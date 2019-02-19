CADOTT — Mason Poehls made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as the Cadott boys basketball team defeated Flambeau in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday.
The Hornets jumped to a 32-23 lead at the break and added 40 points after the half.
Coy Bowe added 18 for Cadott (8-13) and Noah Kahl had 14.
Harley Opachan led Flambeau (14-6) with 17 points.
Cadott plays on Thursday in a Cloverbelt Crossover contest against a yet-to-determined opponent.
Osseo-Fairchild 57, McDonell 54
At McDonell, the Macks led at halftime but fell to the Western Cloverbelt champion Thunder.
Cory Hoglund led McDonell with 19 points and Charlie Bleskachek added 13 while Eion Kressin scored 10 for the Macks.
Logan Mulhern had 19 points for the Thunder.
McDonell led 26-21 at the break.
McDonell plays at Neillsville on Saturday in the second-place matchup of the Cloverbelt Crossover.
Bloomer 55, Spooner 49
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks defeated the Rails in a Heart O'North Conference contest.
Zach Ruf made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Bloomer (15-4, 11-2). Caleb Ruf had 13 and John Bleskacek scored 10.
Andrew Hotchkiss had 13 for Spooner (7-11, 4-9).
Bloomer continues play by hosting Hayward on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Mondovi 56, Stanley-Boyd 51
At Mondovi, the Orioles were edged in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal loss to the Buffaloes.
Hannah Hause scored 15 points to lead No. 10 Stanley-Boyd (6-16). Arianna Mason added 14 and Lily Hoel and Marissa Gustafson each had nine.
Ella Poeschel led Mondovi (9-11) with 15.
No. 7 Mondovi plays at No. 2 Durand on Friday.
Augusta 51, Cadott 38
At Augusta, the Hornets had their season end in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Jenna Sedlacek and Abby Eiler each scored nine to lead Cadott (7-14). Jada Kowalczyk added eight.
Augusta (9-13) was led by Hannah King with 13 points.
The No. 8 seeded Beavers advance to a regional semifinal and play at No. 1 Melrose-Mindoro on Friday.
Prentice 72, New Auburn 31
At Prentice, the Trojans were defeated in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal matchup with the Pirates.
Nadia Rada scored 18 points to lead No. 15 New Auburn (3-16). Zoey Rada added six.
Alyssa Schellin had 20 for No. 2 Prentice (16-5) which now hosts No. 10 Thorp after the Cardinals upset No. 7 Flambeau.
