Prep Basketball Postseason: WIAA to restrict attendance at basketball tournament series events

Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

The live television broadcast of the state tournament will be available; however, limited radio stations will be given clearance to broadcast. Press accommodations will be restricted to either a small pool that would provide copy to the state or one reporter per school team.

Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments, except the part of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund within two weeks of the tournament. Any tickets purchased at school for the State Girls Basketball Tournament will be refunded by the school and not by the Resch Center or WIAA.

Thursday evening’s Chi-Hi vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semifinal contest was limited to 88 tickets per team for family members. There were no public sale of tickets at the door. Any fan that pre-purchased a ticket for the game will receive a full refund and should bring their ticket to the Chi-Hi main offense during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for a refund.

There will also be no public admission to the Division 5 McDonell vs Thorp game and pre-sale tickets will be refunded at the McDonell Area Catholic Schools main office with the return of ticket.

