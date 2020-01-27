The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team graduated all five of its starters from last year's team, leaving a significant scoring void in the Orioles' lineup. But those players are starting to find their footing at the varsity level, and the Orioles have shown steady improvement in recent weeks entering Monday's nonconference game at Somerset.
Sophomore Lucas Smith has led the way for the Stanley-Boyd scorers, averaging 13.4 points per game. Smith has three games with at least 22, scoring a season-high 28 points in a 73-70 season-opening loss to Greenwood on Dec. 3.
"Really good work in the offseason has put him where he's at right now," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said of Smith. "He's been aggressive, worked on his strength and ball handling, and that's allowed him to get to rim and he's always been a kid that gets lots of shots off in the offseason."
Sophomore Carsen Hause is tied for third among Chippewa County leaders in 3-pointers made (25) and is averaging just under 10 points per contest. Brady Potaczek is also averaging more than nine points per game, and the sophomore scored 21 points against Osseo-Fairchild on Jan. 16. Freshman Brady Ingersoll is scoring 7.6 points per game with a 17-point effort against Eau Claire Regis on Jan. 10.
The Orioles have zero seniors on the varsity roster but have started to find their footing in the Western Cloverbelt Conference in recent weeks. Stanley-Boyd knocked off Fall Creek 60-50 on Jan. 21, a win bookended by tight defeats to Osseo-Fairchild (69-67) and McDonell (49-46) last Thursday.
"That was a good win for us (over Fall Creek), and we've been close in a few games," coach Hause said. "(We've been) making some youthful mistakes down the stretch in some games so we've been able to cut down on our turnovers and we're taking shots that work for us.
"With that combination of things we've been making some improvement here."
Stanley-Boyd hosts Cadott on Thursday, a team the Orioles edged 56-54 on Dec. 12, before welcoming Thorp on Feb. 4.
Key clashes for Cards
The Chi-Hi boys and girls basketball teams have important games on the horizon this week.
The boys remained tied for first in the Big Rivers Conference by pulling out an exciting 85-81 double overtime victory at Eau Claire North last Friday. The win gives the Cards a season sweep over the Huskies and keeps them tied with Hudson for first after the Raiders beat Eau Claire Memorial.
Those two teams meet on Saturday night at Chi-Hi after a hotly-contested matchup earlier in the season in which the Cardinals overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to force overtime before Hudson won 63-61 on Dec. 20.
The lone loss for the Raiders (10-1, 5-1) came in a 74-51 defeat to Eau Claire North on Dec. 13. Since that defeat Hudson has won seven in a row entering a game at Rice Lake on Tuesday.
The Chi-Hi girls will look to play some catch up this week as the Cardinals play on the road at Big Rivers leaders River Falls (Tuesday) and Hudson (Friday). The Cardinals picked up their fourth consecutive win on Friday with a 69-41 win over Eau Claire North, a game in which a 27-0 run late in the first half helped the Cardinals pull away from an uneven start to the game.
Chi-Hi lost four games in a row during December, including single-point defeats to Eau Claire Memorial (47-46) and Hudson (36-35). Tuesday's matchup with River Falls was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, but was postponed because of winter weather. Chi-Hi also hosts River Falls in its regular season finale on Feb. 21.
Matchups for Macks
Like Chi-Hi, McDonell's basketball teams also have important games on deck this week in the Western Cloverbelt.
The McDonell girls moved into a tie atop the league with a 58-47 win over Thorp on Friday combined with Altoona knocking off Fall Creek 55-49. The Macks (10-4, 7-1) have won five games in a row, including a 53-41 win over Division 4 state-ranked Neillsville on Jan. 20. Fall Creek (9-4, 7-1) beat McDonell 56-48 on Dec. 13, a contest in which sophomore Gianna Vollrath scored a game-high 20 points for the Crickets.
The McDonell boys host Thorp on Thursday in a contest with Western Cloverbelt and postseason implications. The Macks (12-2, 7-1) are one game behind Altoona in the league standings and two ahead of Thorp and Eau Claire Regis for second. McDonell won won the first meeting of the season 40-33 on Dec. 12, but Thorp has won eight of 10 games since then, most recently falling to Altoona 51-34 last Friday.
Thorp is in Division 5 for the postseason this year after being in Division 4 last year, adding depth to the sectional, and a win for either team will help their case when postseason seeding meetings are held next month.
Another option
The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team has won eight of its last 11 games overall and is finding additional scoring options to help the Orioles thrive.
Junior Aaliyah Moore is one of those players to raise her game in recent weeks. Moore scored a personal-best 19 points in a 48-47 victory over Augusta on Jan. 20 before scoring eight second-half points in last Thursday's 50-47 win over Cadott. Moore scored those eight points consecutively against the Hornets in the second half as the Hornets made a run before Marissa Gustafson closed the game with the final six points including the go-ahead basket with 1 minutes, 39 seconds to go.
"I'm really proud of her growth," Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said of Moore. "She just started playing basketball in eighth grade, so she's come a long way. Marissa did a nice job at the end (with) free throws and then making that nice drive on the out of bounds play (to take the lead) running bankshot. That was a big bucket for us."
