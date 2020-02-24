Prep Basketball: Thorp boys move up to eighth in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The Thorp boys basketball team moved up two spots to eighth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll while Chi-Hi and McDonell received votes in their respective divisions.

Thorp (15-5) is up to eighth after impressive wins over Fall Creek 64-40 and Eau Claire Regis 46-26 last week. The Cardinals earned the top seed in their Division 5 sectional over the weekend and close the regular season on Saturday with a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup in Altoona.

Chi-Hi (16-4) is outside the top ten in Division 1 but received votes in the poll after wins last week over River Falls, Medford and Oshkosh West. The Cardinals end the regular season with road games at Menomonie on Tuesday and River Falls on Thursday.

McDonell (14-6) remained outside the top ten in Division 5 after splitting two games last week with a loss at Eau Claire Regis and win at Cadott. The Macks play a road Cloverbelt Crossover matchup on Thursday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.