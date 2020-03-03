Prep Bowling: Chi-Hi brings experience into state tournament

“They’ve been very supportive and I’m proud that we’ve been able to get to that level,” Michelle said of the school.

Trowbridge is in his first year on the team and quickly discovered how serious others were taking it and said the key to the team’s success in its three first-round sessions is to start strong.

“I think we need to go there, we need to show up and bowl really well early because usually tend to take a while to warm up,” Trowbridge said.

O’Connell said has been with the team all four years of high school and added that picking up spares would also be crucial for success.

“It hurt us throughout the year,” O’Connell said of spares. “I feel like we could’ve been better as a team if we would’ve picked up our spares but if we pick up spares, other teams better watch out.”

But above all else, the team wants to keep its energy high.

The team will be hitting the lanes with some of the best high school bowlers in the state and wants to be positive and let the pins fall where they may.

“We’re really try to keep everybody excited and emotional and having fun,” Shock said.

