Prep Basketball: McDonell girls stay third in Associated Press' Division 5 poll

The McDonell girls basketball team maintained its number three spot in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Macks (10-2) are third behind unbeaten Randolph (16-0) and Bangor (15-0) in the Division 5 rankings and in front of defending state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (12-2) and Belmont (12-1) in the top five.

Hortonville (Division 1), Reesburg (Division 2), Waupun (Division 3) and Mineral Point (Division 4) were the top teams in their respective divisions. Neenah (Division 1), Wisconsin Lutheran (Division 2), Lake Country Lutheran (Division 3), Milwaukee Academy of Science (Division 4) and Reedsville (Division 5) were the top-ranked boys teams in their respective divisions.

Boys Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week

Division 1

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Neenah (9)....13-1....90....3

2. De Pere....11-1....72....1

3. Brookfield Central....10-1....71....6

4. Appleton East....12-2....68....2

5. Menomonee Falls....10-2....47....9

6. Eau Claire Memorial....12-2....41....4

7. Homestead....11-2....36....10

8. Madison La Follette....9-2....30....5

9. Middleton....9-3....24....8

10. River Falls....12-1....6....NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Case 3, Franklin 2, Kimberly 1, Marshfield 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waukesha South 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9)....10-1....90....1

2. Pewaukee....8-2....78....2

3. La Crosse Central....12-1....72....3

4. Whitnall....11-1....64....4

5. Monroe....13-1....54....5

6. Milton....12-2....34....8

7. De Forest....10-3....31....9

8. Oshkosh North....12-3....27....6

9. Wauwatosa West....10-4....22....10

10. Westosha Central....9-2....16....7

Others receiving votes: Ashwaubenon 3, Onalaska 2, Pius XI 1, McFarland 1.

Division 3

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Lake Country Lutheran (9)....12-0....90....1

2. Kettle Moraine Lutheran....14-1....77....3

3. Saint Thomas More....12-1....69....4

4. Brillion....14-0....61....T5

5. West Salem....11-1....59....2

6. Prescott....11-1....40....9

7. Campbellsport....10-1....23....7

8. Freedom....11-2....18....NR

9. Lakeside Lutheran....10-3....15....NR

10. Dodgeville....10-2....9....NR

Others receiving votes: Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 7, Catholic Memorial 7, East Troy 5, Northwestern 4, Turner 3, Mayville 1.

Division 4

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (9)....12-1....90....1

2. Sheboygan Area Luth.....10-1....86....2

3. Cuba City....11-1....69....3

4. Roncalli....11-2....57....5

5. Luther....12-1....49....6

6. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy....10-2....43....8

7. La Crosse Aquinas....11-2....24....9

8. River Ridge....12-1....23....10

9. Mineral Point....10-2....22....NR

10. Marshall....10-2....19....4

Others receiving votes: Darlington 11, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2.

Division 5

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Reedsville (9)....12-0....90....1

2. Columbus Catholic....11-1....78....4

3. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran....11-1....72....3

4. Wauzeka-Steuben....10-0....63....5

5. Randolph....9-2....47....6

6. Hurley....8-1....45....7

7. Oakfield....9-2....36....9

8. Hustisford....8-3....25....2

9. Bangor....10-2....24....NR

10. Lourdes Academy....8-4....8....NR

Others receiving votes: Flambeau 5, Newman Catholic 2.

Girls Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week

Division 1

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Hortonville (9)....14-1....90....1

2. Kettle Moraine....12-2....77....2

3. Brookfield East....13-1....69....4

4. Arrowhead....12-1....65....5

5. Neenah....9-3....45....8

6. Sun Prairie....12-2....43....7

7. Appleton East....13-3....42....3

8. Homestead....12-2....24....9

9. Germantown....10-4....21....10

10. De Pere....13-3....15....6

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 3, Oak Creek 1.

Division 2

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Reedsburg Area (9)....15-0....90....1

2. Notre Dame....11-1....81....2

3. Pewaukee....13-1....72....3

4. Pius XI....12-2....61....4

5. Beaver Dam....14-2....54....5

6. New Berlin Eisenhower....9-3....44....6

7. Union Grove....14-2....38....7

8. Cedarburg....11-3....12....9

9. Grafton....13-2....9....NR

10. McFarland....11-3....8....NR

Others receiving votes: Mosinee 7, Slinger 4, Menomonie 4, Ashwaubenon 2, Monona Grove 2, Waukesha West 2, New Berlin West 2.

Division 3

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Waupun (9)....14-0....90....1

2. Freedom....14-0....81....2

3. Prairie du Chien....12-1....72....3

4. West Salem....13-2....60....5

5. Milwaukee School of Languages....7-1....45....6

6. Kewaskum....12-2....39....7

7. Edgerton....11-2....37....4

8. Brillion....14-2....31....T10

9. Martin Luther....12-3....13....8

10. Catholic Memorial....10-4....11....9

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 8, New Holstein 5, Kiel 2, Xavier 1.

Division 4

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Mineral Point (8)....15-0....89....1

2. Osseo-Fairchild (1)....14-0....80....2

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science....8-3....62....4

4. La Crosse Aquinas....11-2....59....3

5. Westfield Area....15-1....57....5

6. Belleville....11-1....39....7

7. Neillsville....12-1....33....T8

8. Brodhead....13-2....20....T8

9. Colfax....12-1....17....10

10. Saint Mary Catholic....14-1....16....NR

Others receiving votes: Mishicot 12, The Prairie School 8, Ladysmith 2, Laconia 1.

Division 5

....School....Record....Points....Last Week

1. Randolph (9)....16-0....90....1

2. Bangor....15-0....80....2

3. McDonell Central....10-2....72....3

4. Assumption....12-2....57....5

5. Belmont....12-1....54....4

6. Blair-Taylor....12-1....48....6

7. Highland....11-2....35....7

8. Sheboygan Area Luth.....13-2....22....8

9. Hurley....12-1....18....10

10. Prairie Farm....11-2....15....9

Others receiving votes: Northwood 4.

