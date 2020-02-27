Prep Bowling: Chi-Hi's Voge signs scholarship to bowl at Viterbo University

You never know who might be watching when you're competing in an athletic event.

Michael Voge found that out recently and it helped start a chain of events that led to Thursday afternoon when the Chi-Hi senior signed a scholarship to bowl collegiately for Viterbo University in La Crosse.

Voge is a member of the Chi-Hi club bowling team that will be competing at the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club state tournament on March 6-8 at Dale's Weston Lanes in Weston. Chi-Hi and Voge were competing recently in a club event at Bowl Winkle's in Eau Claire when an incognito guest showed up to watch — Viterbo University head coach Jim Socha.

The longtime V-Hawk bowling and men's golf coach looked on with interested eyes and quickly saw a lot to like with Voge.

"There's athleticism there and like golf another sport I coach (there's) tempo, timing, balance, holding your finish," Socha said of Voge. "The same things that happen in golf. Good shooters in basketball have a rhythm and have great body control. That's what I saw from him."

Voge and his father later made a trip to La Crosse to take in the campus and meet the team and it didn't take long to learn Viterbo was a place for Voge.

