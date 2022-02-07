Prep Basketball Notebook: Bloomer's Iverson embraces role as leader, old school post player

Abby Iverson is a throwback on the basketball court.

And the Bloomer senior takes great pride in it.

Iverson has embraced her role both as a post player as well as a leader for the Bloomer girls basketball team this season. The senior leads the Blackhawks in scoring at more than 12.3 points per game entering Tuesday’s home contest against McDonell. She scored 14 points in Friday’s 54-52 win over Dunn-St. Croix Conference co-leader Elk Mound, a game in which Iverson made the go-ahead basket with less than four seconds to go.

“She’s a senior, she’s my senior leader,” Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said of Iverson after the win. “The girls will tell you anytime I say give me a word about Abby, it’s leadership or leader. She’s just is a calm and steady presence in there and really wants it bad. I think she’s OK with taking that last shot and carrying it on her shoulders.”

Iverson took a post feed from Madison Faschingbauer and worked through a double team to finish off the glass for the go-ahead bucket.

“She did a good job of creating space and at times we were a little slow to bring a double,” Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said of Iverson. “Credit to them, we knew it was going to her the last play of the game, but we just didn’t execute.”

In an era where so much of the game is played near the 3-point line, Iverson doesn’t shy away from working for points down low.

It’s something she’s proud of.

Iverson credits her ability to be tough and finish near the basket to playing pickup games as a youngster against her two brothers Leif and Cael. Leif is a former multi-sport athlete with the Blackhawks and is currently a freshman wide receiver on the UW-River Falls football team, while the 6-foot-6 Cael is a senior post player with the surging Blackhawks boys basketball team. She also credits her footwork to her dance training.

She scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 57-54 defeat at state-ranked McDonell on Jan. 22.

“She did a great job,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said of Iverson after that game. “She’s a great post player.”

Friday’s win over the Mounders was a big one for the Blackhawks, a win Iverson hopes can be the start of more good things for the team down the stretch.

“I’m really hoping,” Iverson said of the win being a spark. “All those close games, I think this one is going to give especially our young players even our old players a lot of confidence in themselves. Hopefully it gets some more close games going our way.”

Record territory

The Cadott girls basketball team earned its 17th win of the season in Thursday’s 52-33 victory over Bloomer.

The win for the Hornets (17-4, 8-4) tied the program’s 1998-99 effort for the most wins in a single season. That year, coach Jim Couey led Cadott to a 17-4 overall record including a 10-2 mark in Western Cloverbelt play to earn the team’s most recent Western Cloverbelt title. Couey also guided the Hornets to an 18-5 mark in 1996-97, the most wins in a single season for the program dating back to to the 1986-87 season.

Cadott closes the regular season at Fall Creek on Tuesday and home versus McDonell on Friday before the Cloverbelt Crossover next week.

Welcome back

The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team received a lift on Thursday evening as Teagen Becker returned to the lineup.

The junior missed the first 19 games of the season while recovering from a leg injury suffered in the spring but played around 12 minutes in her team’s 73-52 defeat to Western Cloverbelt leader Osseo-Fairchild.

Becker scored nine points on three made 3-pointers.

City Hoops AAU tryouts coming

Tryouts for the City Hoops AAU basketball teams are coming later this month at the Eau Claire YMCA (700 Graham Ave.).

Tryouts will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27 for the various teams. The season runs from April through early June, including two practices per week beginning in late March with 5-7 tournaments in the Wisconsin-Minnesota area. An in-house participation program is an additional option.

Roster spots remaining in all age group with spring tryout players combining with fall tryout players to form teams.

For more information contact program director Dave Hazuga (715-379-6822, dave.hoopcity@gmail.com), program coordinator Rob Hutchinson (715-271-5342, wiscityhoops@yahoo.com) or the program’s website (WisCityHoops.com).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.