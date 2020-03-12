Prep Basketball Postseason: WIAA to restrict attendance at basketball tournament series events

The WIAA, in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings, will be limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events scheduled for March 12-14 and March 19-21.
This includes this week’s boys basketball sectionals for which Chi-Hi, McDonell and Thorp are competing as well as next week’s state boys basketball tournament.
The guidelines for mass gatherings call for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue. The pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary.
“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release Thursday morning. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The policy limits attendance at the state tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone.
You have free articles remaining.
Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted.
Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.
The live television broadcast of the state tournament will be available; however, limited radio stations will be given clearance to broadcast. Press accommodations will be restricted to either a small pool that would provide copy to the state or one reporter per school team.
Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments, except the part of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund within two weeks of the tournament. Any tickets purchased at school for the State Girls Basketball Tournament will be refunded by the school and not by the Resch Center or WIAA.
Thursday evening’s Chi-Hi vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semifinal contest was limited to 88 tickets per team for family members. There were no public sale of tickets at the door. Any fan that pre-purchased a ticket for the game will receive a full refund and should bring their ticket to the Chi-Hi main offense during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for a refund.
There will also be no public admission to the Division 5 McDonell vs Thorp game and pre-sale tickets will be refunded at the McDonell Area Catholic Schools main office with the return of ticket.