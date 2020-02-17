The Thorp boys basketball team moved into the top ten of the Associated Press' Division 5 state poll while the Chi-Hi and McDonell boys each received votes in their respective divisions in the polls released on Monday.
Thorp (13-5) is 10th in Division 5, moving up after defeating Osseo-Fairchild last week after receiving votes and being outside the top ten in recent weeks.
Chi-Hi (13-4) is just outside the top ten in Division 1, one point behind Madison East for tenth in the rankings. Chi-Hi picked up victories over D.C. Everest and Eau Claire Memorial last week.
McDonell (13-5) is just outside the top ten in the Division 5 poll, falling out of the top ten following a 64-38 defeat at Western Cloverbelt leader Altoona last Thursday.
Madison La Follette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3), Cuba City (Division 4) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions in the boys poll.
Middleton (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top teams in the girls poll.
Boys
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Madison La Follette (8)
|18-0
|80
|1
|2. Brookfield Central
|18-1
|72
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|17-1
|58
|4
|4. Hamilton
|16-3
|52
|3
|5. Milwaukee King
|17-0
|49
|5
|6. Kimberly
|17-2
|38
|6
|7. Neenah
|16-2
|31
|7
|(tie) Racine Case
|16-3
|31
|8
|9. Brookfield East
|16-3
|19
|9
|10. Madison East
|14-4
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Onalaska (8)
|18-1
|80
|1
|2. La Crosse Central
|15-4
|71
|2
|3. Seymour
|16-1
|62
|4
|4. Nicolet
|16-3
|59
|5
|5. New Richmond
|16-2
|40
|8
|6. Stoughton
|16-3
|36
|3
|7. Hortonville
|16-4
|27
|6
|8. Grafton
|15-4
|15
|NR
|9. Milwaukee Lutheran
|15-3
|11
|NR
|10. New Berlin Eisenhower
|14-5
|10
|7
Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Monroe 7, Whitefish Bay 6, Reedsburg Area 4, Plymouth 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1, Elkhorn Area 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|19-0
|80
|1
|2. East Troy
|17-1
|70
|2
|3. Dominican
|17-2
|64
|3
|4. Wisconsin Dells
|18-1
|53
|4
|5. Wrightstown
|18-1
|47
|5
|6. Oostburg
|16-2
|39
|6
|7. St. John's NW Military Academy
|15-3
|34
|7
|8. Lake Mills
|16-3
|22
|8
|9. Lake Country Lutheran
|16-3
|14
|9
|10. Freedom
|16-2
|5
|NR
|(tie) Sheboygan Falls
|15-4
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 4, Prescott 2, Appleton Xavier 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (7)
|19-0
|79
|1
|2. Stratford (1)
|18-0
|71
|2
|3. Iola-Scandinavia
|18-0
|62
|3
|4. Lourdes Academy
|18-1
|55
|4
|5. Darlington
|18-1
|45
|5
|6. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|15-3
|37
|6
|7. Auburndale
|17-2
|31
|8
|(tie) Roncalli
|16-3
|31
|7
|9. Neillsville
|16-2
|15
|9
|10. Shiocton
|16-3
|5
|10
|(tie)Brookfield Academy
|13-6
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Coleman 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)
|19-1
|80
|1
|2. Bangor
|18-0
|72
|2
|3. Blair-Taylor
|17-2
|59
|4
|4. Monticello
|19-1
|54
|6
|5. Randolph
|18-1
|51
|3
|6. Almond-Bancroft
|18-2
|39
|7
|7. Rib Lake
|16-3
|34
|5
|8. Wauzeka-Steuben
|16-3
|25
|9
|9. Lincoln
|15-4
|11
|10
|10. Thorp
|13-5
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 4, McDonell Central 3, Hustisford 2.
Girls
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Middleton (6)
|19-1
|78
|2
|2. Bay Port (1)
|20-1
|68
|1
|3. Madison Memorial (1)
|18-1
|65
|3
|4. Germantown
|18-2
|58
|4
|5. Mukwonago
|18-2
|48
|6
|6. Divine Savior
|17-3
|40
|7
|7. Appleton East
|17-3
|29
|5
|7. Kimberly
|16-4
|29
|9
|9. Kettle Moraine
|16-5
|9
|8
|(tie) Oconomowoc
|16-4
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 6, Milwaukee King 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Hortonville (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2. Beaver Dam (1)
|18-3
|73
|2
|3. Pius XI
|17-3
|61
|4
|4. River Falls
|18-2
|51
|6
|5. De Forest
|18-3
|50
|3
|6. Onalaska
|17-4
|34
|7
|7. West De Pere
|17-3
|29
|8
|8. South Milwaukee
|18-3
|25
|9
|9. New Berlin Eisenhower
|15-6
|17
|10
|10. Pewaukee
|16-5
|8
|5
Others receiving votes: Oregon 5, Pulaski 4, Union Grove 2, Notre Dame 1, Milwaukee School of Languages 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Platteville (8)
|20-0
|80
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|20-1
|67
|2
|3. Wrightstown
|18-2
|63
|3
|4. Freedom
|19-2
|55
|4
|5. Kewaunee
|19-1
|46
|5
|6. Marshall
|16-4
|32
|6
|7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|19-1
|28
|7
|8. Waupun
|19-2
|23
|9
|9. Saint Croix Falls
|20-0
|21
|10
|10. Valders
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie du Chien 6, Arcadia 6, Prescott 4.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (7)
|19-1
|79
|1
|2. Racine Lutheran (1)
|20-0
|72
|2
|3. Melrose-Mindoro
|19-1
|64
|4
|4. Colfax
|18-2
|54
|5
|5. Howards Grove
|19-1
|47
|3
|6. Mishicot
|17-3
|38
|7
|7. Bonduel
|19-2
|28
|6
|8. Neillsville
|18-2
|24
|8
|9. Mineral Point
|18-3
|20
|10
|10. Cuba City
|16-4
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Crandon 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Black Hawk (8)
|18-0
|80
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|19-0
|70
|2
|3. Bangor
|19-1
|61
|3
|4. Fall River
|20-1
|57
|5
|5. Oneida Nation
|20-0
|47
|6
|6. River Ridge
|19-2
|41
|4
|7. Shullsburg
|18-3
|31
|8
|8. Prairie Farm
|15-2
|21
|9
|9. Randolph
|17-4
|15
|10
|10. Newman Catholic
|17-4
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Cashton 4, Blair-Taylor 1, Hurley 1.