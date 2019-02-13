CORNELL — Bryanna Bonander scored eight points to lead the Cornell girls basketball team on Wednesday evening in a 46-29 defeat against Birchwood in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Micki Galster and Cheyenne Peloquin each scored six points as well for the Chiefs (5-14, 4-7).
Payton Schultz had a game-high 13 points for the Bobcats (13-7, 9-2).
Cornell plays at New Auburn on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Birchwood 83, Cornell 41
At Cornell, the Bobcats scored 43 points in the first half of an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.
Riley Gingras scored 12 points while Caleb Balow and Raistlin Spangler added 10 and seven points, respectively, for Cornell (2-16, 1-9).
Matthew Marcinske had 23 points and four of hits team's 11 3-pointers for the Bobcats (13-5, 7-3).
Cornell plays at Owen-Withee on Thursday.
