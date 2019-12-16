Two of the three players to finish in double figures for the Trojans reside in the post where 6-foot-2 Ethan Patz led his team with 19 points and 6-foot-3 Tristen Harder added 10 points.
Overall the team has five players at least six feet tall with Matt Elmhorst, Ethan Lotts and Aaron Hinton to go with Patz and Harder, the Trojans have a nucleus of players down low that many teams simply cannot match up with.
“We’re pretty big and strong down there, especially for our conference as far as that goes and once we can get the ball to them there’s not a lot of teams that have two guys that can defend that,” New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of his post players after Friday’s win. “Sometimes we can put two guys on the floor like that and most teams can’t match up that way.”
Patz was held scoreless and battled foul trouble in a 61-57 win over Flambeau on Dec. 6 but otherwise has scored at least 14 points in the other three games. Harder has finished in double figures in each of the four contests while Lotts scored 14 points in his team’s 84-60 win at Lac Courte Oreilles last Tuesday.
That post play also opens things up on the perimeter and senior guard Michael Pederson has been a primary benefactor. Peterson is tied for second in Chippewa County in made 3-pointers with 10, three behind McDonell’s JD Bohaty with 13. Pederson hit three 3-pointers against the Chieftains including two 32 seconds apart to turn a 43-30 Lake Holcombe lead into a 46-43 New Auburn advantage with 5:08 to go.
New Auburn has won three East Lakeland Conference championships under Dahl this decade with all of those title teams possessing strong play near the basket. The team still has a long way to go in its pursuit for a fourth league crown of the 2010s, but is off to a great start with three wins and stands as one of two teams in the ELC still unbeaten in conference contests with Birchwood sitting at 2-0.
The Trojans host Northwood on Tuesday before facing Cornell on Thursday in their last game before the new year. After January 1, the Trojans still have two remaining matchups with the Bobcats — at home on Jan. 17 and on the road on Feb. 11 — to go with a home rematch with Lake Holcombe on Jan. 24.
Early road returns
The Chi-Hi boys basketball team plays its third of seven straight games away from home on Tuesday evening when the Cardinals head north to face Superior. The Cardinals started the season with home games against Menomonie on Dec. 6 and New Richmond on Dec. 9 and will go more than a month before their next game in Chippewa Falls. Chi-Hi’s next game in its own gym is Jan. 10 against Wausau West.
Before then the Cardinals play at Superior and Hudson this Tuesday and Friday, respectively, before facing Stoughton at the Middleton Cardinal Holiday Showcase on Dec. 27. Chi-Hi does have one of those games pretty close to Chippewa Falls with a matchup at Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 3 before playing at Marshfield on Jan. 6.
Chi-Hi started the stretch strong with wins at Rice Lake (85-57) last Friday and Stevens Point (63-58) on Saturday.
Three’s company
No Chippewa County girls basketball team makes more 3-point baskets per game than Bloomer.
The Blackhawks entered Monday with a county-best 6.3 made threes per game, in front of Chi-Hi (5.7) for the most.
Not surprisingly, Bloomer also features three of the top-five individuals in made triples as well. Vanessa Jenneman (14) is second to Chi-Hi’s Aaliyah McMillan (16) in made threes while Samantha Buchholtz and Emma Seibel are tied with McDonell’s Maggie Craker for third with 10 apiece.
Another option
The New Auburn girls basketball team has been looking for a secondary scoring option to go with junior Zoey Rada and may have found one with freshman Evelyn Cody.
The 5-foot-7 Cody is averaging 7.5 points through six games for the Trojans, including a season-best 12 points against Lac Courte Oreilles last Tuesday. Junior Emily Elmhorst scored 10 points in New Auburn’s 49-38 win at Winter on Dec. 3.
Rada has scored in double figures in four of six games thus far with a season-high 19 points in a 34-27 win over Webster on Nov. 25.
