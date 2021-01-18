Prep Basketball Notebook: Sophomore Bowe leading way for improving Cornell boys squad

One of those younger players that has taken a big step forward this year is sophomore Dylan Bowe, who leads the team averaging 12 points per game.

As a freshman, Bowe scored 4.5 points per game as Cornell went winless in East Lakeland play. Bowe scored a career-high 23 points against the Pirates, and Leland said the extra time put in the gym is leading to success on the court. New Auburn opened Friday’s game with a box-and-one defense with the extra defender assigned to guard the Chiefs leading scorer.

“In all honesty Dylan’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” Leland said. “We’re in the gym getting extra shots up and the thing that separates him is he wants to be good and I think he understands what it takes and I think he’s putting in that work in the offseason into this season to help that and he’s finally taking and understanding that he has some pretty good potential and he’s stepping up in those games which is really nice to see.”

Leland said a key in Bowe’s continual development will be how he adjusts to how teams will adjust to defending him, now that the conference will be seeing him a second time with a better understanding of what he can do.