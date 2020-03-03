Prep Bowling: Chi-Hi brings experience into state tournament

The Chi-Hi bowling team is growing.
Not just in numbers, but exposure.
The six-person club team of Ethan Trowbridge, Kendall Monson, Rachel Fransway, Michael Voge, Gage Shock and Zachary O’Connell head to this weekend’s Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Tournament at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston ready to go and eager to compete.
Chi-Hi will be in team competition while Monson will also be bowling in girls individual action. Nearly 200 schools from across the state have students participating in a high school bowling league and athletes will make their way to central Wisconsin to compete beginning on Friday through Sunday. Practice for the teams starts in October with competition running from November through February at area lanes part of the local District 10 group.
Michelle and Todd Monson have coached the team for several years and even though the state tournament is on the horizon, the coaches said the focus for the team never changes.
“Our focus doesn’t change, we just want to bowl our best,” Todd said. “I know state is going to be hard for us but I just want them to bowl their best, no matter how they finish.”
Kendall will be in individual action with the early set of girls action on Friday after finishing in second place in the district. She’s one of the longest tenured bowlers on the team and has shared the sport with her parents Michelle and Todd, something she can continue to do with them after she graduates from Chi-Hi this year.
The top individual bowlers from the first round will advance to competition later in the weekend.
“I’m kind of nervous but I’ve just got to make sure I don’t get in my head and just know I’m capable of doing well,” Kendall said. “So I just have to focus and not get too overwhelmed because I know I can do it.”
Fellow seniors Fransway, Voge and O’Connell are also heading for their final state meets. Fransway joined the team last year and quickly grew to love the sport and said the team’s chemistry has been a key to its success.
“If we didn’t have that, then we wouldn’t be where we’re going right now,” Fransway said.
Chi-Hi senior Michael Voge signed his scholarship to bowl collegiately at Viterbo University on Thursday.
Voge recently signed a scholarship to bowl collegiately at Viterbo University in La Crosse and received the exposure to that opportunity during a district event earlier this season. Interest and visibility in the sport has grown significantly at Chi-Hi in recent years with the school now recognizing the team just as it does its other varsity athletic programs. Chi-Hi will be hosting a sendoff for the team at the school on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
“It’s great to see people sticking around mostly because not many people know about this as a thing, as a high school sport,” Voge said.
Michelle Monson echoed those statements as a coach and a parent, thanking the team’s sponsors and the school for helping the team grow.
“They’ve been very supportive and I’m proud that we’ve been able to get to that level,” Michelle said of the school.
Trowbridge is in his first year on the team and quickly discovered how serious others were taking it and said the key to the team’s success in its three first-round sessions is to start strong.
“I think we need to go there, we need to show up and bowl really well early because usually tend to take a while to warm up,” Trowbridge said.
O’Connell said has been with the team all four years of high school and added that picking up spares would also be crucial for success.
“It hurt us throughout the year,” O’Connell said of spares. “I feel like we could’ve been better as a team if we would’ve picked up our spares but if we pick up spares, other teams better watch out.”
But above all else, the team wants to keep its energy high.
The team will be hitting the lanes with some of the best high school bowlers in the state and wants to be positive and let the pins fall where they may.
“We’re really try to keep everybody excited and emotional and having fun,” Shock said.