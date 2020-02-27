Prep Bowling: Chi-Hi's Voge signs scholarship to bowl at Viterbo University

You never know who might be watching when you're competing in an athletic event.
Michael Voge found that out recently and it helped start a chain of events that led to Thursday afternoon when the Chi-Hi senior signed a scholarship to bowl collegiately for Viterbo University in La Crosse.
Voge is a member of the Chi-Hi club bowling team that will be competing at the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club state tournament on March 6-8 at Dale's Weston Lanes in Weston. Chi-Hi and Voge were competing recently in a club event at Bowl Winkle's in Eau Claire when an incognito guest showed up to watch — Viterbo University head coach Jim Socha.
The longtime V-Hawk bowling and men's golf coach looked on with interested eyes and quickly saw a lot to like with Voge.
"There's athleticism there and like golf another sport I coach (there's) tempo, timing, balance, holding your finish," Socha said of Voge. "The same things that happen in golf. Good shooters in basketball have a rhythm and have great body control. That's what I saw from him."
Voge and his father later made a trip to La Crosse to take in the campus and meet the team and it didn't take long to learn Viterbo was a place for Voge.
"When you show up and the kids don't know who you are you get to watch them for an hour and I saw a good teammate," Socha said of Voge. "Saw a guy who was focused on what the rest of the team was going. I got a chance to talk to a few adults who were there watching and Dave, his dad. We talked for a while and I thought this is a young guy worth getting to know and meet and they came down for a visit and got to meet the guys who are returning for the team and they were all impressed."
Socha spoke briefly prior to Voge signing and said the senior possessed a number of qualities the team and school look for — integrity, honesty, a focus on athletics, an emphasis on team work and athletic ability.
"I think his game, the best way I can say it is he's got a real upside," Socha said of Voge. "(He's a) good athlete, (has a) good attitude, good work ethic."
Voge has an average in the low 180s, will be pursuing a degree in accounting and said the opportunity to bowl along with having his major to pursue and the intimate campus in La Crosse made the decision an easy one.
The bowling program at Viterbo is wrapping up its 11th season on the lanes and Socha has led the way for all of them. It is one of 19 varsity sports offered by the National Associated of Intercollegiate Athletics school. This year's team has a roster of players from all around the state and from Minnesota as well. Socha said Voge made a strong impression on the young team during the trip.
Voge has his collegiate future secure and gets to continue playing the sport he loves. Now he and his teammates can focus on doing their best on the big stage of state next week.
"(We're going to) practice hard, stay focused and make sure we get to work," Voge said.