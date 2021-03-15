Prep Basketball: New Auburn boys, Lake Holcombe girls find success with smaller rosters

“The most exciting thing was, they didn’t miss a practice, they bonded more than ever which equaled into a successful season,” coach Lechleitner said of the season. “Our second half of the season with consecutive wins and building confidence in themselves was the factor that made the team able to advance to regional finals. When you hit levels like that and with such a small team, the support from the parents and community is what pushes the team to do even better.

“They all had individual goals for themselves and beating Flambeau that night, was one of them.”Junior Brooke Lechleitner filled up the stat sheet in another strong season with 15.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.6 blocks and four steals per game but it was when the team found more balance that it found more success. Allison Golat-Hattamer, Karly Kirkman and Emma Lechleitner each averaged at least 9.1 points per game to go with the junior Lechleitner’s successes.

Both teams may also be set up for success next year as well. Each team graduates one senior, albeit important ones with the graduations of Harder and Golat-Hattamer. But the other players showed their ability to rise to the occasion under unique and tough circumstances.