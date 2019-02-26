The Chi-Hi Bowling Club is easy to find whenever it is competing.
It’s the team cheering loudly and it’s also the team near the top of the standings.
Kendall Monson, Isaac Whaley, Zach O’Connell, Alex Peterson, Mikey Voge and Gage Shock will be busy this weekend as the Chi-Hi club team heads east to Green Bay for the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Tournament, hosted at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.
The team qualified after winning a District 10 regional championship earlier this month. Bowlers will compete in a variety of singles, doubles and team competition throughout the weekend as they represent their school and district.
District 10 includes teams from Eau Claire, Hudson, Colfax and Ladysmith among others as the teams competed in single-site events on Sundays from early November through the start of February.
Wisconsin has nearly 200 high schools in the state with participating bowling teams with districts from around the state converging on Titletown this weekend for the championships.
“They’re probably the most consistent team we’ve had,” Chi-Hi coach Todd Monson said. “There’s not a huge gap from top to bottom.”
That balance has served the team well throughout the year, with members stepping up if another competitor has an off performance.
This year’s roster has zero bowlers with state experience, so the team has been putting in extra time at the local lanes to be as sharp as possible as it heads into the unfamiliar territory of the state championships.
But the team does bring a weapon with it — energy.
Coach Monson said the group is the loudest he’s seen in recent history, always ready to get excited and support each other as they compete.
“We light up the lanes,” Shock said.
That energy has built throughout the season and helped the team put up a strong performance to advance to state, winning with a score of 2,825. That mark was 90 pins in front of Eau Claire Memorial and 94 better than Bowl Winkle’s for the top spot.
“There was a side of the team no one has ever seen before,” Kendall Monson said of the energy of the team in its most recent performance.
But this weekend’s tournament won’t be the last club action of the season for Monson, Whaley and Peterson. They return to the lanes the next weekend to compete in an all-star event at Classic Lanes Fox Valley in Neenah.
There’s plenty to be excited about in the coming weeks for the team and it will have no reservations on sharing that energy with the world.
“We’re all a bunch of energetic players,” Whaley said. “We take it seriously, but we also make sure we keep that fun aspect notable.”