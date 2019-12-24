The McDonell boys basketball team’s defense has been hard for opponents to handle this season.
The Macks are off to a 6-0 start after holding off Fall Creek 48-45 last Friday. McDonell is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the Western Cloverbelt Conference along with Altoona (4-0), and it has been the play on the defensive end of the court that is a big reason for the start.
Opponents have averaged just 39 points per game against the Macks so far with only two teams scoring more than 37 points.
“They’re long and they’re fast and they move really well,” Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said of McDonell’s defense after last Friday’s game. “They double team, and they’re long armed on it. They make it tough on us to get out of the corner and other things.”
McDonell coach Adam Schilling said the team has stressed better communication and rotations in practice, where the team is focusing more on defense than it did a year ago when McDonell advanced to the Division 5 state tournament for a fourth year in a row. The Macks have played primarily zone defenses thus far, but Schilling said the team wants to work in more man-to-man defenses as the season rolls on.
The high level of play from the defense has come at a good time for the Macks as early on the offense has yet to find its consistency. McDonell is averaging just under 52 points per game and has scored more than 49 points twice with a high-water mark of 70 against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Dec. 14.
But the team has shown signs of growth on that end of the court. The team is averaging six 3-pointers per game and in the most recent win over the Crickets, senior big man Eion Kressin has his best game of the season. The 6-foot-5 Kressin scored a season-best 17 points against the Crickets, showing the ability to take over a game down low as he did during McDonell’s push to state a season ago. Guards JD Bohaty (14.2 points per game) and Jake Siegenthaler (10.8 PPG) are averaging double figures in scoring as the Macks head to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout this week for a pair of games at Concordia University in Mequon. The Macks face Burlington Catholic Central on Friday morning before facing Saint Thomas More on Saturday morning.
Friday’s matchup with the Hilltoppers is a rematch from the 2016 Division 5 state championship game as well as another test for the defense. Catholic Central (4-1) is averaging just under 63 points per game, led by senior guard Bennett Wright who averages 23.8 points per contest, according to WisSports.net.
“Our defense has got us through,” Schilling said. “Our offense will get better, we’re still learning some things here and there but as long as we keep playing good defense we can get through tough times like that in a game.”
Spreading the wealth
Success for the Bloomer girls basketball team over the years has come from a formula of strong pressure defense and balanced scoring.
The team will enter 2020 atop the Heart O’North Conference standings all along after a 60-57 overtime victory at Northwestern last Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Bloomer (6-2) has no player averaging at least 10 points per game, but does have five scoring at least 7.8 points per contest. Samantha Buchholtz leads the way with a 9.4 PPG average with Abby Iverson scoring nearly 8.9 points per game and Emma Seibel right at eight points per contest. Vanessa Jenneman and Larissa Fossum each averaged close to 7.8 points per game to round out a ‘Hawks team with several scoring threats.
Consistent from distance
The Chi-Hi boys basketball team hits the holidays with a 4-2 mark and will be in action on Friday afternoon against Stoughton (6-1) at the Cardinal Holiday Showcase in Middleton.
The Cardinals lead all Chippewa County basketball teams in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) and have been consistent in the process. Chi-Hi have made between six and 10 threes per game in each of their first six contests. The Cardinals hit a season-high 10 3s in a 71-62 loss to New Richmond on Dec. 9.
Individually the program boasts the county’s best shooter from distance with Joe Reuter leading all boys basketball players with 17 3-points with Nick Bruder tied for ninth with nine made threes and Jacob Walczak just outside the top ten with eight triples.
Western Cloverbelt logjam
Conference championship races are still forming as we close in on the new year, but the race behind the leaders in the boys and girls Western Cloverbelt title races remains jumbled.
Four of the eight teams in the boys standings sit at 1-2 as Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp are each two games behind Altoona and McDonell and one back of Eau Claire Regis. Four of the eight teams in the girls standings sit at 2-2, two games behind leader Fall Creek and second-place McDonell. Cadott, Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp remain in striking distance with six teams within two games of the conference lead.
The girls will be the first to return to league action in 2020 with four games on Friday, Jan. 3 — McDonell at Altoona, Fall Creek at Cadott, Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis and Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp.
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Standings
*NOTE: All standings and statistics are entering Monday
Big Rivers Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Eau Claire North
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Hudson
|2
|1
|5
|1
|River Falls
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Menomonie
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Rice Lake
|0
|3
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls vs Stoughton at Middleton
River Falls vs Xavier at Concordia University
Ashland at Menomonie
Osceola at Rice Lake
Eau Claire Memorial vs Oshkosh West at Concordia University
Saturday's Games
Brown Deer vs River Falls at Concordia University
Hudson at D.C. Everest
Eau Clarie Memorial vs Brookfield East at Concordia University
Prairie Seeds (Minn.) at Rice Lake
Lakeland at Menomonie
Western Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Altoona
|3
|0
|4
|0
|McDonell
|3
|0
|6
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Fall Creek
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Thorp
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Cadott
|0
|3
|2
|4
Friday's Games
McDonell vs Catholic Central at Concordia University
Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi
Altoona at Stratford
Saturday's Games
McDonell vs St. Thomas More at Concordia University
Altoona vs TBD at Stratford
Heart O'North Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Cameron
|3
|2
|4
|2
|Ladysmith
|3
|2
|4
|2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Cumberland
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Barron
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Spooner
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Hayward
|0
|3
|2
|5
Friday's Games
Prairie Seeds (Minn.) vs Northwestern at Rice Lake
Saturday's Games
Osceola vs Northwestern at Rice Lake
Shell Lake at Cumberland
East Lakeland Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|New Auburn
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Birchwood
|3
|0
|5
|1
|Bruce
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Lake Holcombe
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Flambeau
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Cornell
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Winter
|0
|3
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Cornell at Gilmanton
Bruce at Clayton
Winter at South Shore
Saturday's Games
Flambeau at Clayton
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|6
|121
|20.2
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|6
|115
|19.2
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|5
|94
|18.8
|Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Chippewa Falls
|6
|99
|16.5
|Ethan Patz, New Auburn
|6
|89
|14.8
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|87
|14.5
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|6
|85
|14.2
|Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe
|5
|67
|13.4
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|6
|77
|12.8
|Tristen Harder, New Auburn
|6
|76
|12.7
Chippewa County Boys Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|Joe Reuter, Chi-Hi
|17
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|14
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|14
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|11
|Austin Thur, Bloomer
|11
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|10
|Nick Bruder, Chi-Hi
|9
|Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell
|9
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Lake Holcombe
|68
|43.2
|24.8
|.703
|3
|New Auburn
|65.3
|49.8
|15.5
|.584
|3.7
|McDonell
|51.7
|39
|12.7
|.708
|6
|Chippewa Falls
|67.2
|60.5
|6.7
|.691
|8.3
|Cadott
|57
|50.3
|6.7
|.489
|5
|Bloomer
|54.2
|47.6
|6.6
|.509
|6.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|51.8
|59.3
|-7.5
|.674
|5
|Cornell
|32.2
|70.8
|-38.6
|.544
|1.2
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Standings
Big Rivers Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|River Falls
|4
|0
|7
|2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|0
|7
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Hudson
|2
|1
|5
|4
|Eau Claire North
|1
|4
|1
|7
|Menomonie
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Rice Lake
|1
|4
|1
|7
Friday's Games
Chi-Hi vs Arrowhead at Middleton
Hudson at Marshfield
Wausau East at Rice Lake
Ashland at Menomonie
Saturday's Games
Chi-Hi vs Homestead at Middleton
Hudson vs TBD at Marshfield
Barron at Rice Lake
Merrill at Menomonie
Western Cloverbelt Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Fall Creek
|4
|0
|6
|1
|McDonell
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Cadott
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Thorp
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Altoona
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Eau Claire Regis
|0
|4
|1
|6
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Flambeau
Fall Creek at Arcadia
Heart O'North Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Ladysmith
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Hayward
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Cumberland
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cameron
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Spooner
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Game
Northwestern vs Ellsworth at Menomonie
Saturday's Games
Saint Croix Central vs Northwestern at Menomonie
Barron at Rice Lake
Shell Lake at Cumberland
East Lakeland Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Flambeau
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Lake Holcombe
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Birchwood
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Cornell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bruce
|1
|2
|1
|3
|New Auburn
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Winter
|0
|2
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Cornell at Gilmanton
Stanley-Boyd at Flambeau
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|7
|125
|17.9
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|8
|143
|17.9
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|5
|85
|17
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|6
|97
|16.2
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chi-Hi
|9
|133
|14.8
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|7
|101
|14.4
|Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls
|9
|117
|13
|Bryanna Bonander, Cornell
|6
|72
|12
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|8
|92
|11.5
|Alexis Zenner, Chi-Hi
|9
|95
|10.6
|Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe
|5
|53
|10.6
Chippewa County Girls Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|19
|Vanessa Jenneman, Bloomer
|16
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|15
|Emma Seibel, Bloomer
|13
|Samantha Buchholtz, Bloomer
|12
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|7
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|7
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|7
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|7
|Autumn Bremness, Cadott
|6
|Caelan Givens, Chi-Hi
|6
|Marissa Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|6
|Hailey Wellner, Cadott
|6
|Alexis Zenner, Chi-Hi
|6
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|50.8
|44.1
|6.7
|.612
|5.6
|Cadott
|50
|45.8
|4.2
|.512
|5.1
|McDonell
|59.3
|55.9
|3.4
|.697
|4.6
|Chi-Hi
|54.2
|51.3
|.9
|.763
|4.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|47.6
|47.1
|-.5
|.530
|3
|Lake Holcombe
|44.4
|45.6
|-1.2
|.398
|2.2
|New Auburn
|33
|41.1
|-8.1
|.407
|1.9
|Cornell
|36.7
|47.7
|-10
|.439
|1.5
Chippewa County Boys and Girls Hockey Standings
Big Rivers Conference Boys Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|1
|0
|7
|1
|0
|Eau Claire North
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Hudson
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|River Falls
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6
|0
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls vs Albert Lea (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.
Breck (Minn.) vs Hudson at Blaine, Minn.
Verona vs Eau Claire Memorial at Ashwaubenon
St. Paul Academy vs Eau Claire North at Blaine, Minn.
Rice Lake vs Proctor at Silver Bay, Minn.
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls vs Rochester Lourdes (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.
Ashwaubenon at Menomonie
Eau Claire North vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.
Beloit Memorial at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial vs TBD at Ashwaubenon, Minn.
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls vs Fargo South/Shanley (N.D.)
Eau Claire North vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.
Waunakee at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial vs TBD at Ashwaubenon, Minn.
Big Rivers Conference Girls Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire Area
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|St. Croix Valley
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Hudson
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1
Thursday's Games
Hudson vs Lakeville North (Minn.) at Farmington Hills, Mich.
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Bay Area at Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Fond du Lac at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Eau Claire Area
Hudson vs Eastview (Minn.) at Farmington Hills, Mich.
St. Croix Valley vs Brookfield in Madison
Bay Area at Eau Clarie Area
Saturday's Games
St. Croix Valley vs TBD at Madison
Hudson vs Owatonna at Farmington Hills, Mich.