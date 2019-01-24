SPOONER — With each dominant Heart O'North Conference victory, the Bloomer girls basketball team is moving closer towards a league championship.
The Blackhawks improved to 11-0 in league play on Thursday with a 70-20 win over Spooner.
Elle Kramschuster led all scorers with 20 points while adding three steals and was one of four Bloomer players to finish in double figures.
Leah Score and Sierra Raine each scored 11 points while Isabella Jenneman added 10 in the win as Bloomer (15-1, 11-1) won its seventh game in a row.
Kristina Aschbachre scored four points for Spooner (1-14, 1-9).
Bloomer is off until hosting Northwestern on Friday, Feb. 1. Bloomer can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win over the Tigers. The Blackhawks can win the title outright with two more conference wins or one more league loss for Hayward.
Bloomer hosts Hayward in its regular season finale on Feb. 15.
Boys Basketball
Thorp 61, McDonell 46
At McDonell, the Cardinals beat the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Cory Hoglund scored 23 points for McDonell (8-7, 5-4) while JD Bohaty added seven.
Ethan Reis led all scorers for Thorp (8-7, 4-5) with 25 points including six 3-pointers. Isaac Soumis and Ryan Stunkel also finished in double figures with 12 and 11 points, apiece.
Thorp faces Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Saturday at the Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle in Woodbury, Minn. while McDonell is off until playing at Fall Creek on Tuesday.
Flambeau 52, Lake Holcombe 38
At Tony, the Falcons remained unbeaten in East Lakeland play with a win over the Chieftains.
Josh Jones scored 13 points for Lake Holcombe (7-7, 5-3) and Brock Flater added nine points.
Ethan Martin had a game-high 16 points for the Falcons (9-4, 7-0).
Lake Holcombe hosts Winter on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.