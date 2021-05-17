 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Basketball: Stanley-Boyd girls team, Chi-Hi's Reuter earn WBCA Academic all-state honors
top story
Prep Basketball

Prep Basketball: Stanley-Boyd girls team, Chi-Hi's Reuter earn WBCA Academic all-state honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-21

Joe Reuter (2)

The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team and Chi-Hi senior Joe Reuter have each earned academic all-state team honors for the 2020-21 season from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Orioles team had the top grade point average among Division 3 girls teams at 3.99, edging out Somerset (3.97) and Freedom (3.95) for the top spot. Their GPA was second highest among all girls teams with only Franklin in Division 1 being higher at 4.13.

Reuter was one of 15 boys from across the state to be named to the WBCA's Individual Academic All-State team. Reuter averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.7 assist per game in earning many honors including all-state first team, Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year and Chippewa County Player of the Year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Derek Gebhard describes his winning goal for Forward Madison FC

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, May 13
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, May 13

Local box scores from Thursday's prep action. Bloomer, Menomonie and Boyceville baseball as well as Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Cadott softball were among Thursday's winners.

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 11
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 11

Local baseball and softball scores from Tuesday's action. McDonell, Bloomer, Thorp/Gilman and Boyceville baseball and Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Cadott softball were among Tuesday's winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News