Prep Basketball: Thorp boys move up to eighth in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The Thorp boys basketball team moved up two spots to eighth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll while Chi-Hi and McDonell received votes in their respective divisions.
Thorp (15-5) is up to eighth after impressive wins over Fall Creek 64-40 and Eau Claire Regis 46-26 last week. The Cardinals earned the top seed in their Division 5 sectional over the weekend and close the regular season on Saturday with a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup in Altoona.
Chi-Hi (16-4) is outside the top ten in Division 1 but received votes in the poll after wins last week over River Falls, Medford and Oshkosh West. The Cardinals end the regular season with road games at Menomonie on Tuesday and River Falls on Thursday.
McDonell (14-6) remained outside the top ten in Division 5 after splitting two games last week with a loss at Eau Claire Regis and win at Cadott. The Macks play a road Cloverbelt Crossover matchup on Thursday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
Brookfield Central (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3), Cuba City (Division 4) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their respective boys divisions. Middleton (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top teams in the girls rankings.
Boys
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Brookfield Central (7)
|20-1
|79
|2
|2. Madison La Follette (1)
|19-1
|66
|1
|3. Arrowhead
|20-1
|61
|3
|4. Milwaukee King
|21-0
|54
|5
|5. Hamilton
|18-3
|51
|4
|6. Neenah
|19-2
|42
|T7
|7. Racine Case
|18-3
|35
|T7
|8. Madison East
|16-4
|23
|10
|9. Kimberly
|18-3
|19
|6
|10. Brookfield East
|17-4
|7
|9
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 2, Sun Prairie 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Onalaska (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2. Seymour (1)
|19-1
|67
|3
|3. Nicolet
|18-3
|65
|4
|4. La Crosse Central
|16-5
|58
|2
|5. New Richmond
|18-2
|44
|5
|6. Stoughton
|18-3
|39
|6
|7. Milwaukee Lutheran
|16-3
|32
|9
|8. New Berlin Eisenhower
|16-5
|22
|10
|9. Hortonville
|16-5
|9
|7
|10. Whitefish Bay
|15-6
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 6, Elkhorn Area 5, Monroe 3, Grafton 1, Reedsburg Area 1, River Falls 1, Milw. Bay View 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|21-0
|80
|1
|2. East Troy
|18-1
|69
|2
|3. Wisconsin Dells
|19-1
|62
|4
|4. Wrightstown
|20-1
|55
|5
|5. Dominican
|17-3
|48
|3
|6. Oostburg
|18-2
|43
|6
|7. Lake Mills
|18-3
|23
|8
|8. St. John's NW Military Academy
|17-4
|16
|7
|9. Lake Country Lutheran
|18-3
|15
|9
|10. Freedom
|18-2
|11
|T10
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 8, Prescott 5, Appleton Xavier 3, Martin Luther 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (7)
|20-0
|79
|1
|2. Stratford (1)
|19-0
|70
|2
|3. Iola-Scandinavia
|20-0
|62
|3
|4. Lourdes Academy
|20-1
|58
|4
|5. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|16-3
|42
|6
|6. Darlington
|19-2
|38
|5
|7. Roncalli
|18-3
|33
|T7
|8. Shiocton
|17-3
|27
|T10
|9. Neillsville
|17-3
|13
|9
|10. Auburndale
|17-4
|7
|T7
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Spencer 2, Coleman 1, Kohler 1, Edgar 1, Fennimore 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)
|20-1
|80
|1
|2. Blair-Taylor
|19-2
|67
|3
|3. Monticello
|20-1
|64
|4
|4. Bangor
|19-1
|60
|2
|5. Wauzeka-Steuben
|17-3
|44
|8
|6. Randolph
|18-3
|26
|5
|7. Almond-Bancroft
|18-3
|24
|6
|8. Thorp
|15-5
|20
|10
|9. Rib Lake
|17-4
|19
|7
|10. Lincoln
|16-5
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 9, Hilbert 7, Athens 4, Cambria-Friesland 2, McDonell Central 1, Wild Rose 1.
Girls
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Middleton (7)
|21-1
|79
|1
|2. Madison Memorial (1)
|21-1
|67
|3
|3. Germantown
|20-2
|63
|4
|4. Bay Port
|20-2
|56
|2
|5. Mukwonago
|20-2
|50
|5
|6. Divine Savior
|19-3
|44
|6
|7. Kimberly
|17-4
|31
|T7
|8. Oconomowoc
|18-4
|22
|T9
|9. Appleton East
|18-4
|16
|T7
|10. West Bend West
|19-2
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 2, Milwaukee King 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Hortonville (7)
|21-1
|79
|1
|2. Beaver Dam (1)
|19-3
|73
|2
|3. Pius XI
|19-3
|62
|3
|4. De Forest
|19-3
|54
|5
|5. River Falls
|19-3
|40
|4
|6. New Berlin Eisenhower
|16-6
|26
|9
|7. West De Pere
|18-4
|24
|7
|(tie) Pewaukee
|17-5
|24
|10
|9. Onalaska
|17-5
|20
|6
|10. Union Grove
|18-4
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, Oregon 7, La Crosse Central 5, South Milwaukee 5, Notre Dame 4, Green Bay Southwest 1.
Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Platteville (8)
|21-0
|80
|1
|2. Wrightstown
|20-2
|67
|3
|3. Freedom
|20-2
|60
|4
|4. Kewaunee
|21-1
|51
|5
|5. Lake Mills
|20-2
|46
|2
|6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|21-1
|39
|7
|7. Marshall
|18-4
|36
|6
|8. Waupun
|20-2
|26
|8
|9. Valders
|20-2
|21
|10
|10. Saint Croix Falls
|21-1
|6
|9
Others receiving votes: Prescott 3, Prairie du Chien 2, Arcadia 2, Saint Croix Central 1.
Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2. Racine Lutheran (1)
|22-0
|72
|2
|3. Melrose-Mindoro
|21-1
|65
|3
|4. Mishicot
|19-3
|47
|6
|5. Howards Grove
|20-2
|45
|5
|6. Bonduel
|20-2
|36
|7
|7. Colfax
|19-3
|35
|4
|8. Neillsville
|20-2
|27
|8
|9. Mineral Point
|19-3
|21
|9
|10. Crandon
|17-4
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cuba City 3, Oostburg 2, Ozaukee 2, Brookfield Academy 1, Unity 1.
Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Black Hawk (8)
|21-0
|80
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|21-0
|70
|2
|3. Bangor
|21-1
|62
|3
|4. Fall River
|21-1
|55
|4
|5. Oneida Nation
|22-0
|50
|5
|6. River Ridge
|20-2
|43
|6
|7. Randolph
|18-4
|27
|9
|8. Newman Catholic
|18-4
|22
|10
|9. Shullsburg
|18-4
|11
|7
|10. Prairie Farm
|16-3
|7
|8
Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 6, Hurley 4, Cashton 3.