Prep Basketball Notebook: Second-half comebacks keep Lake Holcombe boys in East Lakeland title contention

A pair of second-half rallies have kept the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team in contention for an East Lakeland Conference title as the Chieftains hit the halfway point of the season this week.

Lake Holcombe (5-6, 3-2) overcame halftime holes twice last week to defeat New Auburn and Flambeau.

The Trojans held a 25-19 lead at the break during last Tuesday’s game in Holcombe before the Chieftains outscored New Auburn 36-21 in the second half.

But the Chieftains put together a bigger rally three days later against the Falcons, overcoming a 31-18 halftime deficit that had ballooned to 20 points with 12 minutes to go.

Brock Flater scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half and it was 3-pointers from Flater and Dylan Bowen that started the surge to keep the Chieftains within range of unbeaten Bruce at the top of the league standings. Riley Gingras added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds in the win.

“It was an exciting 12 minutes,” Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said of the comeback against Flambeau.

Lake Holcombe enters Tuesday’s game at Winter 2.5 games back of Bruce in the standings, but with two matchups against the Red Raiders remaining on Feb. 2 and Feb. 13.

+2 WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Lake Holcombe showcases scoring skill, turnover-causing defense in rout of Winter Brock Flater and Kaden Crank each scored 23 points as the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team won for the third time in four games, routing Winter 73-38 on Tuesday evening.