (6)
|17-1
|69
|1
|2. Racine Lutheran (1)
|18-0
|62
|2
|3. Howards Grove
|18-0
|57
|3
|4. Melrose-Mindoro
|17-1
|50
|4
|5. Colfax
|16-2
|41
|5
|6. Bonduel
|17-2
|30
|6
|7. Mishicot
|14-3
|29
|7
|8. Neillsville
|16-2
|19
|8
|9. Crandon
|14-3
|12
|10
|10. Mineral Point
|16-3
|9
Others receiving votes: Cuba City 5, Brookfield Academy 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Black Hawk (7)
|17-0
|70
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|18-0
|63
|2
|3. Bangor
|18-1
|54
|3
|4. River Ridge
|19-1
|49
|4
|5. Fall River
|18-1
|44
|5
|6. Oneida Nation
|19-0
|34
|6
|7. Newman Catholic
|16-3
|27
|7
|8. Shullsburg
|17-3
|20
|8
|9. Prairie Farm
|13-2
|13
|T9
|10. Randolph
|15-4
|9
|T9
Others receiving votes: Loyal 1, Cashton 1.