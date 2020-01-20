The McDonell boys basketball team moved up one spot to tie for seventh in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Monday.
The Macks (10-2) are tied with Rib Lake for seventh after being ranked eighth last week. McDonell defeated Eau Claire Regis and Alma Center Lincoln last week.
Sheboygan Area Lutheran is the top-ranked team in Division 5 with Bangor, Randolph, Blair-Taylor and Monticello rounding out the top five.
Madison La Follette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3) and Cuba City (Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the other boys divisions. Bay Port and Madison Memorial (Division 1), Beaver Dam (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top-ranked girls teams.
Boys
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Madison La Follette (7);10-0;79;2
2, Brookfield Central (1);10-1;73;3
3, Hamilton;11-1;62;1
4, Arrowhead;11-1;50;7
5, Sun Prairie;9-1;46;6
6, Kimberly;11-2;36;8
7, Milwaukee King;11-0;26;10
8, Neenah;9-2;23;4
9, Eau Claire North;9-1;22;5
10, Brookfield East;10-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Waunakee 6, Madison East 5, Bay Port 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Onalaska (6);11-1;78;2
2, La Crosse Central;7-1;67;1
3, Seymour (2);11-0;64;3
4, Hortonville;13-2;54;4
5, De Forest;9-2;42;5
tie, Stoughton;11-2;42;6
7, Nicolet;9-3;20;9
8, Wisconsin Lutheran;9-3;19;8
9, New Berlin Eisenhower;10-3;18;10
10, Reedsburg Area;10-2;11;7
tie, Monroe;10-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: West De Pere 10, Whitefish Bay 2, Grafton 2.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);11-0;80;1
2, Oostburg;10-0;65;4
3, East Troy;10-1;62;T2
4, Wrightstown;12-0;59;5
5, Dominican;10-2;51;T2
6, Wisconsin Dells;11-1;40;6
7, Lake Mills;11-1;30;7
8, St. John's NW Military Academy;9-3;19;8
9, Martin Luther;9-2;18;9
10, Lake Country Lutheran;8-2;9;10
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Lodi 2, Freedom 1, Prescott 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Cuba City (8);11-0;80;1
2, Stratford;11-0;68;2
3, Iola-Scandinavia;10-0;57;4
4, Lourdes Academy;8-1;50;5
5, Roncalli;10-1;49;6
6, Darlington;11-1;39;3
7, Auburndale;12-1;33;7
8, Brookfield Academy;10-3;31;8
9, Milwaukee Academy of Science;9-3;19;9
10, Fennimore;10-2;13;10
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);12-1;80;1
2, Bangor;10-0;67;T2
3, Randolph;11-0;66;T2
4, Blair-Taylor;8-1;58;4
5, Monticello;12-0;49;6
6, Almond-Bancroft;12-1;39;7
7, McDonell Central;10-2;26;8
tie, Rib Lake;10-1;26;T9
9, Wauzeka-Steuben;9-2;19;5
10, Lincoln;12-2;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic Central 3.
Girls
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Bay Port (4)
|13-0
|76
|1
|(tie) Madison Memorial (4)
|13-0
|76
|2
|3. Germantown
|10-1
|63
|4
|4. Middleton
|12-1
|56
|5
|5. Mukwonago
|12-1
|47
|6
|6. Divine Savior
|11-2
|37
|7
|7. Appleton East
|13-2
|34
|3
|8. Kimberly
|11-3
|25
|T8
|9. Oconomowoc
|11-2
|15
|NR
|10. Kettle Moraine
|10-3
|7
|T8
Others receiving votes: Hamilton 2, West Bend West 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Beaver Dam (7)
|12-2
|79
|1
|2. Hortonville (1)
|14-1
|73
|2
|3. De Forest
|11-2
|57
|7
|4. South Milwaukee
|13-1
|48
|T5
|5. Pius XI
|10-3
|45
|T8
|6. Onalaska
|9-3
|29
|3
|7. Union Grove
|11-1
|28
|10
|8. Pewaukee
|11-4
|23
|4
|9. Notre Dame
|10-4
|19
|T5
|10. River Falls
|11-2
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Slinger 7, West De Pere 3, Green Bay Southwest 2, Monona Grove 1, La Crosse Central 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Platteville (8)
|13-0
|80
|1
|2. Freedom
|12-1
|69
|2
|3. Lake Mills
|14-1
|65
|T3
|4. Kewaunee
|11-0
|58
|5
|5. Wrightstown
|10-2
|39
|T3
|6. Prescott
|8-1
|30
|T6
|7. Marshall
|9-4
|25
|8
|8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|11-0
|16
|10
|9. Prairie du Chien
|9-3
|15
|9
|(tie) Laconia
|11-2
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 11, Saint Croix Falls 5, Xavier 5, Arcadia 5, Clinton 1, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (8)
|12-1
|80
|1
|2. Howards Grove
|12-0
|66
|3
|3. Racine Lutheran
|12-0
|65
|4
|4. Melrose-Mindoro
|11-1
|55
|2
|5. Cuba City
|9-1
|51
|5
|6. Neillsville
|10-1
|40
|7
|7. Colfax
|10-2
|31
|9
|8. Crandon
|9-2
|28
|8
|9. Mishicot
|9-3
|15
|6
|10. Bonduel
|12-2
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2, Unity 1, Brookfield Academy 1, Mineral Point 1.
Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Black Hawk (8)
|12-0
|80
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|13-0
|72
|2
|3. Bangor
|11-1
|57
|5
|3. River Ridge
|12-1
|57
|3
|5. Fall River
|13-1
|52
|4
|6. Shullsburg
|11-2
|39
|7
|7. Oneida Nation
|13-0
|34
|8
|8. Loyal
|9-2
|21
|9
|9. Newman Catholic
|10-3
|13
|6
|10. Randolph
|11-3
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 5, Blair-Taylor 2, Rosholt 2.