Prep Basketball: McDonell girls 10th in Division 5, Chi-Hi boys receiving votes in Division 1 state AP poll
Prep Basketball

Prep Basketball: McDonell girls 10th in Division 5, Chi-Hi boys receiving votes in Division 1 state AP poll

The McDonell girls and Chi-Hi boys basketball teams were each represented in the first Associated Press statewide poll of the season.

The Macks (4-2) are ranked 10th in Division 5 of the girls poll while the Cardinals (5-1) received votes in the Division 1 boys poll.

McDonell returns to action on Thursday against Blair-Taylor (7-0), a team ranked fourth in Division 5. The Cardinals improved to 5-1 with a 61-49 win at Wausau West on Tuesday. The Cardinals host Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Wauwatosa East (7)7-078
2. Brookfield Central7-169
3. Neenah (1)9-164
4. Kimberly7-245
(tie) Brookfield East7-245
6. De Pere7-139
7. Franklin5-231
8. Menomonee Falls5-228
9. Muskego4-216
10. Hamilton5-411

Others receiving votes:

Bay Port 9, Janesville Parker 3, Chippewa Falls 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (6)8-074
2. Pewaukee (2)9-173
3. Whitefish Bay8-153
4. Cedarburg8-147
(tie) Nicolet6-347
6. Onalaska3-036
7. River Falls5-134
8. Waukesha West5-119
9. Tomah8-215
10. Beaver Dam9-013

Others receiving votes:

Seymour 11, Monroe 7, Medford Area 6, Burlington 3, Notre Dame 1, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)10-080
2. Lake Country Lutheran9-072
3. St. John's NW Military Academy7-161
4. Edgerton10-058
5. Saint Croix Central6-131
6. Wisconsin Dells5-029
7. Lake Mills5-422
8. East Troy6-417
9. Altoona7-215
10. Wrightstown8-214

Others receiving votes:

Laconia 8, Somerset 7, Freedom 7, Appleton Xavier 6, Kiel 4, Oostburg 4, Lakeside Lutheran 3, Evansville 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Cuba City (7)7-079
2. The Prairie School (1)6-164
3. Darlington8-259
4. Roncalli8-157
5. Cameron7-147
6. Cashton8-023
7. Fall Creek8-221
(tie) Durand4-121
9. Edgar6-214
10. Mineral Point8-113

Others receiving votes:

River Ridge 10, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 10, Marathon 9, Fennimore 7, Aquinas 3, Lancaster 3.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)9-080
2. Blair-Taylor5-157
3. Lourdes Academy6-253
4. Bangor5-151
5. Randolph6-250
6. Hustisford2-034
7. Clear Lake5-033
8. Cambria-Friesland7-128
9. Port Edwards3-112
10. Hurley5-110

Others receiving votes:

Monticello 9, Athens 8, Reedsville 5, Columbus Catholic 4, Almond-Bancroft 3, Goodman-Pembine 2, Greenwood 1.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Germantown (8)13-089
2. Kimberly (1)12-178
3. Appleton East9-263
4. Kettle Moraine8-261
5. Brookfield Central9-251
6. De Pere10-148
7. Divine Savior6-328
8. Hudson7-027
9. Arrowhead7-317
10. Neenah8-312

Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 10, Oak Creek 6, Brookfield East 4, Wausau West 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Beaver Dam (7)12-186
2. Notre Dame (2)10-181
3. New Berlin Eisenhower9-374
4. Union Grove8-149
5. Reedsburg Area5-045
6. Pewaukee6-542
7. South Milwaukee9-334
8. West De Pere8-323
9. Slinger8-420
10. Hortonville7-516

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 12, Wilmot Union 5, Jefferson 2, De Forest 1, Onalaska 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Freedom (7)10-183
(tie) Lake Mills (2)10-183
3. Prairie du Chien6-057
4. Waupun9-350
5. Brillion11-045
6. Prescott7-238
7. Saint Croix Falls8-126
(tie) Catholic Memorial8-226
9. Martin Luther10-220
10. Laconia9-218

Others receiving votes: Oostburg 15, Edgewood 10, Edgerton 8, Wisconsin Dells 6, Two Rivers 6, Saint Croix Central 5, New Holstein 2, Kewaskum 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Aquinas (7)8-079
2. Marshall (1)9-171
3. Winnebago Lutheran Academy8-063
4. Howards Grove8-055
5. Bonduel10-045
6. Neillsville9-128
7. Unity6-025
8. Mishicot1-122
(tie) Lancaster11-022
10. Mineral Point5-29

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, Phillips 7, Racine Lutheran 4, Westfield Area 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Black Hawk (8)6-080
2. Prairie Farm8-067
3. Bangor4-165
4. Blair-Taylor7-056
5. Albany8-142
(tie) Shullsburg9-342
7. Loyal7-031
8. Randolph5-126
9. Cashton8-117
10. McDonell Central4-28

Others receiving votes: Royall 4, Wabeno-Laona 1, Wauzeka-Steuben 1.

