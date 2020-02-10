{{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell boys basketball team was tied for eighth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll on Monday.

The Macks (13-4) are tied with Wauzeka-Steuben (14-3) for ninth in the poll after McDonell was ninth a week ago. Thorp received votes in the Division 5 rankings, just outside the top ten. Sheboygan Area Lutheran (17-1) garnered all seven first-place votes in the poll, followed by Bangor (16-0), Randolph (17-0), Blair-Taylor (15-2) and Rib Lake (15-2).

Madison La Follette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in their respective boys polls.

Bay Port (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top girls teams in their respective divisions.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Madison La Follette (7)16-0701
2. Brookfield Central16-1632
3. Hamilton15-2523
4. Arrowhead15-1504
5. Milwaukee King15-0405
6. Kimberly16-2356
7. Neenah14-2297
8. Racine Case14-3249
9. Brookfield East14-3138
10. Sun Prairie13-3510

Others receiving votes:

Madison East 2, D.C. Everest 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Onalaska (7)17-1701
2. La Crosse Central13-4613
3. Stoughton15-2495
4. Seymour15-1442
(tie) Nicolet14-3446
6. Hortonville16-3394
7. New Berlin Eisenhower14-4197
8. New Richmond14-21210
9. Wisconsin Lutheran13-410NR
10. Whitefish Bay12-59NR

Others receiving votes:

River Falls 8, Grafton 7, Elkhorn Area 6, Monroe 4, Reedsburg Area 2, Ashwaubenon 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (7)17-0701
2. East Troy16-1632
3. Dominican15-2564
4. Wisconsin Dells16-1466
5. Wrightstown16-1373
6. Oostburg14-2355
7. St. John's NW Military Academy15-3347
8. Lake Mills15-3158
9. Lake Country Lutheran14-3119
10. Martin Luther12-41010

Others receiving votes:

Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 1, Appleton Xavier 1, Freedom 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (6)16-0691
2. Stratford (1)17-0632
3. Iola-Scandinavia16-0533
4. Lourdes Academy16-1504
5. Darlington17-1385
6. Milwaukee Academy of Science14-3367
7. Roncalli15-3268
8. Auburndale16-2256
9. Neillsville15-21310
10. Shiocton5NR

Others receiving votes:

Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7)17-1701
2. Bangor16-0622
3. Randolph17-0573
4. Blair-Taylor15-2446
5. Rib Lake15-2397
6. Monticello17-1364
7. Almond-Bancroft17-2345
8. McDonell Central13-4139
8. Wauzeka-Steuben14-313NR
10. Lincoln14-488

Others receiving votes:

Thorp 4, Hilbert 3, Catholic Central 2.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Bay Port (7)19-0701
2. Middleton17-1622
3. Madison Memorial17-1523
4. Germantown16-248T4
5. Appleton East17-242T4
6. Mukwonago16-2377
7. Divine Savior16-3319
8. Kettle Moraine15-41710
9. Kimberly14-4156
10. Oconomowoc15-368

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 5.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Hortonville (6)18-1691
2. Beaver Dam (1)17-3642
3. De Forest17-2553
4. Pius XI16-3494
5. Pewaukee16-4395
6. River Falls16-2377
7. Onalaska14-4258
8. West De Pere16-31410
9. South Milwaukee16-6136
10. New Berlin Eisenhower14-67NR

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 5, Oregon 3, Pulaski 3, Slinger 2.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Platteville (7)18-0701
2. Lake Mills18-1612
3. Wrightstown17-2534
4. Freedom17-2465
5. Kewaunee16-1413
6. Marshall14-4306
7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood17-1268
8. Prescott15-2219
9. Waupun17-21810
10. Saint Croix Falls17-07NR

Others receiving votes: Valders 6, Prairie du Chien 6.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Aquinas (6)17-1691
2. Racine Lutheran (1)18-0622
3. Howards Grove18-0573
4. Melrose-Mindoro17-1504
5. Colfax16-2415
6. Bonduel17-2306
7. Mishicot14-3297
8. Neillsville16-2198
9. Crandon14-31210
10. Mineral Point16-39

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 5, Brookfield Academy 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Black Hawk (7)17-0701
2. Clear Lake18-0632
3. Bangor18-1543
4. River Ridge19-1494
5. Fall River18-1445
6. Oneida Nation19-0346
7. Newman Catholic16-3277
8. Shullsburg17-3208
9. Prairie Farm13-213T9
10. Randolph15-49T9

Others receiving votes: Loyal 1, Cashton 1.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0