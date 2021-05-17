Prep Basketball: Stanley-Boyd girls team, Chi-Hi's Reuter earn WBCA Academic all-state honors

The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team and Chi-Hi senior Joe Reuter have each earned academic all-state team honors for the 2020-21 season from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
The Orioles team had the top grade point average among Division 3 girls teams at 3.99, edging out Somerset (3.97) and Freedom (3.95) for the top spot. Their GPA was second highest among all girls teams with only Franklin in Division 1 being higher at 4.13.
Reuter was one of 15 boys from across the state to be named to the WBCA's Individual Academic All-State team. Reuter averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.7 assist per game in earning many honors including all-state first team, Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year and Chippewa County Player of the Year.