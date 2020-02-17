{{featured_button_text}}

The Thorp boys basketball team moved into the top ten of the Associated Press' Division 5 state poll while the Chi-Hi and McDonell boys each received votes in their respective divisions in the polls released on Monday.

Thorp (13-5) is 10th in Division 5, moving up after defeating Osseo-Fairchild last week after receiving votes and being outside the top ten in recent weeks.

Chi-Hi (13-4) is just outside the top ten in Division 1, one point behind Madison East for tenth in the rankings. Chi-Hi picked up victories over D.C. Everest and Eau Claire Memorial last week.

McDonell (13-5) is just outside the top ten in the Division 5 poll, falling out of the top ten following a 64-38 defeat at Western Cloverbelt leader Altoona last Thursday.

Madison La Follette (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3), Cuba City (Division 4) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions in the boys poll.

Middleton (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top teams in the girls poll.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Madison La Follette (8)18-0801
2. Brookfield Central18-1722
3. Arrowhead17-1584
4. Hamilton16-3523
5. Milwaukee King17-0495
6. Kimberly17-2386
7. Neenah16-2317
(tie) Racine Case16-3318
9. Brookfield East16-3199
10. Madison East14-44NR

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Onalaska (8)18-1801
2. La Crosse Central15-4712
3. Seymour16-1624
4. Nicolet16-3595
5. New Richmond16-2408
6. Stoughton16-3363
7. Hortonville16-4276
8. Grafton15-415NR
9. Milwaukee Lutheran15-311NR
10. New Berlin Eisenhower14-5107

Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Monroe 7, Whitefish Bay 6, Reedsburg Area 4, Plymouth 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1, Elkhorn Area 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)19-0801
2. East Troy17-1702
3. Dominican17-2643
4. Wisconsin Dells18-1534
5. Wrightstown18-1475
6. Oostburg16-2396
7. St. John's NW Military Academy15-3347
8. Lake Mills16-3228
9. Lake Country Lutheran16-3149
10. Freedom16-25NR
(tie) Sheboygan Falls15-45NR

Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 4, Prescott 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (7)19-0791
2. Stratford (1)18-0712
3. Iola-Scandinavia18-0623
4. Lourdes Academy18-1554
5. Darlington18-1455
6. Milwaukee Academy of Science15-3376
7. Auburndale17-2318
(tie) Roncalli16-3317
9. Neillsville16-2159
10. Shiocton16-3510
(tie)Brookfield Academy13-65NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Coleman 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)19-1801
2. Bangor18-0722
3. Blair-Taylor17-2594
4. Monticello19-1546
5. Randolph18-1513
6. Almond-Bancroft18-2397
7. Rib Lake16-3345
8. Wauzeka-Steuben16-3259
9. Lincoln15-41110
10. Thorp13-56NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 4, McDonell Central 3, Hustisford 2.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Middleton (6)19-1782
2. Bay Port (1)20-1681
3. Madison Memorial (1)18-1653
4. Germantown18-2584
5. Mukwonago18-2486
6. Divine Savior17-3407
7. Appleton East17-3295
7. Kimberly16-4299
9. Kettle Moraine16-598
(tie) Oconomowoc16-4910

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 6, Milwaukee King 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Hortonville (7)20-1791
2. Beaver Dam (1)18-3732
3. Pius XI17-3614
4. River Falls18-2516
5. De Forest18-3503
6. Onalaska17-4347
7. West De Pere17-3298
8. South Milwaukee18-3259
9. New Berlin Eisenhower15-61710
10. Pewaukee16-585

Others receiving votes: Oregon 5, Pulaski 4, Union Grove 2, Notre Dame 1, Milwaukee School of Languages 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Platteville (8)20-0801
2. Lake Mills20-1672
3. Wrightstown18-2633
4. Freedom19-2554
5. Kewaunee19-1465
6. Marshall16-4326
7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood19-1287
8. Waupun19-2239
9. Saint Croix Falls20-02110
10. Valders9NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie du Chien 6, Arcadia 6, Prescott 4.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Aquinas (7)19-1791
2. Racine Lutheran (1)20-0722
3. Melrose-Mindoro19-1644
4. Colfax18-2545
5. Howards Grove19-1473
6. Mishicot17-3387
7. Bonduel19-2286
8. Neillsville18-2248
9. Mineral Point18-32010
10. Cuba City16-45NR

Others receiving votes: Crandon 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Black Hawk (8)18-0801
2. Clear Lake19-0702
3. Bangor19-1613
4. Fall River20-1575
5. Oneida Nation20-0476
6. River Ridge19-2414
7. Shullsburg18-3318
8. Prairie Farm15-2219
9. Randolph17-41510
10. Newman Catholic17-4117

Others receiving votes: Cashton 4, Blair-Taylor 1, Hurley 1.

