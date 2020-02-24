Prep Basketball: Thorp boys move up to eighth in Associated Press Division 5 state poll
Prep Basketball

Prep Basketball: Thorp boys move up to eighth in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The Thorp boys basketball team moved up two spots to eighth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll while Chi-Hi and McDonell received votes in their respective divisions.

Thorp (15-5) is up to eighth after impressive wins over Fall Creek 64-40 and Eau Claire Regis 46-26 last week. The Cardinals earned the top seed in their Division 5 sectional over the weekend and close the regular season on Saturday with a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup in Altoona.

Chi-Hi (16-4) is outside the top ten in Division 1 but received votes in the poll after wins last week over River Falls, Medford and Oshkosh West. The Cardinals end the regular season with road games at Menomonie on Tuesday and River Falls on Thursday.

McDonell (14-6) remained outside the top ten in Division 5 after splitting two games last week with a loss at Eau Claire Regis and win at Cadott. The Macks play a road Cloverbelt Crossover matchup on Thursday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Brookfield Central (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3), Cuba City (Division 4) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their respective boys divisions. Middleton (Division 1), Hortonville (Division 2), Platteville (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Black Hawk (Division 5) were the top teams in the girls rankings.

Boys

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

  
Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Brookfield Central (7)20-1792
2. Madison La Follette (1)19-1661
3. Arrowhead20-1613
4. Milwaukee King21-0545
5. Hamilton18-3514
6. Neenah19-242T7
7. Racine Case18-335T7
8. Madison East16-42310
9. Kimberly18-3196
10. Brookfield East17-479

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 2, Sun Prairie 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Onalaska (7)20-1791
2. Seymour (1)19-1673
3. Nicolet18-3654
4. La Crosse Central16-5582
5. New Richmond18-2445
6. Stoughton18-3396
7. Milwaukee Lutheran16-3329
8. New Berlin Eisenhower16-52210
9. Hortonville16-597
10. Whitefish Bay15-67NR

Others receiving votes: Plymouth 6, Elkhorn Area 5, Monroe 3, Grafton 1, Reedsburg Area 1, River Falls 1, Milw. Bay View 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)21-0801
2. East Troy18-1692
3. Wisconsin Dells19-1624
4. Wrightstown20-1555
5. Dominican17-3483
6. Oostburg18-2436
7. Lake Mills18-3238
8. St. John's NW Military Academy17-4167
9. Lake Country Lutheran18-3159
10. Freedom18-211T10

Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 8, Prescott 5, Appleton Xavier 3, Martin Luther 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (7)20-0791
2. Stratford (1)19-0702
3. Iola-Scandinavia20-0623
4. Lourdes Academy20-1584
5. Milwaukee Academy of Science16-3426
6. Darlington19-2385
7. Roncalli18-333T7
8. Shiocton17-327T10
9. Neillsville17-3139
10. Auburndale17-47T7

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Spencer 2, Coleman 1, Kohler 1, Edgar 1, Fennimore 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)20-1801
2. Blair-Taylor19-2673
3. Monticello20-1644
4. Bangor19-1602
5. Wauzeka-Steuben17-3448
6. Randolph18-3265
7. Almond-Bancroft18-3246
8. Thorp15-52010
9. Rib Lake17-4197
10. Lincoln16-5129

Others receiving votes: Hustisford 9, Hilbert 7, Athens 4, Cambria-Friesland 2, McDonell Central 1, Wild Rose 1.

Girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Middleton (7)21-1791
2. Madison Memorial (1)21-1673
3. Germantown20-2634
4. Bay Port20-2562
5. Mukwonago20-2505
6. Divine Savior19-3446
7. Kimberly17-431T7
8. Oconomowoc18-422T9
9. Appleton East18-416T7
10. West Bend West19-27NR

Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 2, Milwaukee King 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Hortonville (7)21-1791
2. Beaver Dam (1)19-3732
3. Pius XI19-3623
4. De Forest19-3545
5. River Falls19-3404
6. New Berlin Eisenhower16-6269
7. West De Pere18-4247
(tie) Pewaukee17-52410
9. Onalaska17-5206
10. Union Grove18-49NR

Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, Oregon 7, La Crosse Central 5, South Milwaukee 5, Notre Dame 4, Green Bay Southwest 1.

Division 3

SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Platteville (8)21-0801
2. Wrightstown20-2673
3. Freedom20-2604
4. Kewaunee21-1515
5. Lake Mills20-2462
6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood21-1397
7. Marshall18-4366
8. Waupun20-2268
9. Valders20-22110
10. Saint Croix Falls21-169

Others receiving votes: Prescott 3, Prairie du Chien 2, Arcadia 2, Saint Croix Central 1.

Division 4

SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Aquinas (7)20-1791
2. Racine Lutheran (1)22-0722
3. Melrose-Mindoro21-1653
4. Mishicot19-3476
5. Howards Grove20-2455
6. Bonduel20-2367
7. Colfax19-3354
8. Neillsville20-2278
9. Mineral Point19-3219
10. Crandon17-44NR

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 3, Oostburg 2, Ozaukee 2, Brookfield Academy 1, Unity 1.

Division 5

SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Black Hawk (8)21-0801
2. Clear Lake21-0702
3. Bangor21-1623
4. Fall River21-1554
5. Oneida Nation22-0505
6. River Ridge20-2436
7. Randolph18-4279
8. Newman Catholic18-42210
9. Shullsburg18-4117
10. Prairie Farm16-378

Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 6, Hurley 4, Cashton 3.

