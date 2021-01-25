Prep Basketball Notebook: Second-half comebacks keep Lake Holcombe boys in East Lakeland title contention

A pair of second-half rallies have kept the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team in contention for an East Lakeland Conference title as the Chieftains hit the halfway point of the season this week.
Lake Holcombe (5-6, 3-2) overcame halftime holes twice last week to defeat New Auburn and Flambeau.
The Trojans held a 25-19 lead at the break during last Tuesday’s game in Holcombe before the Chieftains outscored New Auburn 36-21 in the second half.
But the Chieftains put together a bigger rally three days later against the Falcons, overcoming a 31-18 halftime deficit that had ballooned to 20 points with 12 minutes to go.
Brock Flater scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half and it was 3-pointers from Flater and Dylan Bowen that started the surge to keep the Chieftains within range of unbeaten Bruce at the top of the league standings. Riley Gingras added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds in the win.
“It was an exciting 12 minutes,” Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said of the comeback against Flambeau.
Lake Holcombe enters Tuesday’s game at Winter 2.5 games back of Bruce in the standings, but with two matchups against the Red Raiders remaining on Feb. 2 and Feb. 13.
WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Lake Holcombe showcases scoring skill, turnover-causing defense in rout of Winter
Brock Flater and Kaden Crank each scored 23 points as the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team won for the third time in four games, routing Winter 73-38 on Tuesday evening.
The Chieftains have won five of their last eight games overall following an 0-3 start coming into Monday’s home game with Greenwood with two of Chippewa County’s top-seven scorers on the roster with Flater (13.7 points per game) and Kaden Crank (12.9 points per game).
Closing on 1,000Chippewa County’s leading boys and girls scorer are each closing in on the 1,000 career point mark as we hit the homestretch of the regular season.
Chi-Hi senior Joe Reuter and Cadott senior Jada Kowalczyk are each well past 900 career points and are closing in on the significant threshold.
Reuter comes into Monday evening’s game with Eau Claire Memorial at 961 points for his career after scoring 27 in Saturday’s 71-70 win over Eau Claire North and leading the county at 25.8 points per game.
Reuter is currently fifth in Chi-Hi program history in career scoring with the four players ahead of him each eclipsing 1,000 career points.
Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Defense sharp for Cadott in first game in two weeks as Hornets top Altoona
The Cadott girls basketball team utilized tough defense to defeat Altoona 44-39 on Friday evening in Altoona. The game was Cadott's first in two weeks as the Hornets had several games postponed during that timeframe as other squads had to pause their seasons.
Kowalczyk has 923 points going into Monday’s home game against McDonell after scoring 16 points in Friday’s 44-39 win at Altoona. The senior leads the county at an even 18 points per game.
Big win
Dylan Bowe scored 20 points and Austin Bowe added 15 points to lead the Cornell boys basketball team to a 55-29 win over Winter on Thursday evening.
The Cornell boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season last Thursday with a 55-29 victory over Winter.
Dylan Bowe scored 20 points for the Chiefs — who surpassed last season’s win total — and Austin Bowe added 15 as the team earned its second East Lakeland win of the year while avenging a 65-47 loss at Winter earlier in the season.
The 24-point margin of victory was also the largest for the program since a 71-24 win over Lac Courte Oreilles on Dec. 11, 2018 and the biggest conference win since a 72-48 win at Bruce on Feb. 13, 2017 in the team’s most recent league championship season.