Prep Boys Basketball: 5 questions entering the postseason

The beginning of March means the beginning of the prep boys basketball playoffs.

Here’s five questions to ponder as teams start journeys they hope end at the Kohl Center in Madison.

How far can

Stanley-Boyd go?

The Orioles have been the class of competition so far this season.

Stanley-Boyd put up an impressive 15-8 record that included a tough nonconference schedule and came within an eyelash of securing a Western Cloverbelt Conference championships.

All that success led to the Orioles being rewarded with a No. 2 seed in their sectional with a bye into Friday’s regional semifinals where the winner of Tuesday’s Viroqua at Black River Falls matchup awaits. Stanley-Boyd would be home through the regional finals if they win Friday night but would have a potential monster awaiting in the sectional semifinal round with top-ranked West Salem.

A new spot for McDonell?

The Macks have been a presumptive favorite in this part of the state’s Division 5 sectional for the last several years.

But this year McDonell will be in more of an underdog role as a No. 8 seed on the heels of an up-and-down regular season in which the Macks finished 11-13. McDonell starts the playoffs with a home game Tuesday versus No. 9 Prairie Farm in the regional quarterfinal round and with a win would likely end up traveling to Clear Lake with a showdown versus the top-seeded Warriors. Clear Lake edged McDonell 54-52 back on Nov. 30 and the Warriors went on to win the West Lakeland Conference championship.

If the Macks are going to make another lengthy postseason run, the team will likely need to be road warriors.

How does the rest of Division 5 look?

The Division 5 half sectional has a heavy influence of local teams with the highest-seeded team being New Auburn (13-7) as a No. 7. The Trojans will host No. 10 Owen-Withee (11-13) in the opening round of the playoffs with the victor in all likelihood advancing to play at No. 2 Turtle Lake (18-6) on Friday.

Thorp (8-16) is a No. 11 seed and will play at No. 6 Eau Claire Immanuel, Lake Holcombe (7-16) earned a No. 12 seed and will see a familiar foe with No. 5 Bruce (18-6), No. 15 Cornell (6-18) is at No. 2 Turtle Lake and No. 16 Gilman (0-22) faces top-seeded Clear Lake (22-2).

Who else hits the road?

Chi-Hi (4-20) is off until Friday’s Division 1 regional semifinals but has a tough task when the Cardinals hit the road to face No. 3 Appleton East (20-4). The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 65-42 on Dec. 29.

Cadott (6-18) is a No. 12 seed in Division 4 and will play in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City (17-6).

Who could be a sleeper?

Bloomer (16-5) is a No. 5 seed and has the size, shooting and defensive tenacity to life tough for opposing squads. The Blackhawks host No. 12 Amery (3-20) in Tuesday’s Division 3 quarterfinals and the winner advances to play at No. 4 St. Croix Central.

Otherwise the Macks could be a trendy pick to beat some higher-seeded teams. McDonell had an inconsistent regular season, but does own a double-digit win over state-ranked Marshfield Columbus and blew out sixth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel at the start of last week.

