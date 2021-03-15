Prep Basketball: New Auburn boys, Lake Holcombe girls find success with smaller rosters

One of the many ways the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted prep athletics in the 2020-21 season has been the number of athletes going out for sports.
In a trying season under unusual circumstances, many athletes decided to bypass sports they would normally play, leaving their former teams in tough spots with smaller roster numbers.
But among those challenges two Chippewa County basketball teams found success as the New Auburn boys and Lake Holcombe girls basketball teams each sported winning records this year despite roster numbers significantly lower than they’ve had in years past.
The New Auburn boys were at less than 10 players throughout the season as a combination of factors left the team low on numbers. The Trojans came out of the gates with a 5-5 record, but went on to win their next eight games including a 70-41 Division 5 regional quarterfinal win over Gilman before falling to Owen-Withee 68-49 in the regional semis.
“We’ve had a couple younger brothers of players come in and fill in so we have 10 guys to scrimmage against and stuff,” New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of the smaller roster following the playoff win over Gilman. “It’s been a weird year. It really has.”
The Trojans (13-6) turned it on in the second half of the season, going unbeaten the second time through the East Lakeland Conference schedule while surging to finish in second place in the league standings, one game behind Bruce for the championship.
Senior post player Tristen Harder had a stellar senior season, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention accolades while being named the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.
While Harder was the primary focus for many teams when they faced the Trojans, New Auburn developed greater balance in the second half. Matt Elmhorst, Ethan Lotts, Triton Robey and Braden Johnson each ended up averaging at least nine points per game for the Trojans and had their moments as big-time contributors for New Auburn.
The Lake Holcombe girls thrived from a similar spot as the Chieftains started the season with eight players before ultimately having seven players to close out their season. They still pushed their way to the Division 5 regional finals where they fell to eventual state qualifier McDonell. Lake Holcombe athletics started three weeks later than many others in the conference and the Chieftains were playing catch-up from the get go, starting 1-4 before turning it on to win 10 of their final 13 games.
Coach Jennifer Lechleitner and her assistant coach Megan Lechleitner (a recent Lake Holcombe High School graduate) dressed and scrimmaged against the team on many nights in practice. The team had to walk a fine line in games of wanting to be aggressive without getting into too much foul trouble. Like the New Auburn boys, the Lake Holcombe girls came to life in the second half in making a run to finish second to Flambeau in the conference standings. The Chieftains kept that momentum into the playoffs and knocked off the East Lakeland champion Falcons on the road 49-35 in the regional semis.
“The most exciting thing was, they didn’t miss a practice, they bonded more than ever which equaled into a successful season,” coach Lechleitner said of the season. “Our second half of the season with consecutive wins and building confidence in themselves was the factor that made the team able to advance to regional finals. When you hit levels like that and with such a small team, the support from the parents and community is what pushes the team to do even better.
“They all had individual goals for themselves and beating Flambeau that night, was one of them.”Junior Brooke Lechleitner filled up the stat sheet in another strong season with 15.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.6 blocks and four steals per game but it was when the team found more balance that it found more success. Allison Golat-Hattamer, Karly Kirkman and Emma Lechleitner each averaged at least 9.1 points per game to go with the junior Lechleitner’s successes.
Both teams may also be set up for success next year as well. Each team graduates one senior, albeit important ones with the graduations of Harder and Golat-Hattamer. But the other players showed their ability to rise to the occasion under unique and tough circumstances.
“We didn’t have the tallest or the fastest team this year, however I believe one of the most dedicated,” coach Lechleitner said. “I have some girls that I can’t get out of the gym even after practice. I am looking forward to what we will do next year.”