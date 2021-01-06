Prep Basketball: McDonell girls 10th in Division 5, Chi-Hi boys receiving votes in Division 1 state AP poll

The McDonell girls and Chi-Hi boys basketball teams were each represented in the first Associated Press statewide poll of the season.
The Macks (4-2) are ranked 10th in Division 5 of the girls poll while the Cardinals (5-1) received votes in the Division 1 boys poll.
McDonell returns to action on Thursday against Blair-Taylor (7-0), a team ranked fourth in Division 5. The Cardinals improved to 5-1 with a 61-49 win at Wausau West on Tuesday. The Cardinals host Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.
Boys
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Wauwatosa East (7)
|7-0
|78
|2. Brookfield Central
|7-1
|69
|3. Neenah (1)
|9-1
|64
|4. Kimberly
|7-2
|45
|(tie) Brookfield East
|7-2
|45
|6. De Pere
|7-1
|39
|7. Franklin
|5-2
|31
|8. Menomonee Falls
|5-2
|28
|9. Muskego
|4-2
|16
|10. Hamilton
|5-4
|11
Others receiving votes:
Bay Port 9, Janesville Parker 3, Chippewa Falls 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Wisconsin Lutheran (6)
|8-0
|74
|2. Pewaukee (2)
|9-1
|73
|3. Whitefish Bay
|8-1
|53
|4. Cedarburg
|8-1
|47
|(tie) Nicolet
|6-3
|47
|6. Onalaska
|3-0
|36
|7. River Falls
|5-1
|34
|8. Waukesha West
|5-1
|19
|9. Tomah
|8-2
|15
|10. Beaver Dam
|9-0
|13
Others receiving votes:
Seymour 11, Monroe 7, Medford Area 6, Burlington 3, Notre Dame 1, Westosha Central 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|10-0
|80
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|9-0
|72
|3. St. John's NW Military Academy
|7-1
|61
|4. Edgerton
|10-0
|58
|5. Saint Croix Central
|6-1
|31
|6. Wisconsin Dells
|5-0
|29
|7. Lake Mills
|5-4
|22
|8. East Troy
|6-4
|17
|9. Altoona
|7-2
|15
|10. Wrightstown
|8-2
|14
Others receiving votes:
Laconia 8, Somerset 7, Freedom 7, Appleton Xavier 6, Kiel 4, Oostburg 4, Lakeside Lutheran 3, Evansville 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Cuba City (7)
|7-0
|79
|2. The Prairie School (1)
|6-1
|64
|3. Darlington
|8-2
|59
|4. Roncalli
|8-1
|57
|5. Cameron
|7-1
|47
|6. Cashton
|8-0
|23
|7. Fall Creek
|8-2
|21
|(tie) Durand
|4-1
|21
|9. Edgar
|6-2
|14
|10. Mineral Point
|8-1
|13
Others receiving votes:
River Ridge 10, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 10, Marathon 9, Fennimore 7, Aquinas 3, Lancaster 3.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)
|9-0
|80
|2. Blair-Taylor
|5-1
|57
|3. Lourdes Academy
|6-2
|53
|4. Bangor
|5-1
|51
|5. Randolph
|6-2
|50
|6. Hustisford
|2-0
|34
|7. Clear Lake
|5-0
|33
|8. Cambria-Friesland
|7-1
|28
|9. Port Edwards
|3-1
|12
|10. Hurley
|5-1
|10
Others receiving votes:
Monticello 9, Athens 8, Reedsville 5, Columbus Catholic 4, Almond-Bancroft 3, Goodman-Pembine 2, Greenwood 1.
Girls
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Germantown (8)
|13-0
|89
|2. Kimberly (1)
|12-1
|78
|3. Appleton East
|9-2
|63
|4. Kettle Moraine
|8-2
|61
|5. Brookfield Central
|9-2
|51
|6. De Pere
|10-1
|48
|7. Divine Savior
|6-3
|28
|8. Hudson
|7-0
|27
|9. Arrowhead
|7-3
|17
|10. Neenah
|8-3
|12
Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 10, Oak Creek 6, Brookfield East 4, Wausau West 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Beaver Dam (7)
|12-1
|86
|2. Notre Dame (2)
|10-1
|81
|3. New Berlin Eisenhower
|9-3
|74
|4. Union Grove
|8-1
|49
|5. Reedsburg Area
|5-0
|45
|6. Pewaukee
|6-5
|42
|7. South Milwaukee
|9-3
|34
|8. West De Pere
|8-3
|23
|9. Slinger
|8-4
|20
|10. Hortonville
|7-5
|16
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 12, Wilmot Union 5, Jefferson 2, De Forest 1, Onalaska 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Freedom (7)
|10-1
|83
|(tie) Lake Mills (2)
|10-1
|83
|3. Prairie du Chien
|6-0
|57
|4. Waupun
|9-3
|50
|5. Brillion
|11-0
|45
|6. Prescott
|7-2
|38
|7. Saint Croix Falls
|8-1
|26
|(tie) Catholic Memorial
|8-2
|26
|9. Martin Luther
|10-2
|20
|10. Laconia
|9-2
|18
Others receiving votes: Oostburg 15, Edgewood 10, Edgerton 8, Wisconsin Dells 6, Two Rivers 6, Saint Croix Central 5, New Holstein 2, Kewaskum 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Aquinas (7)
|8-0
|79
|2. Marshall (1)
|9-1
|71
|3. Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|8-0
|63
|4. Howards Grove
|8-0
|55
|5. Bonduel
|10-0
|45
|6. Neillsville
|9-1
|28
|7. Unity
|6-0
|25
|8. Mishicot
|1-1
|22
|(tie) Lancaster
|11-0
|22
|10. Mineral Point
|5-2
|9
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, Phillips 7, Racine Lutheran 4, Westfield Area 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Black Hawk (8)
|6-0
|80
|2. Prairie Farm
|8-0
|67
|3. Bangor
|4-1
|65
|4. Blair-Taylor
|7-0
|56
|5. Albany
|8-1
|42
|(tie) Shullsburg
|9-3
|42
|7. Loyal
|7-0
|31
|8. Randolph
|5-1
|26
|9. Cashton
|8-1
|17
|10. McDonell Central
|4-2
|8
Others receiving votes: Royall 4, Wabeno-Laona 1, Wauzeka-Steuben 1.