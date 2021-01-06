Prep Basketball: McDonell girls 10th in Division 5, Chi-Hi boys receiving votes in Division 1 state AP poll

The McDonell girls and Chi-Hi boys basketball teams were each represented in the first Associated Press statewide poll of the season.

The Macks (4-2) are ranked 10th in Division 5 of the girls poll while the Cardinals (5-1) received votes in the Division 1 boys poll.

McDonell returns to action on Thursday against Blair-Taylor (7-0), a team ranked fourth in Division 5. The Cardinals improved to 5-1 with a 61-49 win at Wausau West on Tuesday. The Cardinals host Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters: