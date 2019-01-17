BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team improved to 10-0 in Heart O'North Conference play by defeating Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48-20 on Thursday evening.
Vanessa Jenneman scored 10 points to lead the Bloomer scoring. Samantha Buchholtz added nine and Chloee Swartz and Sierra Raine each had five.
The Bloomer (13-1, 10-0) defense held Chetek-Weyerhaeuser to five made field goals for the game. The Blackhawks held a 43-23 edge in rebounding. Larissa Fossum pulled down a team-high 12 boards and Isabelle Jenneman secured 10.
Maggie Timm and Emma Sather each had five points to lead the Bulldogs (4-11, 3-6).
Bloomer plays nonconference opponent Cameron on Friday.
Fall Creek 49, McDonell 44
At Fall Creek, the Macks fell in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
McDonell got 12 points from Abby Wampler and 11 from Maggie Craker. Hannah Sykora added nine.
Mackensy Kolpien had 15 points for Fall Creek (7-5, 7-3).
McDonell plays at Clear Lake on Saturday.
Thorp 42, Stanley-Boyd 38
At Stanley, the Orioles let a first half lead slip away in a Western Cloverbelt Conference game against the Cardinals.
Stanley-Boyd (4-11, 1-9) held a 22-10 halftime advantage, but was outscored by 16 after the break.
Hannah Hause and Lily Hoel each had 13 points to lead the Orioles.
Madison Wicks and Hailey Zurakowski each scored eight points for the Cardinals (3-11, 2-8)
Thorp plays at Edgar on Friday, while Stanley-Boyd resumes play by hosting Altoona on Tuesday.
Osseo-Fairchild 40, Cadott 34
At Cadott, the Thunder topped the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Jada Kowalczyk scored 12 points for the Hornets with Paisley Kane adding seven.
Makayla Steinke led all scorers with 14 points for the Thunder.
Cadott hosts Whitehall on Monday.
Lake Holcombe 68, Lac Courte Oreilles 31
At Hayward, the Chieftains won their fifth game in a row with a nonconference victory over the Eagles.
Megan Lechleitner scored 14 points to lead Lake Holcombe (10-4). Brooke Lechleitner and Josi Elmberg each tallied 10.
Orianna Lebal added seven and Ashley Burns and Allison Golat-Hattamer each had six.
Every player who saw time on the court scored for the Chieftains.
Nevaeh Cross had 10 points to lead Lac Courte Oreilles (0-5).
Lake Holcombe plays at Flambeau on Tuesday.
Colby 80, Gilman 33
At Colby, the Hornets rolled to an Eastern Cloverbelt victory over the Pirates.
Lydia Syryczuk had 10 points for Gilman.
Ashley Streveler scored 20 points for the Hornets.
Gilman hosts Spencer on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Lake Holcombe 98, Lac Courte Oreilles 42
At Hayward, the Chieftains scored 63 points in the first half of a nonconference win over the Eagles.
Kaden Crank led all scorers with 20 for Lake Holcombe. Brock Flater scored 18, Kaden Kinney added 15, Brendan Anders scored 12 and Colton Minnick, Tristan Jones and Will Kliegle each scored eight in the win.
Tyson Radamacher had 19 for Lac Courte Oreilles.
Lake Holcombe plays at Clayton on Tuesday.
