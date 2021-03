Prep Basketball: Reuter, Walczak, Harder, Siegenthaler and Geissler selected to play in Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games

Five Chippewa County basketball players have been chosen to play in July's Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's All-Star Games in Wisconsin Dells.

Chi-Hi's Joe Reuter and Jacob Walczak, New Auburn's Tristen Harder and McDonell's Jake Siegenthaler and Anna Geissler will play in games in their respective divisions on July 14-15 at JustAGame Fieldhouse.

Reuter and Walczak will play for the Division 1 Red Team, Harder is a part of the Division 5 Red Team and Siegenthaler is on the Division 5 White Team in boys competition while Geissler is in action with the Division 5 North Team for girls action.

Reuter averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds. 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game and Walczak averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one block for game this season for the Cardinals.

Harder led the Trojans in scoring at 17.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Siegenthaler scored 13.4 points points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Macks.

Geissler averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 assists this season for the Macks.