Prep Basketball Notebook: Minnick, Bowen lighting up scoreboards for Lake Holcombe boys basketball

No duo of basketball players in Chippewa County is averaging more points per game than Lake Holcombe seniors Colton Minnick and Dylan Bowen.

Minnick and Bowen are each averaging more than 17 points per game for the Chieftains entering Tuesday’s home contest against Clayton.

The duo sit first and second, respectively, in scoring in the county with Minnick averaging 17.7 points per game and Bowen close behind at 17.5 per contest. The 6-foot Minnick has scored at least 22 points four games including a season-high 29 points in a 73-49 win over Winter on Dec. 14. The 5-foot-9 Bowen has excelled from the outside as he enters play on Monday leading Chippewa County in made 3-pointers (49) including six as a part of a 22-point effort in Friday’s 63-54 win at Cornell.

Both players averaged seven points or more last season on a Chieftains team with led by a senior class that has now graduated and Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said the duo’s chemistry has improved as the season has gone on.

“They haven’t played together so it’s taken halfway through the season. So I’m hoping we have a better second half of the season here because they’re starting to gel,” Webster said after Friday’s win. “You can see they’re starting to gel.”

One factor in having a better second half Webster said would be the emergence of another scorer on a relatively inexperienced squad. Senior Sam Ewer scored 16 points in Friday’s win, the most for a Chieftain besides Minnick or Bowen in a game so far this season.

Lake Holcombe (3-9, 3-4) enters Tuesday’s game fifth in the East Lakeland Conference standings and plays five of its next six games overall at home.

More from distanceThe 2021-22 season so far as been one of growth for the Cornell boys basketball team.

The Chiefs (2-12, 0-7) enter Tuesday’s home contest with Bruce winless in East Lakeland play, but an improved squad overall from the start of the season.

One of the main reasons for that is the team’s improvement from 3-point range. The Chiefs are averaging 4.8 threes per game with much of that coming in recent weeks. Cornell made a season-high 10 triples in a 49-46 defeat at Birchwood on Jan. 7. Overall the Chiefs have made at least seven threes in four of their last six games including seven in Friday’s defeat to the rival Chieftains.

Dylan Bowe is fourth in Chippewa County in made threes (28) and the improvement from long range has helped the team play competitive in East Lakeland competition while earning recent nonconference wins over Butternut (Dec. 21) and Gilman (Jan. 6) for first-year coach Steve Parker.

“We work so hard on shooting in practice, working on contested shots in all of our shooting drills,” Parker said. “They practice hard and they make a lot in practice and they’re making more in games.”

Staying in striking distance

The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team ended a three-game losing streak on Friday with a 57-33 victory in Cornell.

The Chieftains (6-4, 4-1) lost their first East Lakeland game of the season last Tuesday with a 56-34 defeat to the conference’s current top team Prairie Farm.

“We ran out of gas,” Lake Holcombe coach Jennifer Lechleitner said of the Prairie Farm defeat. “They pressed us the whole time.”

Lake Holcombe has battled competition and some injuries during the middle portion of the season to stay in the conference title hunt as the program’s nine-player roster went down to seven at a time before the return of junior Justine Kane against the Panthers. The Chieftains and Flambeau (10-2, 5-1) are each one loss back of the Panthers in the league standings with Lake Holcombe owning a 71-42 win over the Falcons on Dec. 21.

Clayton (8-6, 3-2) comes to Holcombe on Tuesday as the Bears sit fourth in the league standings, one game back of the Chieftains.

Early impact

Like the boys team, the Cornell girls basketball squad is also heavy on underclassmen this season.

With just two upperclassmen on the varsity roster — senior Teaira Spaeth and junior Kelsea Popp — the Chiefs (1-11, 0-5) also have a number of young players seeing their first significant varsity action.

One of those players showing early promise is freshman Bralee Schroeder. The 5-foot-6 freshman is averaging around seven points a game for the Chiefs including a 17-point effort in a 53-47 defeat against Greenwood on Dec. 20.

“She’s done a tremendous job for us. She’s really stepped up,” Cornell coach Courtney Yanko said of Schroeder. “We had to replace a couple really strong seniors that graduated last year and she stepped up into that role.”

Schroeder made a similar impact in the fall for the Cornell volleyball team as a setter and right side hitter, helping the Chiefs repeat as East Lakeland Conference champions.

Lending a hand

The School District of Flambeau provided a helping hand to Stanley-Boyd recently to help in recovery from the tornado that impacted Stanley last month.

The Flambeau schools through their girls basketball team and STEM program held fundraising and raised $500 for tornado relief for Stanley.

The two teams met on the court late last month in Tony where the Orioles earned a 58-29 victory.

