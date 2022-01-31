Prep Basketball Notebook: Family roots run deep for New Auburn boys roster

New Auburn boys basketball coach Keenan Dahl has coached a lot of players in his 16 years leading the Trojans program.

But this year’s varsity roster might be one of his most connected as New Auburn has four pairs of brothers and four additional players that had older brothers play for the Trojans previously.

Christopher and Matt Elmhorst, Ethan and Brayden Lotts, Caleb and Andrew Gotham and Austin Woolever and Justin Melland have the rare opportunity to share a roster with a sibling as the team’s four pairs of brothers. Braden Johnson, Triton Robey, Cole Pederson and Kai Harder have each had older brothers play for Dahl and the Trojans in recent years.

“It is pretty cool,” Dahl said of the connections. “It’s family traditions and they stick with it and they’ve watched their big brothers play and it’s kept them interested. We try to make it fun for them.”

Those kind of connections are vital for continued success of a program in a small town.

New Auburn has been a consistent contender in the East Lakeland Conference over the years under Dahl, winning league championships in 2012, 2015 and 2016. The Trojans (9-5, 8-3) are tied for third place in the league standings with Prairie Farm entering a pair of home conference games this week versus Lake Holcombe on Tuesday and Bruce on Friday.

Robey, Ethan Lotts, Matt Elmhorst and Caleb Gotham offer steady presences as the team’s seniors. Ethan Lotts enters Tuesday leading the team in scoring at 18 points per game with Elmhorst second (12.3), Robey third (7.6) and Gotham scoring more than four points per game.

Dahl said the younger players that enter the program have a good idea of what to expect because of that family influence, as well as an idea of the expectations the team carries on a yearly basis.

“Especially the ones that have had older brothers, they know our goal is to win a conference championship every year,” Dahl said. “We try to battle and hang around the top, and you never know what happens. Some years we’re fortunate and it happens, and some it doesn’t.”

Always fundamentally strong, Dahl and the program preach learning the basics at an early age to help lay the groundwork for players to come into high school ready to make an impact on a yearly basis.

“I don’t care if you win games in fifth grade (or) fourth grade,” Dahl said. “That doesn’t matter to me. Learn the skills, learn what we’re doing, develop and see what happens.”

New Auburn has won seven of its last 10 games overall and plays two games at home this week before ending the regular season with five in a row on the road. Last year, the Trojans put together a strong effort in the second half of league play, winning each matchup the second time through the East Lakeland schedule as they finished second in the league standings.

The Trojans will get the chance to see the second-place Red Raiders at the end of the week as well as unbeaten conference leader Flambeau (Feb. 15) in the coming games. New Auburn hung tough with the Falcons in a 60-48 defeat on Jan. 14, a game the Trojans led 27-25 at halftime.

“Obviously, that’s our goal,” Dahl said of playing strong down the stretch, “the second time around — kind of the same thing came last year when we swept the second half of the season (of the conference schedule) — and we’re hoping we can try to do that again. It’s going to come down to we’ve got to make some shots. Our shooting percentage has got to get better.”

Familiar face

One former Trojans standout is working his way up the ladder as a coach in the area.

Ryan Dachel is in his third season coaching at Rice Lake under longtime Warriors coach Kevin Orr. Dachel is a social science teacher in the Rice Lake school district.

Dachel earned Chippewa County Player of the Year honors in 2015 after leading the Trojans to one of the program’s best seasons ever. That year, New Auburn posted a 21-4 record and won the East Lakeland title while advancing to the Division 5 regional finals. He averaged 18.4 points per game and was selected to play for the Division 5 North team in that year’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Helping hand

Chi-Hi girls basketball team captains Clare Matott and Abbi Nelson raised almost $200 and three bins of feminine hygiene products for the Chippewa Family Resource Center before Friday’s home contest against Rice Lake.

