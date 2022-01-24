Prep Basketball Notebook: How Western Cloverbelt title races are stacking up entering the final month of the regular season

Both Western Cloverbelt Conference basketball title races are heating up entering the homestretch of the regular season.

The Stanley-Boyd boys and McDonell and Cadott girls basketball teams are in contention for championships in their respective leagues with key games on the horizon.

The Orioles (10-6, 8-1) moved even with Fall Creek on Friday as Stanley-Boyd topped Cadott 55-39 while Bloomer dealt the Crickets (12-2, 8-1) their first Western Cloverbelt loss of the season on the same night with a 47-38 victory. The Orioles host Thorp on Thursday before welcoming the aforementioned Blackhawks to town on Friday, Feb. 4 while the Crickets host McDonell on Thursday in league competition. Fall Creek won the first meeting with Stanley-Boyd 69-57 on Jan. 13 and is scheduled to host the Orioles on Friday, Feb. 18 in the last Western Cloverbelt game of the season.

“Last week after we played (against Fall Creek) it was like the next most important game is tonight’s game,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said after Friday’s win. “Every night we’ve just got to be focused on who we play.”

The Crickets won the Western Cloverbelt championship last season while Stanley-Boyd last won a conference championship in 2003 when the Orioles shared the Eastern Cloverbelt title with Greenwood.

The girls championship race features three teams with Osseo-Fairchild and McDonell tied atop the standings with Cadott not far behind. The Macks (13-2, 8-1) pulled even with the Thunder (15-1, 8-1) on Saturday with a 57-54 win over Bloomer in a makeup game from earlier in the season. Cadott (13-3, 6-3) dealt the Thunder their first defeat of the season last Tuesday in a 66-61 win and the two teams won’t have to wait long for the rematch when the teams square off Tuesday in Cadott.

Osseo-Fairchild faces both conference contenders this week as the Thunder wrap up the week at McDonell on Friday. The Thunder won the first meeting with the Macks 45-38 on Dec. 16.

McDonell has a tough week of league competition as well, starting Tuesday at Fall Creek before Friday’s showdown. The Macks and Hornets will match up on Feb. 11 in Cadott and McDonell won the first meeting 51-36 on Jan. 11.

“Everything’s going to be a battle from here on out,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said after Saturday’s win. “But we’ve just got to stay focused one game at a time. Just take care of each game and I think we should be fine.”

Osseo-Fairchild has won the last two Western Cloverbelt championships while the Macks and Hornets are each seeking their first league titles in a while. The last conference championship for the Macks came in 1989 while a part of the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference while the Hornets were last at the top in 1999 when the Hornets won the Western Cloverbelt.

Building balanceThe Cadott boys basketball team is heavy on youth but putting together a competitive effort this season.

The Hornets have four players averaging at least 7.8 points per game entering Monday’s home nonconference game against Glenwood City. Junior Tegan Ritter is scoring a team-high 8.9 points per game with freshmen Braden Schneider (8 PPG) and Warren Bowe (7.9 PPG) and senior Ryan Sonnentag (7.8 PPG) not far behind.

“If we do what we want to do on the offensive end – if we move the ball and penetrate hard on it and stay spaced – you don’t know, we could have three or four guys possibly in double digits,” Cadott coach Dusty Burish said of his team’s building depth after Friday’s game at Stanley-Boyd.

Cadott (4-11, 1-8) is 3-3 in nonconference competition and hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday. The Hornets earned their first league title of the win against the Thunder with a 78-72 victory on Dec. 17.

Closing on history

Every win from here on out will be important for the Cadott girls basketball team as it chases its conference title dreams, but the next one specifically will be historic.

The next win will be the 14th for Cadott, which would be the most in a single season for the program since the league title team in 1998-99. Since then the Hornets have finished with at least 10 wins just twice with the high-water mark coming in 2019-20 when Cadott was 13-11, the lone winning season of the 21st century so far.

Welcome backThe Lake Holcombe boys basketball team received a boost Friday with the return of senior Brendan Anders.

Anderson had been out since the team’s first game of the season, but came back to score 18 points in Friday’s 75-56 victory over Birchwood.

The Chieftains (5-9, 5-4) have won three of their last four games overall and host Boyceville on Tuesday before Winter comes to town on Friday.

