Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 12-20-19

McDonell's Eion Kressin pulls down a rebound against Fall Creek during a game on Dec. 20 at McDonell.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The McDonell boys basketball team’s defense has been hard for opponents to handle this season.

The Macks are off to a 6-0 start after holding off Fall Creek 48-45 last Friday. McDonell is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the Western Cloverbelt Conference along with Altoona (4-0), and it has been the play on the defensive end of the court that is a big reason for the start.

Opponents have averaged just 39 points per game against the Macks so far with only two teams scoring more than 37 points.

“They’re long and they’re fast and they move really well,” Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said of McDonell’s defense after last Friday’s game. “They double team, and they’re long armed on it. They make it tough on us to get out of the corner and other things.”

McDonell coach Adam Schilling said the team has stressed better communication and rotations in practice, where the team is focusing more on defense than it did a year ago when McDonell advanced to the Division 5 state tournament for a fourth year in a row. The Macks have played primarily zone defenses thus far, but Schilling said the team wants to work in more man-to-man defenses as the season rolls on.

The high level of play from the defense has come at a good time for the Macks as early on the offense has yet to find its consistency. McDonell is averaging just under 52 points per game and has scored more than 49 points twice with a high-water mark of 70 against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Dec. 14.

But the team has shown signs of growth on that end of the court. The team is averaging six 3-pointers per game and in the most recent win over the Crickets, senior big man Eion Kressin has his best game of the season. The 6-foot-5 Kressin scored a season-best 17 points against the Crickets, showing the ability to take over a game down low as he did during McDonell’s push to state a season ago. Guards JD Bohaty (14.2 points per game) and Jake Siegenthaler (10.8 PPG) are averaging double figures in scoring as the Macks head to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout this week for a pair of games at Concordia University in Mequon. The Macks face Burlington Catholic Central on Friday morning before facing Saint Thomas More on Saturday morning.

Friday’s matchup with the Hilltoppers is a rematch from the 2016 Division 5 state championship game as well as another test for the defense. Catholic Central (4-1) is averaging just under 63 points per game, led by senior guard Bennett Wright who averages 23.8 points per contest, according to WisSports.net.

“Our defense has got us through,” Schilling said. “Our offense will get better, we’re still learning some things here and there but as long as we keep playing good defense we can get through tough times like that in a game.”

Spreading the wealth

Success for the Bloomer girls basketball team over the years has come from a formula of strong pressure defense and balanced scoring.

The team will enter 2020 atop the Heart O’North Conference standings all along after a 60-57 overtime victory at Northwestern last Thursday.

Bloomer (6-2) has no player averaging at least 10 points per game, but does have five scoring at least 7.8 points per contest. Samantha Buchholtz leads the way with a 9.4 PPG average with Abby Iverson scoring nearly 8.9 points per game and Emma Seibel right at eight points per contest. Vanessa Jenneman and Larissa Fossum each averaged close to 7.8 points per game to round out a ‘Hawks team with several scoring threats.

Consistent from distance

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team hits the holidays with a 4-2 mark and will be in action on Friday afternoon against Stoughton (6-1) at the Cardinal Holiday Showcase in Middleton.

The Cardinals lead all Chippewa County basketball teams in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) and have been consistent in the process. Chi-Hi have made between six and 10 threes per game in each of their first six contests. The Cardinals hit a season-high 10 3s in a 71-62 loss to New Richmond on Dec. 9.

Individually the program boasts the county’s best shooter from distance with Joe Reuter leading all boys basketball players with 17 3-points with Nick Bruder tied for ninth with nine made threes and Jacob Walczak just outside the top ten with eight triples.

Western Cloverbelt logjam

Conference championship races are still forming as we close in on the new year, but the race behind the leaders in the boys and girls Western Cloverbelt title races remains jumbled.

Four of the eight teams in the boys standings sit at 1-2 as Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp are each two games behind Altoona and McDonell and one back of Eau Claire Regis. Four of the eight teams in the girls standings sit at 2-2, two games behind leader Fall Creek and second-place McDonell. Cadott, Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp remain in striking distance with six teams within two games of the conference lead.

The girls will be the first to return to league action in 2020 with four games on Friday, Jan. 3 — McDonell at Altoona, Fall Creek at Cadott, Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis and Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp.

